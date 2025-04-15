Top 10 Best Web Scraping Tools for Efficient Data Collection in 2025 🏆
Finding the right web scraper can transform how your business collects and uses data. Whether you’re a startup or an enterprise, the best web scraping tools simplify gathering accurate, up-to-date information, allowing you to make informed decisions faster. These tools eliminate the hassle of managing proxies, handling JavaScript rendering, or dealing with anti-bot measures, which makes data collection efficient and accessible for users with various tech skills.
In this guide, we’ll explore the providers of the best web scraping tools in 2025. From top-performing data scraping tools to beginner-friendly options, you’ll find the best tools for web scraping that deliver reliable results. Let’s dive in and discover the perfect solution to power your data-driven decisions.
What is web scraping?
Web scraping is a method of automatically gathering data from websites. It uses tools or scripts to access web pages and extract specific data, like text or images. This method allows for efficient collection of large amounts of data without having to do it manually.
Why do you need a web scraping tool?
Web scraping tools can be used for various use cases, some of which include:
- Market analysis. Collect competitor and industry data to identify trends and opportunities for your business growth.
- SEO. Extract keyword rankings, backlinks, and website performance metrics.
- Price aggregation. Monitor product prices across platforms for comparison or dynamic pricing strategies.
- AI data collection. Build datasets for training machine learning models or enhancing AI applications.
What are the different types of web scrapers?
There are various types of web scrapers, each suited for different needs.
- SaaS scrapers. Cloud-based services that handle scraping for you, often offering user-friendly dashboards and APIs for easy data access.
- Desktop scraper apps. Installed software that runs on your computer, which provides more control but requires manual setup and management.
- No-code scrapers. Tools or extensions that let you scrape data visually without coding, ideal for beginners.
- DIY scrapers. Custom-built scripts or programs, offering maximum flexibility but requiring coding knowledge.
How to choose the best web scraping tool?
Selecting the right web scraping tool requires evaluating several key factors to ensure it aligns with your requirements.
- Pricing. Make sure the tool fits your budget and offers good value for the features you need.
- Technical skills. Choose a no-code solution for simplicity or an advanced tool if you have programming expertise.
- Website complexity. Look for tools that can handle dynamic, JavaScript-heavy, or complex sites if required.
- Data volume. Make sure the tool is scalable to handle the amount of data you plan to extract.
- Data export formats. Verify that the tool supports export formats that are compatible with your workflows (e.g., CSV, JSON).
- Scraping obstacles. Ensure it includes features like IP rotation or CAPTCHA-bypassing to overcome anti-scraping measures.
- Integration options. Check for compatibility with your existing systems, such as APIs, databases, or analytics platforms.
- Customer support. Opt for a provider with responsive and reliable support to assist with troubleshooting and setup.
After considering these aspects, you’ll be able to narrow down your options and select a web scraping tool that best fits your needs.
Best web scraping tools
1. Decodo – the best value for quality web scraping APIs 🏆
Since 2018, Decodo has been a reliable provider of proxies and web data-gathering tools. Its mission is to help businesses harness public web data to become data-driven. Decodo offers an easy-to-use, powerful scraping solution at a low cost and without a complicated setup.
Decodo's Core Scraping API plans provide essential features at an exceptional price. For users seeking additional functionality, the Advanced Scraping API plans deliver expanded capabilities.
Services
Offering
Products & price
- Social Media Scraping API from $1.2/1K req.
- eCommerce Scraping API from $0.1/1K req.
- SERP Scraping API from $1.2/1K req.
- Web Scraping API from $0.8/1K req.
Locations
- 195+ locations
Data parsing
Support
- 24/7 via LiveChat and email, Discord
Pricing model
- Based on successful requests
Free trial
- 7-day free trial with 1K requests
2. Oxylabs – the best performing web scraping APIs
Presenting itself as a "market-leading web intelligence collection platform, driven by the highest business, ethics, and compliance standard, enabling companies worldwide to unlock data-driven insights," Oxylabs is known for its reliability and high performance.
Services
Offering
Products & price
- Web Scraper API from $2/1K req.
- E-Commerce Scraper API $2/1K req.
- SERP Scraper API $2/1K req.
Locations
- 200+ locations
Data parsing
Support
- 24/7 support via chat or email; dedicated account manager
Pricing model
- Based on successful requests
Free trial
- 7-day free trial with 5K requests
3. Bright Data – the fastest web scraping APIs
Bright Data is a leading provider in the web scraping solutions market, describing itself as a "web data platform" that supports the public data needs of 22K+ organizations across a range of industries.
Services
Offering
Products & price
- Web Scraper API from $0.7/1K req.
- Scraping Browser from $5.88/1K req.
- Scraping Functions from $2.77/1K req.
- Web Unlocker from $2.1/1K req.
- SERP API from $2.1/1K req.
Locations
- 195 locations
Data parsing
Support
- 24/7 support via chat or email; dedicated account manager
Pricing model
- Based on successful requests
Free trial
- 7 day-free trial for companies
4. Zyte
Zyte is known for being one of the veterans in the web scraping industry, which offers a promising ecosystem and affordable prices. Its flexible tools enable reliable, high-quality data extraction processes for a wide range of uses.
Services
Offering
Products
- Zyte API
Locations
- 19 locations
Data parsing
Support
- 24/7 via LiveChat and email, Discord
Pricing model
- Pay as you go
- Monthly subscription based on requests
Free trial
- $5 credit
5. Rayobyte
Founded in 2015, Rayobyte has evolved from a one-person operation with a small client base into a large international team, providing a web scraping tool for various use cases.
Services
Offering
Products & price
- Web Scraper API from $0.0018/req.
Locations
- 130 locations
Data parsing
Support
- 24/7 via LiveChat, email, tickets
Pricing model
- Based on requests
Free trial
- 5K free scrapes a month
6. ScraperAPI
ScraperAPI offers a powerful tool designed to simplify the data collection process. As it enables seamless access to web data, it makes an ideal solution for developers and businesses seeking efficient, scalable scraping capabilities.
Services
Offering
Products & price
- Scraping API from $49/100,000 API credits
Locations
- 12 countries
Data parsing
Support
- 24/7 via LiveChat, email
Pricing model
- Based on requests & optional features
Free trial
- 7 days & 5K API credits
- Free plan with 1K API credits/month
7. Shifter
Shifter is a web scraping tool provider that offers robust solutions to support seamless data extraction from websites. Its services are designed for high scalability and anonymity, catering to a variety of use cases like market research, SEO monitoring, and eCommerce analytics.
Services
Offering
Products & price
- Web Scraping API from $44.99/100K API Credits
- SERP API from $44.99/5,000 API Calls
Locations
- 10 countries
Data parsing
Support
- 24/7 via LiveChat, tickets
Pricing model
- Based on requests & optional features
Free trial
- 7 days for companies
8. Nimble
Nimble provides efficient and user-friendly web scraping solutions for businesses of all sizes. It supports a variety of use cases, including lead generation, market research, and more.
Services
Offering
Products & price
- Web API from $1.4/1K req.
Locations
Unknown
Data parsing
Support
- 24/7 via LiveChat, email
Pricing model
- Based on requests
Free trial
- 7 days
9. NetNut
Since 2017, NetNut has been a premium, high-performance proxy and scraping tools provider. It positions itself as a comprehensive data extraction platform, leveraging its sizable proxy network to power data collection use cases.
Services
Offering
Products & price
- Website Unblocker from $20
- SERP Scraper API from $15
- LinkedIn Scraper API from $4
Locations
- 150+ locations
Data parsing
Support
- LiveChat, email, dedicated account manager
Pricing model
- Based on requests
Free trial
- Contact sales
10. Infatica
Infatica is a Singaporean proxy provider established in early 2019. It initially sold premium residential proxies but has since expanded to all major proxy types and web scraping APIs.
Services
Offering
Products & price
- Web Scraper from $25/month
- SERP Web Scraper from $25/month
Locations
- 100+ locations
Data parsing
Support
- 24/7 via LiveChat
Pricing model
- Based on API Credits
Free trial
- 7-day free trial & 5K req.
Sum up
In 2025, finding the right web scraping tool is all about matching your needs with the right features. Tools offered by Decodo, Oxylabs, and Bright Data excel in performance, scalability, and value, while options provided by Zyte and ScraperAPI cater to budget-conscious or beginner-friendly requirements. Whether you’re after speed, cost-efficiency, or ease of use, there’s a tool to skyrocket your data collection.
Frequently asked questions
Is Python best for web scraping?
Python is one of the best languages for web scraping because of its simplicity and extensive libraries like BeautifulSoup, Scrapy, and Selenium. It enables efficient data gathering from websites, handling dynamic content and complex tasks with ease.
How much does web scraping cost?
The cost of web scraping varies based on the tool, project complexity, and data volume, ranging from free options for small-scale tasks to premium services for larger needs. Decodo offers excellent value, with its Social Media Scraping API starting at $1.2 per 1K requests, eCommerce Scraping API at $0.1 per 1K requests, SERP Scraping API at $1.2 per 1K requests, and Web Scraping API at $0.8 per 1K requests.