Extract data from Wikipedia

Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • Article titles, summaries, and full content
  • Infobox data (dates, locations, statistics)
  • Internal and external links
  • Categories and page hierarchies
  • Tables, references, and citations

What is a Wikipedia scraper?

A Wikipedia scraper is a solution that extracts data from the Wikipedia website.

With our Web Scraping API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we'll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:



Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Scrape Wikipedia with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Wikipedia Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.wikipedia.org/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Scrape Wikipedia with ease using our powerful API. From JavaScript rendering to built-in proxy integration, we help you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Flexible output options

Retrieve clean HTML results ready for your custom processing needs.

100% success

Get charged for the Wikipedia data you actually receive – no results means no costs.

Real-time or on-demand results

Decide when you want your data: scrape instantly, or schedule the request for later.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Use advanced browser fingerprinting to navigate around CAPTCHAs and detection systems.

Easy integration

Plug our Wikipedia scraper into your apps with quick start guides and code examples.

Proxy integration

Access data globally with 125M+ global IPs to dodge geo-blocks and IP bans.

API Playground

Run test requests instantly through our interactive API Playground available in the dashboard.

Free trial

Take a test drive of our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Explore our Wikipedia scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

API playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape data from Wikipedia?

Yes, scraping publicly available data from Wikipedia is generally legal as long as you comply with its Terms of Use and the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License (CC BY-SA 3.0). Wikipedia’s content is openly available for reuse, modification, and distribution, provided you give appropriate attribution, indicate any changes made, and maintain the same licensing.


We also recommend consulting a legal professional to ensure compliance with local data collection laws and the website’s Terms and Conditions.


What are the most common methods to scrape Wikipedia?

You can extract publicly available data from Wikipedia using a few methods. Depending on your technical knowledge, you can use:


  • MediaWiki API – ideal for structured access to content like page summaries, categories, and revisions. Supports JSON output, rate-limited but reliable.
  • Python libraries – use tools like wikipedia, wikitools, or mwclient to interact with Wikipedia’s API in an object-oriented way.
  • HTML parsing with custom scripts – when the API doesn’t offer what you need (e.g., full page layout), fall back on tools like Beautiful Soup or Scrapy for direct scraping from the website.
  • Page dumps – Wikimedia also provides full content dumps in XML or SQL format, best suited for offline analysis or large-scale data mining.
  • All-in-one scraping API – tools like Decodo’s Web Scraping API help users to collect real-time data from Wikipedia with just a few clicks.

How can I scrape Wikipedia using Python?

Python is one of the most efficient languages for scraping Wikipedia thanks to its rich ecosystem of libraries. Here's how to get started:


  • Using the Wikipedia API with the wikipedia library:
import wikipedia
summary = wikipedia.summary("Web scraping")
print(summary)

  • Using Requests and BeautifulSoup for HTML parsing:
import requests
from bs4 import BeautifulSoup


URL = "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Web_scraping"
response = requests.get(URL)
soup = BeautifulSoup(response.text, 'html.parser')
print(soup.title.string)

For large-scale or structured scraping, use Scrapy, which offers advanced control over crawling and data pipelines.

How do proxy servers help in scraping Wikipedia?

While Wikipedia is relatively open, proxy servers can still be useful when scraping at scale:


  • Bypass IP rate limits – Wikipedia monitors request frequency per IP. Rotating proxies help distribute traffic.
  • Avoid CAPTCHAs – though rare, some automated detection systems may present CAPTCHAs, proxies help reduce this risk.
  • Geo-specific scraping – in some research scenarios, accessing localized versions of Wikipedia may require proxies from specific regions.

Why is Wikipedia a valuable source for data scraping?

Wikipedia is one of the most comprehensive, community-driven, and regularly updated encyclopedias on the internet. It’s valuable for:


  • Research and academic studies
  • Knowledge graphs and semantic search
  • AI and LLMs training
  • Market trend analysis
  • Content enhancing

What are the benefits of using a Wikipedia scraper for businesses?

Businesses can leverage Wikipedia data for a wide range of use cases:


  • Track emerging trends and brand mentions.
  • Running market research.
  • Enhance SEO strategy by discovering long-tail keywords and expanding topic coverage.
  • Training machine learning algorithms and NLP models using high-quality textual data.
  • Automatically enrich internal databases or chatbots with publicly available data.
  • Enhancing content with publicly available information.

What types of data can be extracted from Wikipedia using a scraper?

You can extract a wide array of structured and unstructured data from Wikipedia:


  • Article titles and main content
  • Infobox values (e.g., birthdate, location, revenue)
  • Internal and external links
  • Categories and tags
  • Page metadata

How can I ensure the accuracy of the data scraped from Wikipedia?

To make sure you’re getting accurate data from Wikipedia:


  • Regularly update your scripts to handle structural changes in pages.
  • Use multiple parsing checks to validate content before saving.
  • Cross-reference data with the API or Wikidata for consistency.
  • Log errors and retries to avoid missing data due to timeouts or malformed HTML.

Data from Wikipedia is crowd-sourced, so we recommend following the best practices, including verification steps and even using version tracking when accuracy is critical.

What are some common challenges faced when scraping Wikipedia, and how can they be overcome?

When scraping Wikipedia, users often face challenges with dynamic elements that require JavaScript rendering. CAPTCHAs and IP bans can also occur with aggressive or poorly timed scraping.


You should also keep in mind that Wikipedia updates templates and styles regularly, so it’s better to use tools like Web Scraping API that automatically detect HTML changes on the website and adjust the scraping requests.

What are the best practices for managing large volumes of data scraped from Wikipedia?

Handling data collected from Wikipedia is an important step in your data analysis:


  1. Store data in structured formats like JSON or CSV for easy manipulation.
  2. Use scalable database systems (e.g., PostgreSQL, MongoDB) to manage and query large datasets efficiently.
  3. Implement data cleaning pipelines to normalize fields and remove duplicates.
  4. Use batch processing tools like Apache Airflow or cron jobs to schedule and monitor scraping tasks.
  5. Compress and archive old data if it’s not needed in real time.

