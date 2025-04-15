Wikipedia Scraper API
Unlock Wikipedia data with our ready-to-use Wikipedia scraper API. Whether you're extracting article content, infoboxes, or citations, our solution delivers clean results in real time, minus CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, or setup hassles.
125M+
IPs worldwide
100%
success rate
∞
requests
100+
ready-made templates
7-day
free trial
Be ahead of the Wikipedia scraping game
Extract data from Wikipedia
Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:
- Article titles, summaries, and full content
- Infobox data (dates, locations, statistics)
- Internal and external links
- Categories and page hierarchies
- Tables, references, and citations
What is a Wikipedia scraper?
A Wikipedia scraper is a solution that extracts data from the Wikipedia website.
With our Web Scraping API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
Built-in scraper
JavaScript rendering
Easy API integration
195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Scrape Wikipedia with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Wikipedia Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"url": "https://www.wikipedia.org/","headless": "html"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Unlock the full potential of Wikipedia scraper API
Scrape Wikipedia with ease using our powerful API. From JavaScript rendering to built-in proxy integration, we help you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Flexible output options
Retrieve clean HTML results ready for your custom processing needs.
100% success
Get charged for the Wikipedia data you actually receive – no results means no costs.
Real-time or on-demand results
Decide when you want your data: scrape instantly, or schedule the request for later.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Use advanced browser fingerprinting to navigate around CAPTCHAs and detection systems.
Easy integration
Plug our Wikipedia scraper into your apps with quick start guides and code examples.
Proxy integration
Access data globally with 125M+ global IPs to dodge geo-blocks and IP bans.
API Playground
Run test requests instantly through our interactive API Playground available in the dashboard.
Free trial
Take a test drive of our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Find the right Wikipedia data scraping solution for you
Explore our Wikipedia scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.
Core
Advanced
Success rate
100%
100%
Payment
No. of requests
No. of requests
Advanced geo-targeting
US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO
Worldwide
Requests per second
30+
Unlimited
API playground
Proxy management
Pre-build scraper
Anti-bot bypassing
Task scheduling
Premium proxy pool
Ready-made templates
JavaScript rendering
Explore our pricing plans for any Wikipedia scraping demand
Start collecting real-time data from Wikipedia and stay ahead of the competition.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Anti-bot bypassing
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Trusted by:
Decodo blog
Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?
At first glance, residential and datacenter proxies may seem the same. Both types act as intermediaries that hide your IP address, allowing you to access restricted websites and geo-blocked content. However, there are some important differences between residential and datacenter proxies that you should know before making a decision. We’re happy to walk you through the differences so you can choose what's right for you.
Vilius Sakutis
Dec 19, 2023
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Google Maps scraping is the process of using automated tools or scripts to extract information like business names, locations, and reviews from Google Maps. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of scraping Google Maps with a step-by-step guide on how to do it using Python, and introduce Decodo's ready-made scraper for those who prefer not to code.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025
Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Jan 26, 2024
6 min read
Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API
A widely available internet leaves the door open for people to find information about everything. For example, everyone can check a business's online presence before trusting it. So, everything that could be found online about your brand helps your potential audience evaluate if you’re legit.
Statistics only prove that – 9 out of 10 online shoppers admit that reviews influence their buying decisions. It stands to reason – checking unbiased opinions helps avoid low-value products and potential scams. And who wants that? So, for businesses analyzing their customers’ reviews becomes a not-to-miss-out factor.
However, reviews are just one part of the game. Brand reputation management consists of various elements that form the customers' perception of the company. If it’s still a gray area for you, this blog post could be your starting point.
Ella Moore
Jun 20, 2022
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked
Nowadays, web scraping is essential for any business interested in gaining a competitive edge. It allows quick and efficient data extraction from a variety of sources and acts as an integral step toward advanced business and marketing strategies.
If done responsibly, web scraping rarely leads to any issues. But if you don’t follow data scraping best practices, you become more likely to get blocked. Thus, we’re here to share with you practical ways to avoid blocks while scraping Google.
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
8 min read
What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?
SERP (Search Engine Results Page) analysis involves examining search engine results for specific keywords to understand website rankings. It helps identify the content, format, and optimization strategies used by top-ranking pages and uncovers opportunities for improving rankings. In this blog post, we’re exploring what SERP analysis is, how to conduct it, and how it can help you.
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
7 min read
How to Use Google Trends for SEO
For many SEO masters out there, it’s no surprise that using Google Trends for keyword research is a common practice. But, as it turns out, it goes way beyond just keyword research – there’re quite a few ways you can hire it to boost your SEO efforts.
So, let’s take a closer look at how Google Trends work. We’ll show you how savvy SEO managers use Google Trends to boost their rankings. Shall we begin?
James Keenan
Feb 20, 2023
9 min read
What is an API?
An application programming interface (API) works like a messenger. It allows different software systems to communicate without developers having to build custom links for every connection. For instance, one service might supply map data to a mobile app, while another handles payment processing for online transactions. In these times, that demands seamless integration, and APIs play a vital role. They automate tasks, enable large-scale data collection, and support sophisticated functions like web scraping and proxy management. By bridging diverse platforms and streamlining data exchange, they help businesses stay competitive and reduce the complexity of managing multiple, often inconsistent endpoints.
Kotryna Ragaišytė
Mar 06, 2025
6 min read
How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets
Scraping hotel listings is a powerful tool for gathering comprehensive data on accommodations, prices, and availability from various online sources. Whether you're looking to compare rates, analyze market trends, or create a personalized travel plan, scraping allows you to efficiently compile the information you need. In this article, we'll explain how to scrape hotel listings, ensuring you can leverage this data to its fullest potential.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
3 min read
What is Data Scraping? Definition and Best Techniques (2025)
The data scraping tools market is growing significantly, valued at approximately $703.56M in 2024. The market is projected to grow more due to the increasing demand for real-time data collection across various industries.
Vytautas Savickas
Mar 28, 2025
6 min read
How to Scrape YouTube Search Results With Web Scraping API
OK, OK. You prolly know it already, but let us remind ya. YouTube is a site that allows users to upload, watch, and interact with videos. Since 2005, it has become the MVP platform for various things – starting from storing fav clips or songs and ending with marketing for companies to promote their products.
Hundreds of hours of content are uploaded to YouTube every minute. It means it’s impossible to scrape the search results manually, well, unless you're a superhero. Fortunately, we have great news – our Web Scraping API can do the job for ya.
Mariam Nakani
Aug 12, 2022
3 min read
Comparing Web Crawling vs. Web Scraping
When it comes to gathering online data, two terms often create confusion: web crawling and web scraping. Although both involve extracting information from websites, they serve different purposes and employ distinct methods. In this article, we’ll break down these concepts, show you how they work, and help you decide which one suits your data extraction needs.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Mar 28, 2025
7 min read
What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices
Web scraping is a powerful tool driving innovation across industries, and its full potential continues to unfold with each day. In this guide, we'll cover the fundamentals of web scraping – from basic concepts and techniques to practical applications and challenges. We’ll share best practices and explore emerging trends to help you stay ahead in this dynamic field.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 29, 2025
10 min read
Beautiful Soup Web Scraping: How to Parse Scraped HTML with Python
Web scraping with Python is a powerful technique for extracting valuable data from the web, enabling automation, analysis, and integration across various domains. Using libraries like Beautiful Soup and Requests, developers can efficiently parse HTML and XML documents, transforming unstructured web data into structured formats for further use. This guide explores essential tools and techniques to navigate the vast web and extract meaningful insights effortlessly.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Mar 25, 2025
14 min read
Frequently asked questions
Is it legal to scrape data from Wikipedia?
Yes, scraping publicly available data from Wikipedia is generally legal as long as you comply with its Terms of Use and the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License (CC BY-SA 3.0). Wikipedia’s content is openly available for reuse, modification, and distribution, provided you give appropriate attribution, indicate any changes made, and maintain the same licensing.
We also recommend consulting a legal professional to ensure compliance with local data collection laws and the website’s Terms and Conditions.
What are the most common methods to scrape Wikipedia?
You can extract publicly available data from Wikipedia using a few methods. Depending on your technical knowledge, you can use:
- MediaWiki API – ideal for structured access to content like page summaries, categories, and revisions. Supports JSON output, rate-limited but reliable.
- Python libraries – use tools like wikipedia, wikitools, or mwclient to interact with Wikipedia’s API in an object-oriented way.
- HTML parsing with custom scripts – when the API doesn’t offer what you need (e.g., full page layout), fall back on tools like Beautiful Soup or Scrapy for direct scraping from the website.
- Page dumps – Wikimedia also provides full content dumps in XML or SQL format, best suited for offline analysis or large-scale data mining.
- All-in-one scraping API – tools like Decodo’s Web Scraping API help users to collect real-time data from Wikipedia with just a few clicks.
How can I scrape Wikipedia using Python?
Python is one of the most efficient languages for scraping Wikipedia thanks to its rich ecosystem of libraries. Here's how to get started:
- Using the Wikipedia API with the wikipedia library:
import wikipediasummary = wikipedia.summary("Web scraping")print(summary)
- Using Requests and BeautifulSoup for HTML parsing:
import requestsfrom bs4 import BeautifulSoupURL = "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Web_scraping"response = requests.get(URL)soup = BeautifulSoup(response.text, 'html.parser')print(soup.title.string)
For large-scale or structured scraping, use Scrapy, which offers advanced control over crawling and data pipelines.
How do proxy servers help in scraping Wikipedia?
While Wikipedia is relatively open, proxy servers can still be useful when scraping at scale:
- Bypass IP rate limits – Wikipedia monitors request frequency per IP. Rotating proxies help distribute traffic.
- Avoid CAPTCHAs – though rare, some automated detection systems may present CAPTCHAs, proxies help reduce this risk.
- Geo-specific scraping – in some research scenarios, accessing localized versions of Wikipedia may require proxies from specific regions.
Why is Wikipedia a valuable source for data scraping?
Wikipedia is one of the most comprehensive, community-driven, and regularly updated encyclopedias on the internet. It’s valuable for:
- Research and academic studies
- Knowledge graphs and semantic search
- AI and LLMs training
- Market trend analysis
- Content enhancing
What are the benefits of using a Wikipedia scraper for businesses?
Businesses can leverage Wikipedia data for a wide range of use cases:
- Track emerging trends and brand mentions.
- Running market research.
- Enhance SEO strategy by discovering long-tail keywords and expanding topic coverage.
- Training machine learning algorithms and NLP models using high-quality textual data.
- Automatically enrich internal databases or chatbots with publicly available data.
- Enhancing content with publicly available information.
What types of data can be extracted from Wikipedia using a scraper?
You can extract a wide array of structured and unstructured data from Wikipedia:
- Article titles and main content
- Infobox values (e.g., birthdate, location, revenue)
- Internal and external links
- Categories and tags
- Page metadata
How can I ensure the accuracy of the data scraped from Wikipedia?
To make sure you’re getting accurate data from Wikipedia:
- Regularly update your scripts to handle structural changes in pages.
- Use multiple parsing checks to validate content before saving.
- Cross-reference data with the API or Wikidata for consistency.
- Log errors and retries to avoid missing data due to timeouts or malformed HTML.
Data from Wikipedia is crowd-sourced, so we recommend following the best practices, including verification steps and even using version tracking when accuracy is critical.
What are some common challenges faced when scraping Wikipedia, and how can they be overcome?
When scraping Wikipedia, users often face challenges with dynamic elements that require JavaScript rendering. CAPTCHAs and IP bans can also occur with aggressive or poorly timed scraping.
You should also keep in mind that Wikipedia updates templates and styles regularly, so it’s better to use tools like Web Scraping API that automatically detect HTML changes on the website and adjust the scraping requests.
What are the best practices for managing large volumes of data scraped from Wikipedia?
Handling data collected from Wikipedia is an important step in your data analysis:
- Store data in structured formats like JSON or CSV for easy manipulation.
- Use scalable database systems (e.g., PostgreSQL, MongoDB) to manage and query large datasets efficiently.
- Implement data cleaning pipelines to normalize fields and remove duplicates.
- Use batch processing tools like Apache Airflow or cron jobs to schedule and monitor scraping tasks.
- Compress and archive old data if it’s not needed in real time.
Wikipedia Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option