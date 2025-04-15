What web scraping tool should I use?

Selecting the right product depends on your needs and skills:

Manual scrapers using libraries

When scraping manually, use programming languages like Python and libraries such as Requests and BeautifulSoup to write code. Enjoy flexibility and a range of customization options, and have full control over the scraping process, allowing you to handle even the most complex cases.

Ready-made scrapers

Forget about the hassle of writing tons of custom scripts for different websites. Access ready-made scrapers with pre-built parameters to help you save time and access the data you need in seconds.

With Decodo, ensure a 100% success rate, targeting by country, state, or city, synchronous or asynchronous requests, and results available in HTML, JSON, or table format. Enjoy simple integration with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections, and a quick start guide. If you want to scrape: