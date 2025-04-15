Tripadvisor Scraper API

Extract real-time Tripadvisor data at scale without getting blocked using our Tripadvisor scraper API. Easily collect reviews, ratings, listings, and other information with a 100% success rate. No CAPTCHAs to solve, no IP bans, just reliable data for your growth.


Try for freeSign up with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

100%

success rate

requests

100+

ready-made templates

7-day

free trial

Be ahead of Tripadvisor scraping game

Extract data from Tripadvisor

Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • Hotel, restaurant, and attraction listings
  • Business details (address, phone number, website)
  • User reviews and ratings
  • Traveler photos and review dates
  • Popularity rankings and categories
  • Location-based search results
  • Trip itineraries and travel guides

Try Tripadvisor scraper for free

What is a Tripadvisor scraper?

A Tripadvisor scraper is a handy tool that extracts data from the Tripadvisor website.

With our Tripadvisor scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered, paying only for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:



Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Get Tripadvisor scraper

Scrape Tripadvisor with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Tripadvisor Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.tripadvisor.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Tripadvisor scraper API is full of awesomeness

Scrape Tripadvisor with ease using our powerful API. From JavaScript rendering to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Flexible output options

Retrieve clean HTML results ready for your custom processing needs.

100% success

Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Tripadvisor query.

Real-time or on-demand results

Access data instantly or schedule tasks for later scraping based on your needs.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Use built-in browser fingerprinting to dodge CAPTCHAs and remain undetected.

Easy integration

Easily connect our API to your workflows with quick start guides and developer-friendly code snippets.

Proxy integration

Power up your scraping tasks with 65M+ IPs under the API hood and avoid geo-restrictions.

API Playground

Try out scraping solutions directly in the dashboard using the interactive API Playground.

Free trial

Start collecting real-time data with a 7-day trial and 1K requests.

Start 7-day free trial

Find the right Tripadvisor data scraping solution for you

Explore our Tripadvisor scraper API and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

API playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

Explore our pricing plans for any Tripadvisor scraping demand

Start collecting real-time data from Tripadvisor and stay ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Trusted by:

Decodo blog

Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

Most recent

NEW
CYBERSECURITY
HIDE IP

What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.

Lukas Mikelionis

May 06, 2025

4 min read

Most popular

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?

Vilius Sakutis

Dec 19, 2023

7 min read

How to scrape Google Maps
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

Google Sheets Web Scraping An Ultimate Guide for 2024
DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Jan 26, 2024

6 min read

Online business reputation
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION
API

Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API

Ella Moore

Jun 20, 2022

7 min read

How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION
UNBLOCK

How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked

James Keenan

Feb 20, 2023

8 min read

What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION
DATA COLLECTION

What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?

James Keenan

Feb 20, 2023

7 min read

How to Use Google Trends for SEO
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION

How to Use Google Trends for SEO

James Keenan

Feb 20, 2023

9 min read

DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets

Vilius Sakutis

Oct 10, 2024

3 min read

DATA COLLECTION

What is Data Scraping? Definition and Best Techniques (2025)

Vytautas Savickas

Mar 28, 2025

6 min read

Scrape YouTube search results
DATA COLLECTION
API
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING

How to Scrape YouTube Search Results With Web Scraping API

Mariam Nakani

Aug 12, 2022

3 min read

DATA COLLECTION
API

Comparing Web Crawling vs. Web Scraping

Justinas Tamasevicius

Mar 28, 2025

7 min read

DATA COLLECTION
BIG DATA

What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 29, 2025

10 min read

PARSING
DATA COLLECTION

Beautiful Soup Web Scraping: How to Parse Scraped HTML with Python

Zilvinas Tamulis

Mar 25, 2025

14 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can data scraping from Tripadvisor improve my marketing strategy?

Scraping Tripadvisor data helps you gain insights into customer preferences, behaviors, and sentiments, which can significantly enhance your marketing strategy. With data on user reviews, ratings, and common keywords, you can enhance sentiment analysis to understand how people feel about your brand, products, or services. Additionally, trend analysis can highlight emerging customer needs, helping you address the most common pain points that potential customers might face.

What are the benefits of using scraped Tripadvisor data for competitive analysis?

Tripadvisor data allows you to benchmark your and your competitors' performance with customer perceptions. Analyzing reviews, ratings, and offerings of similar businesses helps businesses gain a competitive edge through benchmarking.


Scraped pricing information can also help refine your own offerings and position you more strategically in the market.


How can I integrate Tripadvisor scraper data into my existing applications?

Integrating Tripadvisor scraper data into your current tech stack is seamless with our extensive documentation and quick start guides.


You can automate data retrieval and pair our scraping API with various third-party apps, including CRM platforms or analytics tools. The Web Scraping API also supports real-time and scheduled data extraction, helping you to control how and when data is collected.


What are the benefits of using APIs for Tripadvisor data integration?

The Tripadvisor scraper API helps you eliminate manual data collection and automate insight gathering with just a few clicks. Instead of manual data gathering, scraping APIs deliver real-time, structured data directly into your tools.


This not only saves time but ensures the information is always up to date. APIs reduce the risk of data inconsistencies by providing standardized formats, which makes your data analysis more reliable and scalable.


Can I automate workflows using Tripadvisor scraper API?

Absolutely! The Tripadvisor scraper API is designed to support workflow automation through platforms like Zapier, Make (formerly Integromat), and custom scripts.


You can set up triggers to automatically launch scraping tasks based on time intervals, user actions, or specific events.


Once the data is retrieved, you can automate its processing, like sending it to a database, notifying a team via Slack, or feeding it into a visualization tool.

Is it legal to scrape Tripadvisor data?

The legality of scraping Tripadvisor or any site depends on how and what data you scrape. You can collect publicly available data while following the website’s robots.txt.


To remain compliant, always review the platform’s terms of service, avoid collecting private or copyrighted content, and ensure your use case falls within ethical and legal bounds. When in doubt, consult a legal professional.


How can I ensure compliance with Tripadvisor's terms of service when scraping data?

To ensure compliance, scrape only publicly available data, stay up to date with the website’s policy changes, and consider using scraping tools that include compliance-focused features, such as rate limiting, IP rotation, and user-agent management.


If you’re not sure whether your scraping techniques are compliant with Tripadvisor’s terms of service, consult a legal professional.


What are the ethical considerations in web scraping?

Ethical web scraping involves respecting user privacy, maintaining data integrity, and preserving the target site's functionality. Avoid scraping personal information, sensitive content, or protected data. Always ensure that your scraper doesn’t degrade the website's performance by sending too many requests.

What are the limitations when scraping data from Tripadvisor?

There are several limitations to keep in mind when scraping Tripadvisor. Data access may be restricted by IP bans, CAPTCHAs, or rate limits, especially when scraping at scale.


Certain types of information, such as user profiles or internal ranking algorithms, are only available after login, so this data can’t be collected using our Web Scraping API.


Additionally, the data structures and layouts on the website can change without notice, requiring frequent updates to your scraper.


To avoid any potential roadblocks, including CAPTCHAs and IP blocks, when collecting data, use advanced scraping solutions like Decodo’s Web Scraping API.

How do I begin using the Tripadvisor scraper for the first time?

Getting started is simple:

  1. First, create an account on the Decodo dashboard.
  2. On the left panel, click on Scraping APIs and then Pricing.
  3. Start a 7-day free trial or pick a subscription that matches your scraping needs.
  4. In the Scraper tab, copy the API endpoint if you want to connect to a third-party tool, or enter the URL from which you want to collect the data.
  5. Then, click on Send request and wait until the data is ready!

What are the automation capabilities of your Tripadvisor scraper?

The Tripadvisor scraper offers a range of automation features, including scheduled and on-demand data collection, automated IP rotation, handling of CAPTCHAs, and JavaScript rendering.

What data formats does the Tripadvisor scraper support, and how do I choose the right one?

The scraper supports multiple data formats, including JSON, HTML, and CSV, ensuring flexibility based on your use case.


  • Use JSON for programmatic analysis and integration with web or mobile apps.
  • Choose CSV for compatibility with Excel or Google Sheets.
  • Select HTML if you're storing or rendering raw page content for later processing.

How can user feedback enhance the functionality of Tripadvisor scrapers?

User feedback is vital for improving our Web Scraping API. Insights from our users help us identify issues with data accuracy, interface clarity, and performance bottlenecks. It also helps us improve handy scraping features, such as error handling, filtering, and result formatting.


The feedback helps us improve our current scraping solutions and also introduce new ones, depending on your needs and use case.

Tripadvisor Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved