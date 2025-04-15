Zillow Scraper API
Simplify real estate data extraction with our Zillow data API. Get accurate, up-to-date property details, pricing insights, and market trends in just a few clicks.
Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect real estate data from Zillow.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract:
- Pricing data
- Property details
- Rental listings
What is a Zillow scraper?
A Zillow scraper is a tool that extracts data from the Zillow real estate website. With our Zillow scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered – you're only paying for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper
- JavaScript rendering
- Integrated browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- CAPTCHA handling
Scrape Zillow with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Zillow scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]" ' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"target": "universal","url": "https://www.zillow.com/","headless": "html"}'
Accurate results
Receive real-time HTML results within moments after sending your scraping request.
Guaranteed 100% success
Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Zillow queries.
Real-time or on-demand results
Choose between real-time results or schedule data delivery for later.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Leverage integrated browser fingerprints to stay undetected while collecting data.
Easy integration
Set up the Zillow scraper API in minutes with our quick start guide and code examples.
Proxy integration
Bypass CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions with 125M+ IPs built into the API.
API Playground
Test your Zillow data scraping queries in our interactive playground.
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide
Google Images is arguably the first place anyone uses to find photographs, paintings, illustrations, and any other visual files on the internet. Its vast repository of visual content has become an essential tool for users worldwide. In this guide, we'll delve into the types of data that can be scraped from Google Images, explore the various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect image data using our SERP Scraping API.
Dominykas Niaura
Oct 28, 2024
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Google Maps scraping is the process of using automated tools or scripts to extract information like business names, locations, and reviews from Google Maps. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of scraping Google Maps with a step-by-step guide on how to do it using Python, and introduce Decodo's ready-made scraper for those who prefer not to code.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
How to Scrape Products from eCommerce Sites: The Ultimate Guide
Since there are over 2.14 billion online shoppers worldwide, understanding how to scrape products from eCommerce websites can give you a competitive edge and help you find relevant data to drive your business forward. In this article, we’ll discuss the 4 fundamental steps to scraping eCommerce sites and how to avoid some of the most common pitfalls.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 02, 2024
4 min read
Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025
Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Jan 26, 2024
6 min read
The Ultimate Guide to Web Scraping Job Postings with Python in 2025
Did you know that there are thousands of job postings scattered across different websites and platforms, making it nearly impossible to keep track of all the opportunities out there? Thankfully, with the power of web scraping and the versatility of Python, you can automate this tedious job search process and land your dream job faster than ever.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
4 min read
Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide
Excel is an incredibly powerful data management and analysis tool. But did you know that it can also automatically retrieve data for you? In this article, we’ll explore Excel's many features and its integration with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) to effectively scrape and parse data from the web.
Zilvinas Tamulis
May 27, 2024
7 min read
OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2025
In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the way content creators, influencers, and artists connect with their audience and monetize their talents. OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform, has emerged as a website that allows creators to share exclusive content directly with their dedicated followers for a subscription fee.
OnlyFans scraping, which involves extracting publicly available data from the website, has sparked an interest. In this blog post, we’ll delve into this scraping world, its possible use cases, and the benefits it offers. Excited to learn more? Buckle up, and let’s begin!
James Keenan
Jan 15, 2024
6 min read
What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices
Web scraping is a powerful tool driving innovation across industries, and its full potential continues to unfold with each day. In this guide, we'll cover the fundamentals of web scraping – from basic concepts and techniques to practical applications and challenges. We’ll share best practices and explore emerging trends to help you stay ahead in this dynamic field.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 29, 2025
10 min read
How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets
Scraping hotel listings is a powerful tool for gathering comprehensive data on accommodations, prices, and availability from various online sources. Whether you're looking to compare rates, analyze market trends, or create a personalized travel plan, scraping allows you to efficiently compile the information you need. In this article, we'll explain how to scrape hotel listings, ensuring you can leverage this data to its fullest potential.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
3 min read
How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping: Expert Insights
Web scraping is a powerful technique used by businesses and researchers to extract data from websites. Whether you're trying to gather valuable market insights or simply looking to automate repetitive tasks, web scraping can be a game-changer. In this article, we'll explore how you can determine if a website allows scraping.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 01, 2024
5 min read
How to Inspect Element on Any Website
Accessible through Chrome Developer Tools, Safari’s Develop menu, and Firefox Web Developer Tools, the "Inspect Element" is a powerful feature used by web developers, digital marketers, and any ol’ internet users. It allows them to dive into the underlying structure of any website, including its HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and analyze the page’s structure, test real-time code changes, or collect data for competitive analysis, among other purposes. In this blog post, we’ll explore the benefits of "Inspect Element" and how to use it effectively.
Dominykas Niaura
Sep 13, 2024
10 min read
How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping
Artificial intelligence is transforming various fields, ushering in new possibilities for automation and efficiency. As one of the leading AI tools, ChatGPT can be especially helpful in the realm of data collection, where it serves as a powerful ally in extracting and parsing information. So, in this blog post, we provide a step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for web scraping. Additionally, we explore the limitations of using ChatGPT for this purpose and offer an alternative method for scraping the web.
Dominykas Niaura
Feb 28, 2024
8 min read
Frequently asked questions
Can I scrape both residential and commercial property data?
Yes, you can use the Zillow scraper API to scrape residential and commercial property data. Our API is designed to extract real estate listings in various categories, including single-family homes, apartments, condos, office spaces, retail properties, and more.
You can configure your scraping parameters, ensuring you get only the data relevant to your needs. Whether you're tracking market trends, analyzing investment opportunities, or building a real estate aggregation platform, the API allows flexible data collection across all property types listed on Zillow.
Can I filter the data I scrape by location or price range?
You can filter listings based on country price range, property type, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, square footage, listing status (for sale, for rent, sold), and other key attributes by setting up our Web Scraping API with third-party solutions.
How does the Zillow scraper API work?
Our Zillow scraper API sends automated requests to Zillow’s website and extracts relevant property data in real time or on demand. Once a request is made, the API collects the data, including prices, descriptions, images, agent information, and historical price trends. It then returns the data that can be integrated into your applications, dashboards, or databases.
What are the common use cases for the Zillow scraper API?
Our Zillow scraper API is widely used across various industries for different purposes, including:
- Real estate investment analysis – track property prices, rental trends, and market fluctuations.
- Competitive research – monitor competitor listings and agent pricing strategies.
- Lead generation – collect contact details of agents, sellers, and property owners.
- Market research & data analytics – aggregate housing market trends for reports and business intelligence.
- Real estate platforms – populate property listing websites with up-to-date data.
Is it legal to scrape Zillow?
It's always advisable to consult with a legal professional to understand the specific implications for your use case and jurisdiction.
How do I integrate the API with my system?
Getting started with Decodo’s Web Scraping API is quick and hassle-free! Create an account and go to your dashboard's Web Scraping API section. There, you can choose a free trial option or a subscription plan that fits your needs.
Next, open the Scrapers tab and set up a new project. Simply enter your target URL or use the Bulk option for multiple queries, adjust your parameters, and hit Save & scrape.
In just a few minutes, you’ll receive real-time data from Zillow!
Can Zillow scraper be used without coding skills?
Yes! Our Web Scraping API is a powerful tool even if you don’t have coding knowledge. The interactive dashboard allows you to configure scraping requests by selecting filters and exporting the results with just one click.
What is the API’s response time?
The API is designed for high efficiency, with response times typically ranging from a few hundred milliseconds to a few seconds, depending on query complexity, filtering options, and website load times. Requests for real-time scraping are processed instantly, while scheduled tasks for large-scale data extraction may take longer.
Is there a limit to the number of requests I can make?
Yes, the Zillow scraper API has request limits based on your subscription plan. Different plans offer different monthly request quotas. We offer customized plans with scalable options if you need higher limits for enterprise-scale scraping. Additionally, you only pay for successfully retrieved results, ensuring cost efficiency.
How secure is the data I collect?
The Zillow scraper API employs IP rotation and anti-detection techniques to maintain high success rates while ensuring compliance with security best practices. Additionally, our API allows you to store retrieved data in cloud storage or export it securely to your internal database.
What kind of technical support do you offer?
We provide 24/7 tech support via live chat or email. Our support team assists with API integration, troubleshooting, performance optimization, and custom feature requests. We also have detailed API documentation, code examples, and expert articles to help you resolve common issues on the go.
