Be ahead of the Zillow scraping game

Extract data from Zillow

Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect real estate data from Zillow.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract:

  • Pricing data
  • Property details
  • Rental listings

What is a Zillow scraper?

A Zillow scraper is a tool that extracts data from the Zillow real estate website. With our Zillow scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered – you're only paying for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling

Scrape Zillow with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Zillow scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

curl --request 'POST' \
        --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape' \
        --header 'Accept: application/json' \
        --header 'Authorization: "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]" ' \
        --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
        --data '
    {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://www.zillow.com/",
      "headless": "html"
    }
'

Collect data effortlessly with Zillow scraping API

Green code icon

Accurate results

Receive real-time HTML results within moments after sending your scraping request.

Green 100 percent success icon

Guaranteed 100% success

Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Zillow queries.

Real-time or on demand results 

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose between real-time results or schedule data delivery for later.

Protection icon

Advanced anti-bot protection

Leverage integrated browser fingerprints to stay undetected while collecting data.

Easy integration icon

Easy integration

Set up the Zillow scraper API in minutes with our quick start guide and code examples.

Integration icon

Proxy integration

Bypass CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions with 125M+ IPs built into the API.

API green icon

API Playground

Test your Zillow data scraping queries in our interactive playground.

Free trial green icon

7-day free trial

Try our scraping solutions risk-free with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right Zillow property data scraping solution for your use case

Explore our Zillow scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.

SERP-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Core

Web-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

Frequently asked questions

Can I scrape both residential and commercial property data?

Yes, you can use the Zillow scraper API to scrape residential and commercial property data. Our API is designed to extract real estate listings in various categories, including single-family homes, apartments, condos, office spaces, retail properties, and more.

You can configure your scraping parameters, ensuring you get only the data relevant to your needs. Whether you're tracking market trends, analyzing investment opportunities, or building a real estate aggregation platform, the API allows flexible data collection across all property types listed on Zillow.

Can I filter the data I scrape by location or price range?

You can filter listings based on country price range, property type, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, square footage, listing status (for sale, for rent, sold), and other key attributes by setting up our Web Scraping API with third-party solutions.

How does the Zillow scraper API work?

Our Zillow scraper API sends automated requests to Zillow’s website and extracts relevant property data in real time or on demand. Once a request is made, the API collects the data, including prices, descriptions, images, agent information, and historical price trends. It then returns the data that can be integrated into your applications, dashboards, or databases.

What are the common use cases for the Zillow scraper API?

Our Zillow scraper API is widely used across various industries for different purposes, including:

  • Real estate investment analysis – track property prices, rental trends, and market fluctuations.
  • Competitive research – monitor competitor listings and agent pricing strategies.
  • Lead generation – collect contact details of agents, sellers, and property owners.
  • Market research & data analytics – aggregate housing market trends for reports and business intelligence.
  • Real estate platforms – populate property listing websites with up-to-date data.

Is it legal to scrape Zillow?

It's always advisable to consult with a legal professional to understand the specific implications for your use case and jurisdiction.

How do I integrate the API with my system?

Getting started with Decodo’s Web Scraping API is quick and hassle-free! Create an account and go to your dashboard's Web Scraping API section. There, you can choose a free trial option or a subscription plan that fits your needs.

Next, open the Scrapers tab and set up a new project. Simply enter your target URL or use the Bulk option for multiple queries, adjust your parameters, and hit Save & scrape.

In just a few minutes, you’ll receive real-time data from Zillow!

Can Zillow scraper be used without coding skills?

Yes! Our Web Scraping API is a powerful tool even if you don’t have coding knowledge. The interactive dashboard allows you to configure scraping requests by selecting filters and exporting the results with just one click.

What is the API’s response time?

The API is designed for high efficiency, with response times typically ranging from a few hundred milliseconds to a few seconds, depending on query complexity, filtering options, and website load times. Requests for real-time scraping are processed instantly, while scheduled tasks for large-scale data extraction may take longer.

Is there a limit to the number of requests I can make?

Yes, the Zillow scraper API has request limits based on your subscription plan. Different plans offer different monthly request quotas. We offer customized plans with scalable options if you need higher limits for enterprise-scale scraping. Additionally, you only pay for successfully retrieved results, ensuring cost efficiency.

How secure is the data I collect?

The Zillow scraper API employs IP rotation and anti-detection techniques to maintain high success rates while ensuring compliance with security best practices. Additionally, our API allows you to store retrieved data in cloud storage or export it securely to your internal database.

What kind of technical support do you offer?

We provide 24/7 tech support via live chat or email. Our support team assists with API integration, troubleshooting, performance optimization, and custom feature requests. We also have detailed API documentation, code examples, and expert articles to help you resolve common issues on the go.

