Commercial Product Owner

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Take ownership of revenue targets for proxy and web scraping product lines.

Manage and drive financial performance from the self-service customer segment.

Refine public pricing structures for current products, including rate plans, allowances, and premium add-ons.

Develop competitive pricing models for upcoming products and experimental features.

Conduct deep-dive research to benchmark our products against competitors regarding functionality, pricing, and market positioning.

Provide the product team with strategic market insights to guide the development of new features.

Partner with product and marketing teams to execute successful launches for new offerings.

Analyze customer data and market shifts to uncover new growth avenues.

Launch targeted initiatives for upselling, cross-selling, and improving retention across the existing user base.

Assist leadership in defining and shaping the overall growth direction of the company.

Your experience or skills:

Strong proficiency in data analysis with the confidence to manage complex pricing, revenue, and customer metrics.

Highly structured approach with the ability to balance multiple priorities and work independently.

Ability to transform data-driven insights into tangible business growth and impact.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to manage and align with various internal teams.

A natural drive to explore market trends and deep-dive into product details to find new opportunities.



Nice to have:

Experience working with subscription-based or recurring revenue business models.

Professional background in roles such as pricing, revenue management, customer value, or market segmentation.

What we offer:

Vacation days in accordance with the Labour Code, plus additional days off granted after a certain period of service.

Learning and development: access to online courses and training programs.

Mental health and wellbeing apps.

Workation flexibility.

Company-sponsored tech equipment.

Salary:

Gross salary: 3200 - 4400 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.