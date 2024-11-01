Junior Project Manager

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Serving as the right hand to the Chief of Staff, managing key priorities across the organization, including supporting leadership in ongoing projects and initiatives.

Providing hands-on executive support to the Chief of Staff and leadership team, covering logistics coordination, vendor communication, drafting and editing materials, and handling ad-hoc administrative tasks.

Owning internal communication channels (Slack, Confluence), creating and distributing key content to ensure the entire team stays aligned and informed.

Preparing content and presentations for company-wide or leadership meetings such as All Hands, OKR check-ins, and Board meetings.

Supporting the OKR planning and execution process by tracking progress, sending reminders, and preparing relevant presentations.

Managing small to medium-scale projects and internal initiatives, including creating project plans, aligning stakeholders, tracking progress, and ensuring deadlines are met.

Leading cultural and operational projects such as managing the company merch vision and vendor logistics, as well as organizing and coordinating internal Decodo events.

Assisting with meeting preparation including agenda drafts, pre-reads, presentations, and documents, while managing follow-ups and action items from key meetings.

Improving and documenting organizational processes to enhance team efficiency and productivity.

Your experience or skills:

1+ years of experience in project management, or 2+ years in a fast-paced administrative, operational, or Executive Assistant role.

in project management, or Strong written and verbal communication skills in both English and Lithuanian .

and . Solid understanding of basic project management principles.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment while managing multiple priorities and adapting to shifting scopes.

Strong sense of ownership and a proactive, take-initiative mindset.

Keen attention to detail.

Strong problem-solving skills and analytical thinking.

Highly organized with a structured approach to work.

Natural curiosity and eagerness to learn.

Ability to work independently with a self-driven approach.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2000 - 2900 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.