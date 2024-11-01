Global Sales Team Lead

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Lead and support global sales teams while taking full responsibility for their collective success.

Drive results through personalized KPIs, tailored development plans, and career growth programs.

Actively participate in the recruitment and scaling of high-performing sales teams.

Champion the team by introducing new ideas and implementing improvements to sales operations.

Monitor performance metrics and feedback to keep all key stakeholders informed and aligned.

Act as a brand ambassador by representing the company at major industry events.

Your experience or skills:

Proven experience in sales leadership or client-facing management roles.

Demonstrated background in global B2B technology sales.

Exceptional verbal and written proficiency in English.

Strong ability to prioritize tasks and manage time effectively using data and performance metrics.

Familiarity with sales tools such as Salesforce, Gong, MixMax, or comparable platforms.

Solid understanding of product-led growth (PLG) strategies and principles.

What we offer:

Standard vacation days following the Labour Code, plus extra days off awarded for your continued tenure.

Access to a variety of online courses and training resources to support your career growth.

Full access to digital tools and applications focused on mental health and physical wellbeing.

Flexible policies that allow you to work from different locations and combine travel with your role.

Comprehensive setup with company-provided technology and equipment for an optimal workspace.

Salary:

Gross salary: from 4000 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.