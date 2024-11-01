Portfolio Account Manager

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Maintain daily communication with a diverse range of clients to help maximize their business value.

Spot and leverage upsell and cross-sell opportunities within your assigned customer portfolio.

Oversee customer renewals, manage red accounts, and handle billing-related matters.

Work closely with the Customer Support team to resolve technical issues and ensure timely customer follow-ups.

Track, monitor, and report on operational revenue metrics, collaborating with internal teams to maintain smooth communication around customer matters.

Assist the team by gathering, analyzing, and interpreting data to support revenue growth and customer satisfaction initiatives.

Champion customer needs by working with internal teams to enhance their experience, resolve challenges, and influence product development.

Manage your sales funnel and contribute to process improvements that drive operational efficiency.

Maintain up-to-date Salesforce and analytics data, tracking opportunities, funnel performance, and account developments.

Your experience or skills:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in customer-facing roles (such as Sales or Customer Service), with a proven track record of delivering strong client outcomes.

Skilled at achieving positive customer results through understanding business or personal needs and fostering strong, trust-based relationships.

Capable of identifying opportunities for account growth and expansion.

Acts as a customer advocate, ensuring clear and effective communication across internal teams.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Strong objection-handling skills paired with a proactive, solution-oriented approach.

Proficient in the MS Office Suite.

Experience working with systems such as Salesforce, Jira, PowerBI, and MixMax.

Familiarity with billing processes and procedures.

Experience in data analytics.

Salary:

Gross salary: 1990 - 3000 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Strong understanding of B2B sales cycles and best practices in account management.

Demonstrated success in strategically upselling and expanding client accounts.

Experience managing global or enterprise-level clients.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.

Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.

