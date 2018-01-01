Frontend Engineer

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Create modern and scalable business solutions using the latest frontend technologies.

Build reusable, efficient and maintainable code with ReactJS.

Work closely with Backend developers, Product Owners, Designers and QA to deliver high-quality products.

Contribute to shaping the user experience and interface design.

Apply and promote best engineering practices and coding standards.

Establish clear goals, objectives and expectations where everyone understands their responsibilities and empower team members to take ownership of their work and results.

Support and encourage the team’s professional development and career progression.

Collaborate with product, engineering, marketing, and other stakeholders to deliver consistent product experiences.

Communicate design decisions effectively to stakeholders at all levels of the organization.

Your experience or skills:

Proven hands-on experience with TypeScript and React.

Knowledge with one or more state management libraries such as Redux, Zustand, or Jotai.

Familiarity with frontend toolsets - Vite, Babel, Webpack, etc.

Being familiar with design tools - Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, etc.

Some experience in unit testing - Jest/React Testing Library.

Enthusiasm for writing clean, tested, and maintainable code that drives business impact.

Team-oriented mindset with the ability to succeed in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Good communication, time management, and organizational skills.

Ownership and accountability for personal deliverables.

Fluent in English.

Nice to have:

Degree in IT, engineering, or similar.

Understanding of Proxying and VPN technologies.

Demonstrated success in strategically upselling and expanding client accounts.

Experience managing global or enterprise-level clients.

Tech Stack:

Languages: JavaScript, TypeScript.

Frameworks & Libraries: React, Vue.js.

Build & Tools: Babel, Webpack, ESLint, Prettier.

Styling: CSS, SCSS, Emotion, Styled Components.

Testing: Jest, React Testing Library.

Version control & Collaboration: Git, GitHub/GitLab, Jira, Azure.

CI/CD & Deployment: Docker, GitHub Actions (or your CI tool).

Salary:

Gross salary: 3200 - 5500 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.