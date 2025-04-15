Proxy Integration with Hidemyacc
Create and manage multiple accounts with Decodo’s residential proxies and Hidemyacc antidetect browser easier than ever before.
What is Hidemyacc?
Hidemyacc offers a Chromium-based antidetect browser Marco that helps users create multiple browser profiles and manage online accounts without getting detected by anti-bot systems.
Multiple browser support
Create virtual profiles by choosing from different versions of Chrome, Edge, Opera, Yandex, and Brave browsers.
Smart automation
Eliminate routine tasks from your agenda by easily creating automation scripts right in the Marco antidetect browser.
A range of add-ons
Tune your browser profile according to your use case – 700 extensions, custom fingerprints, and parameters are available.
Why residential proxies?
A residential proxy serves as an intermediary, allowing users to get a real IP address from an authentic desktop or mobile device connected to a local network. Because of the origin, residential proxies are ideal for tasks like multi-accounting, web scraping, AdTech, and more.
Decodo offers premium residential proxies with an extensive 115M+ IP pool in 195+ locations. With unparalleled response times (<0.5s), an impressive success rate of 99.68%, and a flexible Pay As You Go option for one-off projects, Decodo emerges as the great choice for users seeking efficiency, whether they're entrepreneurs or part of a rapidly growing business.
Set up Decodo proxies with Hidemyacc
Download the Marco antidetect browser from the Hidemyacc website to get things going. The browser is available for Windows, MacOS, and Linux operating systems. Once you’ve installed the app, you’ll need to create an account.
Integration with residential proxies
Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Setting up proxies with Hidemyacc
After you’ve got your endpoints, you can pair residential proxies with Hidemyacc.
1. In the main window, click + Create a new profile.
2. Select the preferred operating system – Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android or iOS, and the system’s version. You can also choose the browser – Chrome, Brave, Opera, Edge, or Yandex.
3. Then, select the Proxy tab and click on Your Proxy. Choose your protocol, enter host, port, username, and password.
4. Test your connection by clicking on the Check Proxy button.
5. You can also add preferred Extensions and manage custom fingerprint settings in the tabs on the left-side menu.
6. Click the + Create button to save the settings after naming your browser profile.
How to Set up Proxies in Hidemyacc Browser
Configurations & Integrations
Easy Decodo proxy setup with popular applications and free third-party tools. Check out these guides to get started right away.
Reliable proxies at affordable prices
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
What are proxies?
A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.
Residential Proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more
ISP Proxies
from $0.35/IP
IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more
Mobile Proxies
from $4.5/GB
Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more
Datacenter Proxies
from $0.026/IP
Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $1.6/1K req
A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more
Frequently asked questions
What is Hidemyacc?
The Hidemyacc platform allows users to use virtual browser profiles fine-tuned with proxies for a more secure online experience.
What is Hidemyacc used for?
Hidemyacc's antidetect browser helps users complete web scraping, multi-accounting, AdTech, and affiliate marketing tasks and access geo-restricted content without worrying about CAPTCHAs or IP blocks.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
