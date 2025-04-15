A residential proxy serves as an intermediary, allowing users to get a real IP address from an authentic desktop or mobile device connected to a local network. Because of the origin, residential proxies are ideal for tasks like multi-accounting, web scraping, AdTech, and more.

Decodo offers premium residential proxies with an extensive 115M+ IP pool in 195+ locations. With unparalleled response times (<0.5s), an impressive success rate of 99.68%, and a flexible Pay As You Go option for one-off projects, Decodo emerges as the great choice for users seeking efficiency, whether they're entrepreneurs or part of a rapidly growing business.