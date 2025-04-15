Proxy Integration with Hidemium
Pair your Decodo’s residential proxies and Hidemium antidetect browser to effortlessly manage multiple accounts without facing CAPTCHAs or IP blocks.
What is Hidemium?
Hidemium is an antidetect browser software designed for users who need to create and manage multiple accounts with different browser profiles on one device.
Easy automation
Leverage unique technology to run scripts, seamlessly automating time-consuming routine tasks, and focus on more strategic and impactful initiatives to drive growth.
Advanced settings
Manage multiple profiles using intuitive Hidemium features that let you categorize, tag, and monitor the status of profiles in just a few clicks.
User-friendly interface
Get started with the antidetect browser in minutes and create multiple profiles for each target without going through complicated user flows.
Why residential proxies?
Residential proxies act as a gateway between the user and the target, allowing users to obtain a new IP address from a genuine mobile or desktop device connected to a local network. Due to their authentic nature, residential proxies are highly effective for multi-accounting, AdTech, data collection, and price monitoring.
With a massive 115M+ IPs in 195+ locations, Decodo is the go-to choice for residential proxies. Boasting an exceptional response time of under 0.5s, an impressive success rate of 99.68%, and a flexible Pay As You Go option for one-off projects, Decodo is an excellent choice for users seeking efficiency, whether they’re entrepreneurs or part of a rapidly growing business.
Set up Decodo proxies with Hidemium
To get started, download the antidetect browser from Hidemium website. The browser is available for Windows and MacOS (M and Intel series) operating systems. After downloading the antidetect browser, go ahead and create an account. If you’re a first-time user, you can grab a 3-day trial package with 1000 profiles and 5 permanent profiles, and later choose a plan that suits your needs.
Integration with residential proxies
Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Setting up proxies with Hidemium
After you’ve got your endpoints, it’s time to pair residential proxies with the Hidemium antidetect browser.
1. In the main Hidemium window, click on + Add Profile.
2. Select Proxy and choose a proxy type. Hidemium supports HTTP, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, or SSH protocols.
3. Enter your IP address, host, port, username, and password.
4. Test your proxy connection by clicking on the Check Proxy button.
5. Once the proxy connection is established, you can adjust other profile settings or start using it by choosing Create and run profile or save it for later with Create profile button.
Frequently asked questions
What is Hidemium?
Hidemium antidetect browser helps users to create and manage virtual browser profiles with different fingerprints to access various targets without facing CAPTCHAs or IP bans.
What is Hidemium used for?
The Hidemium browser is popular for use cases like web scraping, multiple account management, affiliate marketing, and AdTech tasks.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
