Make Screaming Frog Sing By Integrating Proxies
Enhance your web crawling by integrating the Screaming Frog SEO Spider tool with our proxies.
What is Screaming Frog?
Screaming Frog is the creator behind the Screaming Frog SEO Spider software – a popular web crawling tool.
This tool is helpful for a variety of purposes in the realm of SEO and website optimization, including SEO auditing, site structure analysis, content analysis, competitor analysis, XML sitemap generation, performance insights, integration with other tools, and more.
Why residential proxies?
Residential proxies enhance SEO Spider by providing real household IP addresses, reducing the risk of being flagged or blocked by websites. This ensures reliable, uninterrupted website crawling, even on sites with strict security measures or anti-scraping technology.
Proxies allow SEO professionals to analyze websites from various geolocations, enabling precise assessment of search engine rankings, localized content, and regional competitor analysis.
Set up Decodo proxies on Screaming Frog
For the best crawling experience, proxies are a must. Configure your Screaming Frog SEO Spider to route its connection through a proxy server by following the steps below. And if you’re ever lost, contact our 24/7 support team via LiveChat!
Getting Decodo proxies
You can integrate any kind of proxy with Screaming Frog SEO Spider. The best type depends on your use case. We recommend residential proxies because they’re so versatile, but you can opt for datacenter, mobile, ISP, or other proxies.
- Create a Decodo account on our dashboard.
- After that, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and purchase the plan that best suits your needs.
- Once equipped with a residential proxy plan, go to the Proxy setup tab, create a user, and copy the authentication credentials for later use: username, password, IP address, and port.
Heading over to the app
- Download and install the Screaming Frog SEO Spider application.
2. Open the application. You can buy a license or enter your license key by choosing Buy Licence or Enter Licence from the Licence menu at the top. Alternatively, you can use the free version, but it has certain limitations
3. Next, let’s integrate our proxies. On macOS, navigate to Screaming Frog SEO Spider > Settings > Proxy. On Windows and Linux, it’s File > Settings > Proxy.
4. Mark the checkbox Use Proxy Server and enter the address and port of your proxy server. Then, click OK and Restart.
5. Once the application restarts and you try to crawl a URL at the top of the window, you’ll be prompted to enter the proxy authentication details. Type in your username and password, and click OK.
6. Screaming Frog will now crawl the entered URL using proxies, bypassing any hindrances like blocks or delays!
Frequently asked questions
What is Screaming Frog?
Screaming Frog is an SEO agency and developer of the popular website crawling tool used for SEO and website analysis.
What is Screaming Frog used for?
Screaming Frog is primarily used for auditing and improving a website’s SEO by analyzing elements like links, images, and site structure.
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy is an intermediary server that routes your internet traffic through an IP address provided by an internet service provider (ISP) to appear as if it's coming from a regular residential connection. In other words, residential proxies provide IPs from a pool of genuine residential addresses, making it seem like you're accessing the internet from a real home or office. Learn more about the topic in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.
