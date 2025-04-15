Make Screaming Frog Sing By Integrating Proxies

Enhance your web crawling by integrating the Screaming Frog SEO Spider tool with our proxies.

Start for free

What is Screaming Frog?

Screaming Frog

Screaming Frog is the creator behind the Screaming Frog SEO Spider software – a popular web crawling tool.


This tool is helpful for a variety of purposes in the realm of SEO and website optimization, including SEO auditing, site structure analysis, content analysis, competitor analysis, XML sitemap generation, performance insights, integration with other tools, and more.

Why residential proxies?

Residential proxies

Residential proxies enhance SEO Spider by providing real household IP addresses, reducing the risk of being flagged or blocked by websites. This ensures reliable, uninterrupted website crawling, even on sites with strict security measures or anti-scraping technology.


Proxies allow SEO professionals to analyze websites from various geolocations, enabling precise assessment of search engine rankings, localized content, and regional competitor analysis.

Set up Decodo proxies on Screaming Frog

For the best crawling experience, proxies are a must. Configure your Screaming Frog SEO Spider to route its connection through a proxy server by following the steps below. And if you’re ever lost, contact our 24/7 support team via LiveChat!

Getting Decodo proxies

You can integrate any kind of proxy with Screaming Frog SEO Spider. The best type depends on your use case. We recommend residential proxies because they’re so versatile, but you can opt for datacenter, mobile, ISP, or other proxies.

  1. Create a Decodo account on our dashboard.
  2. After that, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and purchase the plan that best suits your needs.
  3. Once equipped with a residential proxy plan, go to the Proxy setup tab, create a user, and copy the authentication credentials for later use: username, password, IP address, and port.
Screenshot-1.png

Heading over to the app

  1. Download and install the Screaming Frog SEO Spider application.

2. Open the application. You can buy a license or enter your license key by choosing Buy Licence or Enter Licence from the Licence menu at the top. Alternatively, you can use the free version, but it has certain limitations

3. Next, let’s integrate our proxies. On macOS, navigate to Screaming Frog SEO Spider > Settings > Proxy. On Windows and Linux, it’s File > Settings > Proxy.

Screenshot-2.png

4. Mark the checkbox Use Proxy Server and enter the address and port of your proxy server. Then, click OK and Restart.

Screenshot-3.png

5. Once the application restarts and you try to crawl a URL at the top of the window, you’ll be prompted to enter the proxy authentication details. Type in your username and password, and click OK.

Screenshot-4.png

6. Screaming Frog will now crawl the entered URL using proxies, bypassing any hindrances like blocks or delays!

How To Add Proxies in Screaming Frog

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

SAVE 50%

$3.5

/GB

Total:

Buy now

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

250 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.0

/GB

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

500 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.75

/GB

Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

1,000 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.5

/GB

Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

2,000 GB

SAVE 60%

$2.8

/GB

Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

5,000 GB

SAVE 69%

$2.2

/GB

Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Recognized by:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Frequently asked questions

What is Screaming Frog?

Screaming Frog is an SEO agency and developer of the popular website crawling tool used for SEO and website analysis.

What is Screaming Frog used for?

Screaming Frog is primarily used for auditing and improving a website’s SEO by analyzing elements like links, images, and site structure.

What is a residential proxy?

A residential proxy is an intermediary server that routes your internet traffic through an IP address provided by an internet service provider (ISP) to appear as if it's coming from a regular residential connection. In other words, residential proxies provide IPs from a pool of genuine residential addresses, making it seem like you're accessing the internet from a real home or office. Learn more about the topic in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.

Access Our Pool of 125M+ Proxies

Industry-leading residential, datacenter, mobile, and ISP proxies – only at Decodo.

Get proxies

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved