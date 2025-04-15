Proxy Integration with WebScraping.AI
Collect publicly available data by integrating Decodo’s residential proxies with WebScraping.AI’s powerful scraping API solution.
What is WebScraping.AI?
WebScraping.AI is an API that handles GPT API, proxies, browsers, and HTML parsing to streamline the web data collection process.
Data collection
Extract various web data like eCommerce product information, stock prices, or anything else that's available publicly.
GPT insights
Leverage GPT capabilities to generate summaries, rewrite content, and get answers to specific queries directly from the target website.
Smart automation
Transform manual data searching and recording tasks into a smooth, automated flow, pulling the needed information in bulk.
Why residential proxies?
A residential proxy serves as an intermediary, allowing users to get a real IP address from an authentic desktop or mobile device connected to a local network. Because of its origin, residential proxies are ideal for web scraping, multi-accounting, AdTech, and other tasks.
Decodo offers premium residential proxies with an extensive 115M+ IP pool in 195+ locations. With unparalleled response times of <0.5 seconds, an impressive success rate of 99.68%, and a flexible Pay As You Go option, Decodo is an excellent choice for efficiency. Try it out with a 3-day free trial available to new users.
Set up Decodo proxies with WebScraping.AI
Sign up for a WebScraping.AI account. Then, go to the dashboard and look for your API key under the API section. You’ll need it to send requests to the API.
Getting residential proxies
Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol (you’ll need to choose HTTP for WebScraping.AI’s API).
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Integrating proxies with WebScraping.AI
After you’ve got your proxy endpoints ready, you can integrate them with WebScraping.AI’s API.
- Explore various available parameters and how to integrate them by consulting the WebScraping.AI documentation.
- Add our residential proxies to your request by appending the "&custom_proxy=" parameter followed by your proxy endpoint with the HTTP protocol. Example: "curl "https://api.webscraping.ai/html?api_key=[your-API-key]&custom_proxy=http://[username]:[password]@gate.decodo.com:7000&url=https://ip.decodo.com/json"". Ensure you replace the placeholders with your actual API key, proxy username and password.
- Run your cURL command in the Command Prompt (Windows) or Terminal (macOS/Linux). To test your proxy setup, send several requests to the URL https://ip.decodo.com/json. If the setup is correct, you’ll notice a variety of responses with each test, indicating the proxy is functioning as intended.
Configurations & Integrations
Easy Decodo proxy setup with popular applications and free third-party tools. Check out these guides to get started right away.
Reliable proxies at affordable prices
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2,000 GB
$2.8
/GB
Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly
5,000 GB
$2.2
/GB
Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Explore our other proxy line products
What are proxies?
A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.
Residential Proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online.Learn more
ISP Proxies
from $0.35/IP
IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more
Mobile Proxies
from $4.5/GB
Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more
Datacenter Proxies
from $0.026/IP
Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $1.6/1K req
A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more
Frequently asked questions
What is WebScraping.AI?
WebScraping.AI is a service that provides an API designed for web scraping tasks. It’s tailored for developers and companies who need to extract data from websites in a structured format, automating what could otherwise be a labor-intensive manual process.
What is WebScraping.AI used for?
WebScraping.AI is primarily used to extract data from web pages. It’s ideal for automating web data collection at scale and aggregating information from multiple sources into a single database or spreadsheet, providing a consolidated view of the data for analysis or business intelligence purposes.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
The Fastest Residential Proxies
Dive into a 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IP pool from 195+ locations worldwide.
14-day money-back option