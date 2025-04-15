Proxy Integration with WebScraping.AI

Collect publicly available data by integrating Decodo’s residential proxies with WebScraping.AI’s powerful scraping API solution.

What is WebScraping.AI?

WebScraping.AI is an API that handles GPT API, proxies, browsers, and HTML parsing to streamline the web data collection process.

Data collection

Extract various web data like eCommerce product information, stock prices, or anything else that's available publicly.

GPT insights

Leverage GPT capabilities to generate summaries, rewrite content, and get answers to specific queries directly from the target website.

Smart automation

Transform manual data searching and recording tasks into a smooth, automated flow, pulling the needed information in bulk.

Why residential proxies?

A residential proxy serves as an intermediary, allowing users to get a real IP address from an authentic desktop or mobile device connected to a local network. Because of its origin, residential proxies are ideal for web scraping, multi-accounting, AdTech, and other tasks.


Decodo offers premium residential proxies with an extensive 115M+ IP pool in 195+ locations. With unparalleled response times of <0.5 seconds, an impressive success rate of 99.68%, and a flexible Pay As You Go option, Decodo is an excellent choice for efficiency. Try it out with a 3-day free trial available to new users.

Set up Decodo proxies with WebScraping.AI

Sign up for a WebScraping.AI account. Then, go to the dashboard and look for your API key under the API section. You’ll need it to send requests to the API.

How to get residential proxies

Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:


  1. Open the Proxy setup tab.
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
  3. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol (you’ll need to choose HTTP for WebScraping.AI’s API).
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).

Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.

Residential proxies integration with WebScraping.AI

After you’ve got your proxy endpoints ready, you can integrate them with WebScraping.AI’s API.


  1. Explore various available parameters and how to integrate them by consulting the WebScraping.AI documentation.
  2. Add our residential proxies to your request by appending the "&custom_proxy=" parameter followed by your proxy endpoint with the HTTP protocol. Example: "curl "https://api.webscraping.ai/html?api_key=[your-API-key]&custom_proxy=http://[username]:[password]@gate.decodo.com:7000&url=https://ip.decodo.com/json"". Ensure you replace the placeholders with your actual API key, proxy username and password.
  3. Run your cURL command in the Command Prompt (Windows) or Terminal (macOS/Linux). To test your proxy setup, send several requests to the URL https://ip.decodo.com/json. If the setup is correct, you’ll notice a variety of responses with each test, indicating the proxy is functioning as intended.

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is WebScraping.AI?

WebScraping.AI is a service that provides an API designed for web scraping tasks. It’s tailored for developers and companies who need to extract data from websites in a structured format, automating what could otherwise be a labor-intensive manual process.

What is WebScraping.AI used for?

WebScraping.AI is primarily used to extract data from web pages. It’s ideal for automating web data collection at scale and aggregating information from multiple sources into a single database or spreadsheet, providing a consolidated view of the data for analysis or business intelligence purposes.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

