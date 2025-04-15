Proxy Integration With Multilogin
Integrate residential proxies with the Multilogin antidetect browser and unlock the power of web data.
What is Multilogin?
Multilogin is an innovative antidetect browser tailored for seamless web scraping and multi-accounting, offering advanced fingerprint masking to ensure the lowest possible detection rates.
Advanced role management
Improve task delegation with the multi-level team permissions feature, while ensuring your data remains secure.
Open API functionality
Access and automate any feature, including task management, through the comprehensive open API with a single call.
Effortless automation integration
Simplify your automation workflows with seamless Puppeteer & Selenium integration for web scraping, testing, and automation.
Why residential proxies?
Decodo offers an extensive network of 115M+ IPs across 195+ locations worldwide. Sourced from household devices, our residential proxies provide unmatched authenticity and excellent speed for different online tasks.
Combined with Multilogin’s antidetect browser, these proxies significantly enhance the handling of multiple accounts and reduce the risk of bans or blocks.
Set up Decodo proxies with Multilogin
For starters, download the Multilogin application from their website. The browser is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. After installation, you’ll need to create an account by entering your email and password.
Integration with residential proxies
Integrating Multilogin with residential proxies is fast and easy. First, log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and purchase the plan that best suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the proxy host address, port, and your username and password.
Setting up proxies with the Multilogin antidetect browser
After you’ve prepared the endpoints, it’s time to integrate proxies into Multilogin.
1. Select Create new on the left panel.
2. Choose Edit proxy settings.
3. Depending on your use case, select HTTP proxy or Socks 5 proxy from the dropdown Connection type menu.
4. Enter your proxy details: New address (e.g. gate.decodo.com:10000), Login, and Password.
5. Click on Check proxy to see if the setup has been successful.
6. Click on Create profile in the lower right corner to save what you’ve created.
Set up proxies on the Multilogin dashboard
Watch the setup tutorial to bring it home.
Configurations & Integrations
Easy Decodo proxy setup with popular applications and third-party tools. Check out these guides to get started right away.
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Explore our other proxy line products
What are proxies?
A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.
Residential Proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more
ISP Proxies
from $0.35/IP
IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more
Mobile Proxies
from $4.5/GB
Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more
Datacenter Proxies
from $0.026/IP
Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $1.6/1K req
A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more
Frequently asked questions
What is Multilogin?
Multilogin is an antidetect browser software solution designed to manage multiple online profiles while providing separate browsing environments. It allows users to create, manage, and switch between multiple browser profiles with unique digital fingerprints, reducing the likelihood of tracking and detection by websites.
What is Multilogin useful for?
Multilogin is useful for individuals and businesses needing to operate multiple online identities without being detected or blocked. It’s particularly beneficial for digital marketing, web scraping, and online research.
What are some of Multilogin’s use cases?
Some of Multilogin’s use cases include affiliate marketing, ad verification, eCommerce account management, web scraping, market research, etc.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
