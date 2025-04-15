Proxy Integration With Multilogin

What is Multilogin?

Multilogin is an innovative antidetect browser tailored for seamless web scraping and multi-accounting, offering advanced fingerprint masking to ensure the lowest possible detection rates.

Advanced role management

Improve task delegation with the multi-level team permissions feature, while ensuring your data remains secure.

Open API functionality

Access and automate any feature, including task management, through the comprehensive open API with a single call.

Effortless automation integration

Simplify your automation workflows with seamless Puppeteer & Selenium integration for web scraping, testing, and automation.

Why residential proxies?

Decodo offers an extensive network of 115M+ IPs across 195+ locations worldwide. Sourced from household devices, our residential proxies provide unmatched authenticity and excellent speed for different online tasks.


Combined with Multilogin’s antidetect browser, these proxies significantly enhance the handling of multiple accounts and reduce the risk of bans or blocks.

Set up Decodo proxies with Multilogin

For starters, download the Multilogin application from their website. The browser is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. After installation, you’ll need to create an account by entering your email and password.

Screenshot-1.png

Integration with residential proxies

Integrating Multilogin with residential proxies is fast and easy. First, log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and purchase the plan that best suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:


  1. Open the Proxy setup tab.
  2. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol
  3. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10). 
  4. Copy the proxy host address, port, and your username and password.
Screenshot-2.png

Setting up proxies with the Multilogin antidetect browser

After you’ve prepared the endpoints, it’s time to integrate proxies into Multilogin.


1. Select Create new on the left panel.

Screenshot-3.png

2. Choose Edit proxy settings.

Screenshot-4.png

3. Depending on your use case, select HTTP proxy or Socks 5 proxy from the dropdown Connection type menu.

Screenshot-5.png

4. Enter your proxy details: New address (e.g. gate.decodo.com:10000), Login, and Password.

Screenshot-6.png

5. Click on Check proxy to see if the setup has been successful.

Screenshot-7.png

6. Click on Create profile in the lower right corner to save what you’ve created.

Set up proxies on the Multilogin dashboard

Watch the setup tutorial to bring it home.

Frequently asked questions

What is Multilogin?

Multilogin is an antidetect browser software solution designed to manage multiple online profiles while providing separate browsing environments. It allows users to create, manage, and switch between multiple browser profiles with unique digital fingerprints, reducing the likelihood of tracking and detection by websites.

What is Multilogin useful for?

Multilogin is useful for individuals and businesses needing to operate multiple online identities without being detected or blocked. It’s particularly beneficial for digital marketing, web scraping, and online research.

What are some of Multilogin’s use cases?

Some of Multilogin’s use cases include affiliate marketing, ad verification, eCommerce account management, web scraping, market research, etc.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

