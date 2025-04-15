Scraping Amazon with ParseHub

Before we get into action, let’s get two things covered. First, make sure you’re using reliable scraping proxies as they can definitely make or break your project. What happens if you don’t use proxies? You get clocked, your IP blocked and you can wave your research goodbye.

The second one, money business. As a software, ParseHub is available to anyone and has quite a good free plan. It allows you to scrape 200 pages in 40 minutes and create 5 custom projects. If that’s not enough, you can check out their paid plans, starting at $149 per month.

So let’s dive in. Hopefully you’ve registered and downloaded the software at this point (if not, c’mon, do it now and let’s see how it works together).