Proxy Integration with Shadowrocket

Break free from CAPTCHAs or IP bans on your iOS or Android device by pairing the Shadowrocket app with highly anonymous residential proxies.

What is Shadowrocket?

Shadowrocket is a mobile app for iOS and Android devices that helps users enhance online anonymity. This rule-based client allows users to use proxies on the mobile device. It leverages open-source encryption technology that guarantees the highest level of security.

Advanced configuration

Customize your setup to fit your use case and reach the optimal performance. From specific protocols to proxy rules, fine-tune everything.

Easy proxy setup

Pair residential proxies with Shadowrocket in just a few easy steps. Zero complicated user flows and beginner-friendly interface.

Intelligent routing

Leverage intelligent routing algorithms that optimize your connections to the targets and break free from geo-restrictions.

Why residential proxies?

A residential proxy is an intermediary that provides the user with an IP address from a real desktop or mobile device connected to the local network. It’s the perfect proxy type for safe online browsing with Shadowrocket due to its authentic origin.


Decodo offers industry-leading residential proxies with a 115M+ IP pool across 195+ locations, the fastest response time in the market (<0.5s), a 99.68% success rate, and an excellent entry point via the Pay As You Go payment option.

Set up Decodo proxies with Shadowrocket

To get things started, you need to download the app from the App Store or Google Play store. Shadowrocket app is available on iOS 12.0 or later and Android 12 or later. Once your app is on your mobile device, it’s time to create an account.

Screenshot-1.png

Integration with residential proxies

Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:


  1. Open the Proxy setup tab.
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
  3. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10). 
  5. Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
iOS-1.png

Setting up proxies with the Shadowrocket on iOS

After you’ve got your endpoints, you can set up Shadowrocket on iOS with residential proxies.


1. After opening the app, tap Add Server, then select the type. Based on your subscription, choose HTTP, HTTPS, or SOCKS5.

iOS-2.png

2. Enter proxy credentials – host, port, username, and password.

iOS-3.png

3. Then, enable the proxy by switching the toggle next to Not Connected.

Android-1.png

Setting up proxies with the Shadowrocket on Android

To set up residential proxies with Shadowrocket on Android, follow these steps:


1. In the app, press the File icon, choose Type manually, and select Socks.

Android-2.png

2. Add the name in the Remarks field, enter the host address and port. Then, authenticate using the username and password from the dash.

Android-3.png

3. Tap the checkmark to save your proxy settings and select the paper plane to connect to your proxy.

Set up Decodo proxies with Shadowrocket

Get started in minutes with our user-friendly dashboard and step-by-step video guide.

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

What is Shadowrocket?

Shadowrocket is a powerful VPN and proxy application designed primarily for iOS devices but also supported on Android and PC, enabling users to bypass internet restrictions. It offers advanced configuration options for network settings, including custom proxy rules and protocol selection. Additionally, Shadowrocket provides enhanced privacy and security by encrypting user data and allowing anonymous online browsing.

What is Shadowrocket used for?

Shadowrocket is typically used for avoiding internet censorship, accessing blocked or geo-restricted content, improving online privacy and security, configuring advanced network settings, managing multiple accounts, monitoring network traffic, etc.

What is the best proxy for Shadowrocket?

We recommend residential proxies for Shadowrocket because they come from real household devices instead of data centers. By using residential proxies, you’ll appear like any regular internet user, but your true identity will be concealed.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

