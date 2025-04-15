Proxy Integration With Lalicat
Manage multiple social media accounts, overcome geo-restrictions, and enhance your online anonymity by pairing Decodo residential proxies and Lalicat anti-detect browser.
What is Lalicat?
Lalicat is a virtual anti-detect browser with advanced features, allowing users to manage multiple browser profiles, automate browser actions with API, and avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans while completing various tasks.
Why residential proxies?
Decodo's residential proxies with a massive 115M+ IPs spanning 195+ global locations, combined with Lalicat anti-detect browser is a true powerhouse combo for every use case. Managing multiple social media or eCommerce accounts, overcoming region-specific restrictions, monitoring retail price fluctuations, or simply collecting data, you have nothing to worry about.
Since residential IPs originate from real household devices connected to the local network, targets treat proxies as genuine internet users, helping you to overcome CAPTCHAs or blocks.
Set up Decodo’s proxies with Lalicat
To get started, download the anti-detect browser from the Lalicat website. Currently, it’s only available for Windows. After installing the app, create an account and choose a plan that suits your needs. If you’re a first-time user, you’re eligible for a free 3-day trial with no limitations. After setting up your account, you’ll now need to integrate the proxies.
Integration with residential proxies
Lalicat integration with residential proxies is rather easy. First, head to your Decodo’s dashboard and follow the steps:
- Open the proxy setup tab.
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, and session type.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints.
Integration with datacenter proxies
To integrate Lalicat with Decodo datacenter proxies, head to the dashboard and then:
- Open the proxy setup tab.
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator.
- Configure the parameters according to your needs. Enter your credentials for the authentication method, and set a location and session type.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints.
Pairing proxies with Lalicat anti-detect browser
1. Choose the profile name, OS, and its version.
2. In the proxy dropdown menu, select the proxy protocol.
3. Then, enter the proxy information. Once you’ve got a residential or datacenter proxy plan from Decodo, copy the proxy information and enter all the details, including IP address, username, and password.
4. Select the default homepage and hit Save.
Frequently asked questions
What is Lalicat?
Lalicat is an anti-detect browser that allows users to manage and keep separate browser profiles, automate browser actions with API, and leverage advanced fingerprinting for a range of use cases.
What is Lalicat used for?
The anti-detect browser helps users with eCommerce management, affiliate marketing, AdTech, and social media marketing. Advanced fingerprinting and proxy setup help users stay under the radar of anti-bot systems while scraping public data or managing multiple accounts.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.