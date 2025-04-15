Proxy Integration With GeeLark

Level up your stealth by integrating our residential proxies with the mobile antidetect solution GeeLark.

What is GeeLark?

GeeLark is a mobile-based antidetect tool designed for secure and efficient multiple account management. Create and run virtual phone profiles that behave like real mobile devices without the risk of detection.

Top-tier performance and compatibility

Leverage cloud server power to run resource-intensive apps smoothly, supporting multiple instances at the same time.

Built-in management features

Synchronize, live stream, edit videos using AI, automate social media, and perform other tasks on your multiple accounts.

High scalability and bulk management

Run multiple cloud phone profiles simultaneously for efficient batch management, surpassing emulators limited by local hardware.

Why residential proxies?

Why residential proxies?

Residential proxies act as intermediaries by providing users with real IP addresses from real household devices connected to local networks. These proxies are ideal for tasks like web scraping, multi-accounting, AdTech, and more.


Decodo offers 115M+ residential proxy IPs from 195+ locations worldwide. Benefit from the best IP reputation in the market, response times of <0.5 seconds, a 99.68% success rate, and a flexible Pay As You Go payment plan. You can start with a 3-day free trial to explore the service!

Set up Decodo proxies with GeeLark

Start using GeeLark by downloading the application, which is available for Windows (10 or higher) and macOS (Apple silicon & Intel), and creating an account. GeeLark offers a free trial that can be upgraded for additional team member seats, more profiles, and advanced features.

Morelogin-Screenshot-1.png

Getting residential proxies

Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:


  1. Open the Proxy setup tab
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
  3. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol. 
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
  5. Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.

Integrating proxies with GeeLark

  1. Open GeeLark, click New profile in the left panel, and go to the Single Create tab.
  2. Enter a profile name, choose or create a group and a tag, and select an operating system.
  3. In the proxy settings section, select Custom, specify the proxy type you’ll use (Decodo’s residential proxies support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5), and paste your previously copied proxy endpoint.

4. In the device information section, select the cloud mobile phone Type of your liking and set the Area to Auto-match to align with your proxy location, or choose Custom to manually pick a country/region from the list.


5. Click OK to save the profile settings.

Morelogin-Screenshot-5.png

6. You can view all your profiles by clicking Profiles on the left panel. To activate a profile, click Start next to the one you wish to enable.

7. A virtual phone window will open where you can perform various actions.

How to Add Proxies in GeeLark


Frequently asked questions

What is GeeLark?

GeeLark is a mobile-based antidetect tool for managing multiple online accounts securely. It enables users to create virtual phone profiles that mimic real devices, allowing seamless multi-account use without detection.

What is GeeLark used for?

GeeLark is ideal for tasks like social media management, automation, mobile gaming, app development testing, proxy management, and other purposes.

What is a cloud phone?

GeeLark’s cloud phone profile operates using cloud phone technology. A cloud phone is essentially an Android device hosted in the cloud, providing all the major functionalities of a physical smartphone without needing actual hardware.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

