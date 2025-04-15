Residential proxies serve as intermediaries by offering users authentic IP addresses from real household devices on local networks. These proxies are ideal for tasks such as web scraping, multi-accounting, AdTech, and beyond.

Decodo provides high-quality residential proxies with a vast pool of 115M+ IPs spanning 195+ locations. Enjoy swift response times of <0.5 seconds, an impeccable success rate of 99.68%, and a flexible Pay As You Go option. New users can start with a 3-day free trial to test the service.