How to Set up Residential Proxies for Apify

Learn how to set up residential proxies on Apify.

Start now

14-day money-back option

Apify integration:

1. Open Apify dashboard.

Apify dashcboard

2. Select your crawler by going into the Tasks section.

Apify tasks
Apify example

3. Scroll down to the Proxy configuration and select Custom proxies.

Apify proxy configuration

4. In the text box, type in your preferred endpoint with your authentication credentials.

authentication credentials

5. Hit the Save button at the bottom of the website to save your connection settings. If everything is configured, click on the Save & Run button to ensure that everything is working correctly.

Apify save

That’s it, you’re good to go!

Need more detailed instructions? We've got you covered, head to our help center.

Choose Decodo:

backed-with.svg

Never get flagged

Avoid getting detected by using our vast pool of residential exit nodes.

Unlimited connections and threads

Unlimited connections

Use any shoe bot with an unlimited number of connections, threads, and countries at once.

Over+195+Countries.svg

City and Country level targeting

Use residential IPs from as many countries or cities as you like. Change locations as often as needed.

Awesome+24+7+customer+support.svg

24/7 Customer Support

Experienced 24/7 online technical support via LiveChat with an average response time of 5 minutes. Email us or chat with us at any time.

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved