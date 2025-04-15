How to Set Up Your Proxies With MuLogin
Set up our proxies with MuLogin browser to manage multiple social media or eCommerce accounts without a single hassle.
What is MuLogin?
MuLogin is a virtual anti-detect browser that enables users to manage multiple eCommerce, social media, and advertising accounts without CAPTCHAs or IP bans.
Why residential proxies?
Decodo's residential proxies have a massive pool of 115M+ IPs across 195+ global locations. When combined with the MuLogin browser, managing multiple accounts and switching between different browser profiles becomes an easy task.
Beyond multi-accounting, users can leverage residential proxies for tools like web scraper, or tasks like overcoming geo-restrictions, monitoring retail price fluctuations, safeguarding their brand online, and completing various AdTech tasks. These IPs, originating from real household devices connected to local networks, are treated as genuine users by anti-bot systems.
Set up Decodo’s proxies with MuLogin
Get started by downloading the browser from the MuLogin website. The browser supports Windows operating system. After you’ve installed the app, go ahead and set up your account. MuLogin offers a free 3-day trial for new users.
Integration with residential proxies
The residential proxies integration with the MuLogin browser is rather quick and simple. First, you’ll need to log in to your Decodo dashboard, then:
- Click on the Residential Proxies in the sidebar menu.
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints, which you'll need when setting up a browser profile in MuLogin.
Pairing proxies with MuLogin
- After creating an account, you’ll need to set up a browser profile with proxies. On the MuLogin client:
2. Select the preferred operating system. MuLogin will randomly match the fingerprint according to the operating system.
3. Navigate to Basic configuration and choose Proxy settings.
4. Select the proxy type – HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, or SOCKS5.
5. Fill in the IP address, port, username, and password. IP address and port are required; if you’re not logging in with a username and password, leave them blank.
6. Click Check the network to test the connection. If it displays the detailed IP information, you’re good to go.
7. Press Save to save the settings.
Frequently asked questions
What is an anti-detect browser?
An anti-detect browser is a tool that helps users mask their online identity. Advanced anti-detect browsers allow users to have different fingerprints for each of their social media or eCommerce accounts and automate SEO or AdTech tasks.
Does MuLogin integrate with residential proxies?
Yes! MuLogin anti-detect browser can easily integrate with Decodo residential proxies. Just follow these quick steps, and you’re on the road to success.
Why use MuLogin anti-detect browser?
Users use anti-detect browsers to avoid geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, IP bans, or blocks.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
