What is GoLogin?
GoLogin is an antidetect browser that masks your IP address. It allows managing your digital fingerprint, preventing websites from tracking and sharing your browsing data with third parties.
Fingerprint management
Customize over 50 aspects of your digital fingerprint to enhance security and privacy.
Separate profiles
Store each browser profile in the cloud, ensuring data safety and privacy online.
Teamwork
Streamline team collaboration with shared profiles, proxies, and customizable permissions.
Why residential proxies?
Decodo boasts a vast network of 55+ million IPs across 195+ locations. Residential proxies, sourced from household devices within local networks, provide exceptional authenticity for various online use cases.
Leveraging these proxies with the GoLogin antidetect browser enhances the ability to generate and manage diverse digital fingerprints. This synergy simplifies the management of multiple accounts in parallel.
Set up Decodo proxies with GoLogin
For starters, download the GoLogin application from their website. The browser is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS (Intel & M-Series) operating systems. After setup, you’ll need to create an account by entering your email and password.
Integration with residential proxies
GoLogin and residential proxies integration process is quick and simple. First, log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and purchase the plan that best suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Setting up proxies with the GoLogin antidetect browser
After you’ve prepared the endpoints, it’s time to integrate the proxies into the antidetect browser. This can be done in 3 quick steps:
1. Create a new profile by clicking the + symbol in the top left corner.
2. To add proxies to this profile, click the clipboard icon under the Proxy column. Your copied endpoints will be pasted into the browser profile.
3. Then, you can click on the textbox under the Proxy column to reveal the proxies you’ve imported. Select one of them and hit Run to start a browser session enhanced with residential proxies.
How to Set up Proxies With GoLogin
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2,000 GB
$2.8
/GB
Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly
5,000 GB
$2.2
/GB
Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Explore our other proxy line products
What are proxies?
A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.
Residential Proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more
ISP Proxies
from $0.35/IP
IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more
Mobile Proxies
from $4.5/GB
Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more
Datacenter Proxies
from $0.026/IP
Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $1.6/1K req
A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more
Frequently asked questions
What is GoLogin?
GoLogin is an innovative antidetect browser that allows you to control your digital fingerprint (details like browser type, operating system, screen resolution, and more) and operate multiple online identities with ease and efficiency, ensuring privacy and reducing the risk of tracking and identification.
What is GoLogin used for?
GoLogin serves various uses, including secure multiple account management, market research without bias, and ad testing across different geolocations and profiles.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
