What is GoLogin?

GoLogin is an antidetect browser that masks your IP address. It allows managing your digital fingerprint, preventing websites from tracking and sharing your browsing data with third parties.

Fingerprint management

Customize over 50 aspects of your digital fingerprint to enhance security and privacy.

Separate profiles

Store each browser profile in the cloud, ensuring data safety and privacy online.

Teamwork

Streamline team collaboration with shared profiles, proxies, and customizable permissions.

Why residential proxies?

Decodo boasts a vast network of 55+ million IPs across 195+ locations. Residential proxies, sourced from household devices within local networks, provide exceptional authenticity for various online use cases.


Leveraging these proxies with the GoLogin antidetect browser enhances the ability to generate and manage diverse digital fingerprints. This synergy simplifies the management of multiple accounts in parallel.

Set up Decodo proxies with GoLogin

For starters, download the GoLogin application from their website. The browser is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS (Intel & M-Series) operating systems. After setup, you’ll need to create an account by entering your email and password.

Integration with residential proxies

Integration with residential proxies

GoLogin and residential proxies integration process is quick and simple. First, log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and purchase the plan that best suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:


  1. Open the Proxy setup tab
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
  3. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol. 
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10). 
  5. Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Setting up proxies with the GoLogin antidetect browser

Setting up proxies with the GoLogin antidetect browser

After you’ve prepared the endpoints, it’s time to integrate the proxies into the antidetect browser. This can be done in 3 quick steps:

1. Create a new profile by clicking the + symbol in the top left corner.

Setting up proxies with the GoLogin antidetect browser

2. To add proxies to this profile, click the clipboard icon under the Proxy column. Your copied endpoints will be pasted into the browser profile.

Setting up proxies with the GoLogin antidetect browser

3. Then, you can click on the textbox under the Proxy column to reveal the proxies you’ve imported. Select one of them and hit Run to start a browser session enhanced with residential proxies.

How to Set up Proxies With GoLogin

Frequently asked questions

What is GoLogin?

GoLogin is an innovative antidetect browser that allows you to control your digital fingerprint (details like browser type, operating system, screen resolution, and more) and operate multiple online identities with ease and efficiency, ensuring privacy and reducing the risk of tracking and identification.

What is GoLogin used for?

GoLogin serves various uses, including secure multiple account management, market research without bias, and ad testing across different geolocations and profiles.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

