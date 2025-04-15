Proxy Integration with CapSolver
Pair Decodo’s residential proxies with Capsolver platform, and let the latest AI technologies solutions complete CAPTCHAs for you.
What is CapSolver?
CapSolver is an automatic solution that leverages AI and machine learning to recognize and solve CAPTCHAs. Together with residential proxies, CapSolver can help users collect publicly available data, run AdTech campaigns, or access geo-restricted content without worrying about IP bans.
Customization at its best
Leverage custom instances to tailor CapSolver platform to your use case and plug in APIs to further enhance your online experience.
Wide CAPTCHAs support
Use CapSolver to bypass ReCAPTCHA, HCaptcha, FunCaptcha, ImageToText, Amazon AWS WAF, and other anti-bot services.
Browser extension
Bypass CAPTCHAs on every website even faster by downloading CapSolver straight to your Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browser.
Why residential proxies?
A residential proxy serves as a mediator, allowing users to get an IP address from an authentic desktop or mobile device connected to a local network. Due to its origin, residential proxies are a perfect match for overcoming geo-restrictions, bypassing CAPTCHAs, managing multiple accounts, and conducting web testing with the CapSolver platform.
Decodo offers top-notch residential proxies with an extensive IP pool of over 55M IPs across 195+ locations. With an unparalleled responsive rate, clocking in at <0.5 seconds, a success rate of 99.68%, and an affordable entry point with Pay As You Go, Decodo is a great deal for hustlers and fast-growing companies.
Set up Decodo proxies with Capsolver
To get started, create an account and choose a plan that suits your needs or retrieve the Pay per Use API key. You can also claim a free trial by joining an official Telegram channel. Then, you’ll need to download the Chrome browser extension or Mozilla Firefox add-on.
Integration with residential proxies
Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session typesession type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Setting up proxies with CapSolver
After you’ve got your endpoints, you can pair residential proxies with CapSolver.
- Copy the API key from your account and paste it into the extension API Key field.
- Then, select the types of CAPTCHAs you’ll want the CapSolver to solve automatically. You can tweak the settings of each anti-bot system to your preference – toggle it off or on, set delay or repeat times.
- Then, toggle the Proxy setting and fill in the information – proxy type (HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, and SOCKS5), host, port, username, and password.
- Start accessing targets to verify if the connection is successful.
Configurations & Integrations
Easy Decodo proxy setup with popular applications and free third-party tools.
Reliable proxies at affordable prices
Pick a plan that suits you.
Frequently asked questions
What is Capsolver?
Capsolver is a software solution designed to assist in automating and solving CAPTCHA challenges. It integrates advanced algorithms to decode and respond to various CAPTCHA types efficiently.
What is Capsolver used for?
Capsolver is primarily used to streamline processes that require CAPTCHA verification, enhancing workflow efficiency for developers and businesses by reducing manual intervention and improving user experience in environments where CAPTCHA solutions are frequently encountered.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
