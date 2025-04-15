Proxy Integration with Potatso

Become the master of your internet network by integrating proxies with this powerful solution for iPhone and iPad.

What is Potatso?

Potatso is an advanced iOS application designed to enhance your online experience by offering network management tools. It ensures a secure and optimized browsing environment through user control over internet connections and privacy settings.

Various protocol support

Choose from a range of protocols, including HTTP(S), SOCKS5, Shadowsocks, etc, enabling secure connections.

Vast customization options

Tailor network rules, manage connections, adjust DNS settings, and optimize performance to your liking.

Real-time traffic monitoring

Track data usage, check connection speeds, and diagnose network issues directly from your iOS device.

Why residential proxies?

Residential proxies act as intermediaries, providing users with genuine IP addresses from real household devices on local networks. Residential proxies are perfect for web scraping, multi-accounting, AdTech, and more.


Decodo delivers premium residential proxies with an extensive 115M+ IP pool across 195+ locations. Experience rapid response times of <0.5 seconds, an impressive success rate of 99.68%, and a flexible Pay As You Go option. New users can start with a 3-day free trial to test the service.

Set up Decodo proxies with Potatso

Start by downloading the application from the App Store on your device. Next, you’ll need proxies to pair with the application, which will enable you to manage your network settings.

Smartproxy Endpoint generator

Getting residential proxies

Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:


  1. Open the Proxy setup tab.
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
  3. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
  5. Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Proxy Integration with Potatso

Integrating proxies with Potatso

After you’ve got your proxy endpoints ready, open the Potatso application to integrate our proxies.


  1. Open the app, tap on the Add a Proxy button at the bottom.
  2. Choose Add under the Manual Input section.
  3. Fill in the required fields:

    Type – select HTTP, HTTPS, or Socks5.
    Host – enter the endpoint (e.g. gate.decodo.com) or IP here.
    Port – enter the port (e.g. 10001).
    Authentication – select PASSWORD.
    User – enter your proxy username.
    Password – enter your proxy password.
  4. Tap Done at the top right corner.
  5. To enable the proxy, tap the play icon. Select Allow and enter your iPhone passcode if prompted so the application can apply the configurations.
  6. To see if the proxy is working, check your IP on https://ip.decodo.com/json.

How to Set up a Proxy on iOS With Potatso App

Frequently asked questions

What is Potatso?

Potatso is a network management app for iOS that enhances user control over internet connections and privacy settings through the use of proxies.

What is Potatso used for?

Potatso is used to customize network settings, route traffic through proxies for improved security, and optimize browsing experiences on iOS devices.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party's policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

The Fastest Residential Proxies

Dive into a 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IP pool from 195+ locations worldwide.

Try residential proxies

