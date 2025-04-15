Seamless Proxy Integration with BitBrowser
Learn to integrate proxies into the BitBrowser anti-detect browser with a step-by-step tutorial.
What is BitBrowser?
BitBrowser is an anti-detect browser that allows you to manage multiple browser instances and multiple accounts at the same time, each with its own separate identity and virtual fingerprint. This tool helps to avoid the risk of being flagged, blacklisted, or banned.
Why proxies?
BitBrowser, paired with proxies, guarantees enhanced privacy, allowing you to stay undetected and seem like you’re browsing from any location worldwide.
Residential proxies, built on real home devices, make your connections appear natural and human-like. Decodo offers residential proxies with a massive pool of 115M+ IPs from 195+ locations. Enjoy advanced targeting, <0.5s response rate, and 99.68% success rate.
On the other hand, datacenter proxies, built on remote computers, are great for tasks that require quick response times and reliable connections. With our datacenter proxies, have a 99.99% uptime, <0.3s response times, unlimited connections and threads, and the ability to scale your infrastructure according to your needs.
How to install BitBrowser?
- Go to the official BitBrowser homepage and click Download in the navigation bar.
- Download the setup according to your operating system (Windows or macOS).
- Run the installation setup and follow the instructions.
- Open the application, create a new account, and log in.
1. Go to the main home screen and select Browser Profiles.
2. Click on + Add to set up a new browser instance.
3. Scroll down to the Proxy section.
Integration with residential proxies
4. Fill in the residential proxy information from the Decodo dashboard – Proxy Type, Host, and Port. Here’s an example:
5. Enter your Decodo Username and Password.
6. In addition to proxy settings, you can personalize various preferences and fingerprint options for a specific browser profile. After doing so, press Confirm.
7. To ensure everything works as intended, click Open and launch the browser.
Integration with datacenter proxies
1. Fill in the datacenter proxy information from the Decodo dashboard – Proxy Type, Host, and Port. Here’s an example:
2. Enter your Decodo Username and Password.
3. In addition to proxy settings, you can personalize various preferences and fingerprint options for a specific browser profile. After doing so, click Confirm.
4. To ensure everything works as intended, click Open and launch the browser.
Tadaaam! You’ve successfully integrated Decodo proxies into BitBrowser.
No commitment
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.