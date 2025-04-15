BitBrowser, paired with proxies, guarantees enhanced privacy, allowing you to stay undetected and seem like you’re browsing from any location worldwide.

Residential proxies, built on real home devices, make your connections appear natural and human-like. Decodo offers residential proxies with a massive pool of 115M+ IPs from 195+ locations. Enjoy advanced targeting, <0.5s response rate, and 99.68% success rate.

On the other hand, datacenter proxies, built on remote computers, are great for tasks that require quick response times and reliable connections. With our datacenter proxies, have a 99.99% uptime, <0.3s response times, unlimited connections and threads, and the ability to scale your infrastructure according to your needs.