What is MarketerBrowser?
MarketerBrowser is a powerful, anti-detect browser designed for marketing gurus, allowing users to anonymously and securely browse websites and log in to multiple website accounts using proxies. Marketers can leverage this tool to juggle between multiple social media accounts easily, run eCommerce competitors’ analysis, and complete market research without experiencing CAPTCHAs or IP bans.
Why residential proxies?
By combining residential proxies with MarketerBrowser, you’re set up for success. As these proxies originate from real home devices, your connection to the target appears like you’re just an average internet user. Decodo offers an extensive 115M+ IP pool from over 195 locations around the globe and a range of targeting options so that your digital footprint remains untraceable.
Set up Decodo’s proxies with MarketerBrowser
First things first – install MarketerBrowser by downloading it from their website. Once you’re set, open the app. As the browser interface is user-friendly, it won’t take long for you to master MarketerBrowser. You can take a test drive of MarketerBrowser, as they’re offering 50 free browsers for every new user.
Integration with residential proxies
To integrate MarketerBrowser with Decodo residential proxies, follow these quick steps:
- Open the proxy setup tab.
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator.
- Configure the parameters according to your needs. Set your authentication method, location, and session type.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints.
Integration with datacenter proxies
To integrate MarketerBrowser with Decodo datacenter proxies, follow these steps:
- Open the proxy setup tab.
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator.
- Configure the parameters according to your needs. Enter your credentials for the authentication method, and set a location and session type.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints.
Configuration with MarketerBrowser
In the top right corner, click Add categories and then click Add. Enter the name, choose icon, target URL, and a module, then click Add to save the category.
- Then, you’ll need to add an account. In the top right corner, click Add, choose the category, and enter the credentials. Here, you’ll also have to enter the proxy information. After you’ve got all the info, click Add to save the account.
- From the list of accounts, choose the one you’d like to use and click the icon to activate the proxies. Choose the proxy protocol, host, port, username, and password to authenticate.
- After setting up, choose the Browsers tab at the left side menu. Click Create at the top right menu to create a browser profile. Enter the credentials, choose the proxy from the list, and save the profile.
- Done deal! You’re now ready to use the browser profile with the target of your choice and stay completely free of CAPTCHAs and bans!
Frequently asked questions
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy is an IP address assigned by an Internet Service Provider (ISP). Unlike datacenter proxies that employ IPs originating from large servers, residential proxies utilize IPs from real household devices connected to local networks. These proxies mask the user's original IP address by replacing it with a residential IP, giving the impression to the website that user’s activities come from a bona fide residential place.
Is MarketerBrowser safe?
MarketerBrowser is completely safe and secure. As the company operates since 2008, they have gained users’ trust and have more than 15K positive reviews on major review platforms.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.