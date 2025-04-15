Install Kameleo

To begin using Kameleo, you’ll need to create an account and grab a plan first. Once you have both, head to the downloads page, grab the Kameleo installer, go through the installation process, and launch the application. Enter your credentials, and you’ll arrive at the dashboard, where you can set up your virtual browser profiles and configure various browser fingerprint settings.

If you’re interested in mobile profiles, you’ll also need to install the Kameleo mobile application on your phone. It doesn’t require any extra setup, and you’ll use it with the Kameleo desktop version once you create a mobile profile.

Before we go any further, let’s get some proxies for our journey and get this karma, karma, karma, karma, karma, Kameleo on the road.