Proxy Integration With MoreLogin

Combine residential proxies with the MoreLogin antidetect browser and unleash the full potential of web data.

Get proxiesSee pricing

What is MoreLogin?

MoreLogin is an antidetect browser that enables users to create and manage multiple browser profiles from one device. Each profile has a unique fingerprint that masks user behavior, helping avoid detection and bans while browsing.

New generation fingerprinting

Harness cutting-edge machine learning to generate specialized canvas fingerprints.

Multi-accounting

Create and manage multiple accounts on a single device by creating thousands of browser profiles.

Team collaboration

Leverage flexible permission management and shared configurations, no matter the size or location of your team.

Why residential proxies?

Image-3.png

Decodo features a vast network of 55+ million IPs from 195+ locations worldwide. Residential proxies, sourced from household devices within local networks, offer unparalleled authenticity for various online activities.


When used with the MoreLogin antidetect browser, residential proxies greatly improve the creation and control of unique digital identities, streamlining multiple account management.

Use promo code NEWSP15 to get a 15% discount on your first MoreLogin purchase

Get discount

Set up Decodo proxies on MoreLogin

For starters, download the MoreLogin application from their website. The browser is available for Windows and macOS (Intel & M-Series) operating systems. After installation, you’ll need to create an account by entering your email and password.

Morelogin-Screenshot-1.png

Integration with residential proxies

MoreLogin and residential proxies integration process is quick and simple. First, log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and purchase the plan that best suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:


  1. Open the Proxy setup tab
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
  3. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol. 
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
  5. Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Morelogin-Screenshot-3.png

Setting up proxies with the MoreLogin antidetect browser

After you’ve copied the endpoints, it’s time to integrate the proxies into the antidetect browser. Here’s how you can import multiple proxies at once:


  1. Select Proxy Service on the left panel.
  2. Click the + Add proxy button and choose batch add.
Morelogin-Screenshot-4.png

3. Paste your proxy endpoints in the text box at the top. 


4. Test your proxies by hitting the proxy detection button. If successful, click the OK button at the bottom left side of the screen to save your proxies.

Morelogin-Screenshot-5.png

Alternatively, to add proxies individually, follow these steps:


  1. Select Proxy Service on the left panel.
  2. Click the + Add proxy button and choose Add individual.
  3. Select your proxy type, enter the host, port, username, and password. 
  4. Test your proxy by clicking proxy detection. If all is well, confirm by clicking Confirm adding.

Set up proxies with the MoreLogin antidetect browser

Watch the setup tutorial to bring it home.

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

SAVE 50%

$3.5

/GB

Total:

Buy now

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

250 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.0

/GB

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

500 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.75

/GB

Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

1,000 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.5

/GB

Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

2,000 GB

SAVE 60%

$2.8

/GB

Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

5,000 GB

SAVE 69%

$2.2

/GB

Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Recognized by:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Explore our other proxy line products

What are proxies?

A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.

Residential Proxies

from $1.5/GB

Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more

ISP Proxies

from $0.35/IP

IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more

Mobile Proxies

from $4.5/GB

Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more

Datacenter Proxies

from $0.026/IP

Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more

Site Unblocker

from $1.6/1K req

A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more

Decodo Blog

Build knowledge on residential proxies, or pick up some dope ideas for your next project - our blog is just the perfect place.

Most recent

NEW
CYBERSECURITY
HIDE IP

What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.

Lukas Mikelionis

May 06, 2025

4 min read

Most popular

How to scrape GitHub
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape GitHub: A Practical Tutorial 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?

Vilius Sakutis

Dec 19, 2023

7 min read

Python Errors and Exceptions
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

Python Errors and Exceptions: An Ultimate Guide to Different Types and Solutions

Zilvinas Tamulis

Feb 05, 2024

6 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

What is MoreLogin?

MoreLogin is an innovative browser management tool designed to facilitate secure and private online activities across multiple accounts simultaneously.

What is MoreLogin useful for?

MoreLogin is used for securely managing multiple browser profiles, enabling users to operate numerous accounts on one device without risk of detection or account suspension. It’s ideal for digital marketing, social media management, eCommerce, online research, and privacy-conscious browsing, accommodating a wide range of user needs.

What are some of MoreLogin’s use cases?

The browser has been used successfully in many cases, including affiliate marketing, eCommerce, crypto & NFTs, multi-account social media marketing, traffic arbitrage, and more. Since its launch, it has helped users manage over five million accounts, earning significant praise.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

The Fastest Residential Proxies

Dive into a 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IP pool from 195+ locations worldwide.

Try now

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved