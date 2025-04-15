Proxy Integration With MoreLogin
Combine residential proxies with the MoreLogin antidetect browser and unleash the full potential of web data.
What is MoreLogin?
MoreLogin is an antidetect browser that enables users to create and manage multiple browser profiles from one device. Each profile has a unique fingerprint that masks user behavior, helping avoid detection and bans while browsing.
New generation fingerprinting
Harness cutting-edge machine learning to generate specialized canvas fingerprints.
Multi-accounting
Create and manage multiple accounts on a single device by creating thousands of browser profiles.
Team collaboration
Leverage flexible permission management and shared configurations, no matter the size or location of your team.
Why residential proxies?
Decodo features a vast network of 55+ million IPs from 195+ locations worldwide. Residential proxies, sourced from household devices within local networks, offer unparalleled authenticity for various online activities.
When used with the MoreLogin antidetect browser, residential proxies greatly improve the creation and control of unique digital identities, streamlining multiple account management.
Set up Decodo proxies on MoreLogin
For starters, download the MoreLogin application from their website. The browser is available for Windows and macOS (Intel & M-Series) operating systems. After installation, you’ll need to create an account by entering your email and password.
Integration with residential proxies
MoreLogin and residential proxies integration process is quick and simple. First, log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and purchase the plan that best suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Setting up proxies with the MoreLogin antidetect browser
After you’ve copied the endpoints, it’s time to integrate the proxies into the antidetect browser. Here’s how you can import multiple proxies at once:
- Select Proxy Service on the left panel.
- Click the + Add proxy button and choose batch add.
3. Paste your proxy endpoints in the text box at the top.
4. Test your proxies by hitting the proxy detection button. If successful, click the OK button at the bottom left side of the screen to save your proxies.
Alternatively, to add proxies individually, follow these steps:
- Select Proxy Service on the left panel.
- Click the + Add proxy button and choose Add individual.
- Select your proxy type, enter the host, port, username, and password.
- Test your proxy by clicking proxy detection. If all is well, confirm by clicking Confirm adding.
Set up proxies with the MoreLogin antidetect browser
Watch the setup tutorial to bring it home.
Frequently asked questions
What is MoreLogin?
MoreLogin is an innovative browser management tool designed to facilitate secure and private online activities across multiple accounts simultaneously.
What is MoreLogin useful for?
MoreLogin is used for securely managing multiple browser profiles, enabling users to operate numerous accounts on one device without risk of detection or account suspension. It’s ideal for digital marketing, social media management, eCommerce, online research, and privacy-conscious browsing, accommodating a wide range of user needs.
What are some of MoreLogin’s use cases?
The browser has been used successfully in many cases, including affiliate marketing, eCommerce, crypto & NFTs, multi-account social media marketing, traffic arbitrage, and more. Since its launch, it has helped users manage over five million accounts, earning significant praise.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
