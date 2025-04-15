Proxy Integration with Octo Browser
Break free from CAPTCHAs or IP bans while managing multiple accounts with Octo Browser antidetect browser and Decodo's residential proxies.
What is Octo Browser?
Octo Browser is a Chromium-based browser that features antidetect features. Users can create and manage multiple browser profiles with unique fingerprints from an actual device. Octo Browser, paired with residential proxies, helps users minimize the risk of CAPTCHAs or facing an IP ban hammer.
Fingerprint management
Take control of your fingerprint parameters. More than 50 configuration options are available for each browser profile.
Team management
Share or transfer browser profiles to your coworker or use the same profiles across different devices completely hassle-free.
Easy automation
Use API automation via Puppeteer, Selenium, or any other library, and let the tiny robots do all the work for you.
Why residential proxies?
Residential proxies offer a massive pool of 115M+ IPs from more than 195 locations around the globe. By combining Octo Browser with our residential proxies, you can enjoy top-notch security and manage multiple accounts with ease.
Aside from multi-accounting, users can also complete web scraping tasks, bypass geo-restrictions, and manage their eCommerce projects with IPs originating from real residential household devices.
Set up Decodo proxies with Octo Browser
To get things started, you need to download the Octo Browser from their website. Antidetect browser is available for Windows (x64), MacOS (Intel & M Series), and Linux operating systems. After the download is complete, you’ll need to create an account.
Integration with residential proxies
Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and choose a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Setting up proxies with the Octo Browser
After you’ve got your endpoints, you can now begin the setup in the Octo Browser proxy client.
1. In the main window, select Proxies, then click on Add Proxy button.
2. In the pop-up window, name your proxies, choose a protocol, and enter proxy credentials – host, port, username, and password.
3. Once you’re done setting the information, click on Check Proxy to verify the connection. If the connection is successful, you’re good to go.
4. To save the proxy setup, click on the Confirm button.
5. To pair the proxy with the browser profile, head back to the Profiles tab and click Create Profile.
6. Here, you can name your profile and choose from a range of customization options. Go to the Connection tab and click on Set Proxy. Choose the proxy profile from the dropdown menu, and save the profile by clicking on Create Profile.
Set up Decodo proxy server with Octo Browser
Configurations & Integrations
Easy Decodo proxy setup with popular applications and third-party tools.
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
