What is Octo Browser?

Octo Browser is a Chromium-based browser that features antidetect features. Users can create and manage multiple browser profiles with unique fingerprints from an actual device. Octo Browser, paired with residential proxies, helps users minimize the risk of CAPTCHAs or facing an IP ban hammer.

Fingerprint management

Take control of your fingerprint parameters. More than 50 configuration options are available for each browser profile.

Team management

Share or transfer browser profiles to your coworker or use the same profiles across different devices completely hassle-free.

Easy automation

Use API automation via Puppeteer, Selenium, or any other library, and let the tiny robots do all the work for you.

Why residential proxies?

Residential proxies offer a massive pool of 115M+ IPs from more than 195 locations around the globe. By combining Octo Browser with our residential proxies, you can enjoy top-notch security and manage multiple accounts with ease.

Aside from multi-accounting, users can also complete web scraping tasks, bypass geo-restrictions, and manage their eCommerce projects with IPs originating from real residential household devices.

Set up Decodo proxies with Octo Browser

To get things started, you need to download the Octo Browser from their website. Antidetect browser is available for Windows (x64), MacOS (Intel & M Series), and Linux operating systems. After the download is complete, you’ll need to create an account.

octo-browser-Screenshot-1.png

Integration with residential proxies

Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and choose a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:


  1. Open the Proxy setup tab.
  2. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol
  3. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
  4. Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
octo-browser-Screenshot-2.png

Setting up proxies with the Octo Browser

After you’ve got your endpoints, you can now begin the setup in the Octo Browser proxy client.


1. In the main window, select Proxies, then click on Add Proxy button.

octo-browser-Screenshot-3.png

2. In the pop-up window, name your proxies, choose a protocol, and enter proxy credentials – host, port, username, and password.


3. Once you’re done setting the information, click on Check Proxy to verify the connection. If the connection is successful, you’re good to go.


4. To save the proxy setup, click on the Confirm button.

octo-browser-Screenshot-4.png

5. To pair the proxy with the browser profile, head back to the Profiles tab and click Create Profile.

octo-browser-Screenshot-5.png

6. Here, you can name your profile and choose from a range of customization options. Go to the Connection tab and click on Set Proxy. Choose the proxy profile from the dropdown menu, and save the profile by clicking on Create Profile.

What is a residential proxy?

A residential proxy is an intermediary server that routes your internet traffic through an IP address provided by an internet service provider (ISP) to appear as if it's coming from a regular residential connection. In simpler terms, it masks your IP address with one from a pool of genuine residential addresses, making it seem like you're accessing the internet from a real home or office. Learn more about it in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party's policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

