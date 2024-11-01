Localized sites can behave differently on home broadband and mobile networks, so test both. Pair residential IPs with mobile proxies to cover each view in Belgium.

Belgian residential IPs

A 99.92% success rate with responses under 0.5s. Use them for localization QA across Dutch and French storefronts, euro price monitoring, and local SEO checks.

Belgian mobile IPs

3G/4G/5G connections, <0.8s response time, and a 99.94% success rate. Built for mobile layout testing, app-to-web redirect checks, and pre-launch reviews of mobile ad campaigns.