What does Web Data API cost?

Choose a plan based on your data collection volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

10 req/s

$0

/month

Up to 5K crawls or 10K pages scraped

Start for free

10 req/s

$19

/month

Up to 19K crawls or 38K pages scraped

Buy now

25 req/s

$49

/month

Up to 65K crawls or 122K pages scraped

Buy now

50 req/s

$99

/month

Up to 141K crawls or 330K pages scraped

Buy now

100 req/s

$249

/month

Up to 383K crawls or 1.2M pages scraped

Buy now

Need more?

Chat with us and we’ll find the best solution for you

Contact sales

See full pricing details in the documentation.

With each plan, you access:

JavaScript rendering

99.99% success rate

HTML, Markdown, XHR, plus JSON, CSV, PNG where supported

One-click AI integrations

LLM-ready Markdown format

100+ pre-built templates

Single API key for all endpoints

/scrape, /search, /map, /crawl

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

icon_tag

Stop overpaying for scraping plans

The new Web Data API lets you enable JS rendering and premium proxies only when needed.

Try the free plan

Test drive our Web Data API

Get a taste of what our web scraper is capable of right here and now.

Get free trial

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Try all parameters in dashboard
Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'
icon_check-circle

Find the best product match

Easily compare features and prices in just a few clicks.

Try now

How can Web Scraping API help you?

Employ our convenient real-time data collection solution and enjoy a range of features that save time on your day-to-day tasks.

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose between synchronous or asynchronous requests for almost any of your targets online.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Integrate our Web Scraping API with various browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.

Proxy integration

Avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs with built-in 125M+ proxies while completing even the most challenging tasks.

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
Techradar
yahoo
G2 award badges showing SPRING 2025 — Best Results; Best Usability; Best Support; Highest User Adoption; Grid Leader; Fastest Implementation

Awarded web-data collection solutions provider

Users love our proxies with ethically-sourced IPs around the globe for their exceptional performance, advanced targeting options, and ability to overcome CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP bans.

Access Real-Time Web Data Easily

Gather structured data from any website within a matter of a few clicks.

Start for free

14-day money-back option

Scrape websites inside n8n – native integration now live!

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved