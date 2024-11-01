Connect the Decodo MCP Server to Claude, Cursor, or Windsurf with a few lines of JSON config. Your agent gets a scrape_as_markdown tool that returns any page as Markdown, with no custom tool code to write. Decodo’s MCP Server is listed in GitHub's official MCP Registry.

We’ve got all the essential integrations covered. Automating with n8n? Add the Decodo n8n node and pass it a URL. Building with LangChain or OpenClaw? The LangChain integration and OpenClaw skill call /scrape for you, so it's just a simple config change, not a full script rewrite.