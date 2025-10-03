Monetize Your App with Decodo’s Lightweight SDK
Turn your user base into a sustainable revenue stream without ads or paywalls. With Decodo’s SDK, you can seamlessly integrate into Windows, macOS, iOS, or Android apps and start earning up to $0.10 per active user. Fast to implement, secure by design, and fully transparent, so you can grow your app while maintaining a clean and ad-free user experience.
Team up with ethical partners
Decodo is a proud co-founder of the EWDCI and holds the EWDCI-certified accreditation. Our practices are in line with major privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, and we operate under strict security protocols to ensure transparency, integrity, and user protection at every level.
Earnings that power your growth
Integrate Decodo’s SDK into your app and earn up to $36K per year.
Starter
1K DAU
Up to $2.400/year
Growth
1.5K DAU
Up to $3.600/year
Pro
7.5K DAU
Up to $18.000/year
Elite
15K DAU
Up to $36.000/year
What’s an SDK?
An SDK (Software Development Kit) is a software library that can help developers monetize their Windows, macOS, iOS, or Android apps by connecting users to a peer-to-business network. With an SDK, you can earn revenue from every active user who opts into the network, generating an additional income stream with little to no effort.
How does it work?
SDK integration with third-party apps is a simple process that allows app creators to monetize their user base without affecting the user experience.
- Integrate Decodo’s SDK into your app.
- Users opt in only after being fully informed of what happens with their device after enabling the SDK and providing a clear and explicit consent to join Decodo’s residential IP network. Users must be compensated for being part of the network.
- Their network traffic is securely shared with Decodo’s trusted partners who need IP traffic for research, analytics, SEO, and other use cases. Users must be allowed to easily disable the SDK at any time.
- Your monthly earnings of up to $0.20/active user per month are paid out.
Decodo proactively blocks malicious links, phishing attempts, and unsafe web paths to ensure user safety at every step.
How to integrate Decodo’s SDK?
- Get the Decodo SDK.
- Add it to your project and send us a test build.
- Confirm functionality or fix issues with our support.
- Confirm your user consent, compensation and opt-out mechanisms with us.
- Publish to your chosen platform.
Ideal for app owners with 15K+ active users/month, but can also be integrated into fast-growing apps with 1K daily active users.
Why should you integrate the SDK?
There’s a range of benefits for app owners and developers to integrate Decodo’s SDK into their apps.
Ad‑free UX
Keep your app clean – no disruptive ads or in‑app purchases needed.
Passive revenue
You earn even when users aren't actively engaging with your app.
Optimized performance
Decodo’s lightweight SDK won’t impact your app’s responsiveness.
Transparency and security
We provide clear policies, guidelines, and take all measures to maintain the highest security levels for creators and users while protecting personal data.
Boosts retention
Free or ad‑free apps build loyalty and user satisfaction.
Supported platforms
Decodo’s SDK can be integrated into various OS:
- Desktop: Windows, macOS
- Mobile: Android, iOS
Monetize Your App with Decodo’s SDK