SDK integration with third-party apps is a simple process that allows app creators to monetize their user base without affecting the user experience.

Integrate Decodo’s SDK into your app. Users opt in only after being fully informed of what happens with their device after enabling the SDK and providing a clear and explicit consent to join Decodo’s residential IP network. Users must be compensated for being part of the network. Their network traffic is securely shared with Decodo’s trusted partners who need IP traffic for research, analytics, SEO, and other use cases. Users must be allowed to easily disable the SDK at any time. Your monthly earnings of up to $0.20/active user per month are paid out.

Decodo proactively blocks malicious links, phishing attempts, and unsafe web paths to ensure user safety at every step.