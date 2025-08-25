Build AI Workflows with n8n and Real-time Data
Decodo’s scraping node lets you pull structured web data from any public site directly into your n8n workflows. Leave setup and maintenance behind.
Hassle-free data collection in n8n
Use our native n8n node to collect live web data without setup or scripts. Just drop it into your flow and go.
No setup needed
Just drag the node into your workflow and paste a URL.
Works with any site
HTML output by default, Markdown coming soon.
Built for automation
Combine with any n8n node – OpenAI, Sheets, Slack.
Get structured web data in 3 steps
- Add Decodo scraping node
- Input any public URL
- Pipe clean output into your next node
See it in action – scrape any site in seconds
Watch how our node fits into your n8n workflow to extract, structure, and pass web data – no setup, no blockers, just clean output.
Trusted by:
Build your workflows with Decodo and n8n
Explore powerful workflows you can build with our integration.
- All
- SEO
- Price monitoring
- AI research
- Content analysis
AI-powered research
Pull web content into an LLM agent in n8n and have it analyze the data for you.
Content analysis
Extract article content, auto-generate summaries, and have them shared with you via Google Docs.
Price forecasting
CoinGecko crypto price forecasting pipeline with Gemini AI, Decodo, and Gmail.
Research assistant
Telegram research assistant for academic papers using Gemini AI and Decodo.
Sentiment summary
Analyze Trustpilot & Sitejabber sentiment with Decodo + Gemini to Sheets.
Trend monitoring
Scrape, structure, and store news data using Decodo, Gemini AI and Google Sheets.
Built for builders – from no-code to full-stack
Whether you're automating reports, training agents, or scaling internal tools, our scraping node lets you skip the boilerplate and ship faster.
Automate everything without writing a line of code
Use the node in n8n to scrape data for reports, dashboards, and alerts, all inside a visual workflow editor.
Ditch scrapers that constantly break
Add a reliable, ready-to-scale scraping solution to your flows without wasting time on infrastructure or maintenance.
Power your growth stack with real-time web data
Monitor competitors, track pricing, or feed scraped content into your analytics pipeline from a single node.
Explore our plans for every scraping task
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with our powerful Scraping API.
23K requests
$1.25
$0.88
/1K req
Total:$20+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
82K requests
$1.2
$0.84
/1K req
Total:$69+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
216K requests
$1.15
$0.81
/1K req
Total:$179+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
455K requests
$1.1
$0.77
/1K req
Total:$349+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
950K requests
$1.05
$0.74
/1K req
Total:$699+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
2M requests
$1.0
$0.7
/1K req
Total:$1399+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99+ VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249+ VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499+ VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999+ VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999+ VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999+ VAT billed monthly
Need more?
Chat with us and we’ll find the best solution for you
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
Results in HTML, JSON, or CSV
n8n integration
LLM-ready markdown format
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 130K+ clients and the industry's best
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
Do I need a Decodo account to use the node in n8n?
Yes. You’ll need an API key to authenticate your requests. Signing up is free and includes a 7-day trial with 1K requests.
What kind of websites can I scrape?
Any publicly accessible website. If the page is viewable in a browser without login, you can likely scrape it using Decodo’s node.
Can I use this with OpenAI or other LLMs in n8n?
Absolutely. Our node works seamlessly with the OpenAI nodes, memory components, and other tools. It’s great for building LLM agents that need to access real-time web data.
Is it safe and compliant?
We encourage ethical and lawful use of the tool. Decodo doesn’t support scraping of login-protected or paywalled content. If you’re unsure about your use case, we recommend consulting with a legal professional.
Start Scraping with n8n in Minutes
Skip the scraping and setup headaches, just add the Decodo node and access the data you need.
14-day money-back option