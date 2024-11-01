Find the URLs on Any Website With One API Call

Decodo's /map endpoint returns every page on a site, crawled links plus its sitemap, combined into one list. Use it to plan a crawl, audit a site's structure, or check what's actually indexable before committing to pulling anything.

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100+

ready-made templates

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

125M+

IPs worldwide

Up to 10K

free requests

See a website's structure before you build against it

Sites add and remove pages all the time. Decodo's /map endpoint gives you a live snapshot instead of an assumption, so whatever you build next targets exactly what's worth pulling.

Scope a crawl before you run it

Pull the full URL list first, then hand /crawl only the pages you actually want, instead of pulling a site blind.

Audit a site's real structure

See what's actually reachable – useful for competitive research or checking your own site's crawlability.

Catch new or removed pages

Run /map on your own schedule (a cron job, an n8n flow) and diff the results.

Combine sitemap and crawled-link data in one call

Skip fetching and parsing a sitemap separately from your own link discovery.

Filter by path or domain

Narrow a large site down to just the section relevant to what you're building.

Feed URLs straight into your own pipeline

Get a clean list, ready to loop over, queue, or pass into another endpoint.

See the request and response shapes in the /map documentation

Read docs

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Pricing that scales with your web data needs

Start with a free plan and up to 10K recurring requests, then choose a subscription that best matches your use case and volume.

10 req/s

$0

/month

Up to 5K crawls or 10K pages scraped

Start for free

10 req/s

$19

/month

Up to 19K crawls or 38K pages scraped

Buy now

25 req/s

$49

/month

Up to 65K crawls or 122K pages scraped

Buy now

50 req/s

$99

/month

Up to 141K crawls or 330K pages scraped

Buy now

100 req/s

$249

/month

Up to 383K crawls or 1.2M pages scraped

Buy now

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With each plan, you access:

JavaScript rendering

99.99% success rate

HTML, Markdown, XHR, plus JSON, CSV, PNG where supported

One-click AI integrations

LLM-ready Markdown format

100+ pre-built templates

Single API key for all endpoints

/scrape, /search, /map, /crawl

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

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Frequently asked questions

What can I actually build with the /map endpoint?

Anything that needs to know a site's structure before acting on it – a crawl scoping step, a site audit tool, a sitemap monitor, or a discovery layer feeding another pipeline.

Does /map return page content, or just URLs?

Just URLs. If you need the content too, pass the URLs into /scrape or /crawl.

How many URLs can one call return?

Up to 147K, combining crawled links with the site's sitemap.

Does it cover deeply nested sitemaps?

The current version reads the first level of a sitemap. Very large or deeply nested structures may not be fully covered in a single call.

How do I find all the URLs on a website?

Send the site's address to /map. It checks the sitemap and follows links on the site, then returns every URL it finds as a single list. To focus on one part of a large site, filter by path or domain. From there, you can pass the URLs you need to /crawl to extract their content.

What's the difference between /map and /crawl?

/map discovers URLs. It returns a list of pages on a site, drawn from the sitemap and links found on the site, without fetching the content of each page. /crawl endpoint goes further – it visits those pages and returns their content. Use /map to see what's on a site and pick the pages you need, then use /crawl to extract them.

How is /map billed?

When using Web Data API, you're charged only per successful request.

Is there a free plan?

Yes! You can get started with Web Data API's free plan that gives you $5 (up to 10K requests) each month, no credit card required.

Stop Guessing What's On a Site

Get the real structure first, then decide what to pull. Decodo's /map endpoint works standalone or as the first step before /crawl. Up to 10K free recurring requests included, no credit card required.

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