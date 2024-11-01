Real-Time Web Search API for AI Agents

Decodo's /search endpoint is a fast web search API that returns organic results as structured, ready-to-parse data in under 1 second. Use it when your agent needs fresh information but doesn't have a URL yet. It finds the right sources first, so you're not stuck scraping pages blindly.

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Plugs directly with:

100+

ready-made templates

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

125M+

IPs worldwide

Up to 10K

free requests

Build agents that know what's happening now

An agent that only reads pages you already know about is limited. Decodo's /search endpoint is a quick web search API that gives your agents a way to find new sources on their own, using the same key as the rest of the Web Data API.

Answer questions your training data can't

Pull current search results into your agent's context before it responds, so answers don't stop at the model's training cutoff.

Chain search into scrape or crawl

Find URLs with /search, then pull a page with /scrape or a whole site with /crawl. Two calls, one API key.

Build a research agent, not just a chatbot

Give an agent a way to look things up mid-task instead of stopping to ask the user for a link.

Get results your code can actually parse

JSON with the title, URL, snippet, and position for every result. No ads, no widgets, no HTML to clean up.

Catch outdated answers before your users do

Check model output against current search results and flag claims that have changed, like prices, versions, or release dates.

Ground a RAG pipeline in live web data

Add /search results to your retrieval setup for LLM grounding on queries your static index doesn't cover.

See the request and response shapes in the /search documentation

Read docs

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Pricing that scales with your web data needs

Start with a free plan and up to 10K recurring requests, then choose a subscription that best matches your use case and volume.

10 req/s

$0

/month

Up to 5K crawls or 10K pages scraped

Start for free

10 req/s

$19

/month

Up to 19K crawls or 38K pages scraped

Buy now

25 req/s

$49

/month

Up to 65K crawls or 122K pages scraped

Buy now

50 req/s

$99

/month

Up to 141K crawls or 330K pages scraped

Buy now

100 req/s

$249

/month

Up to 383K crawls or 1.2M pages scraped

Buy now

Need more?

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With each plan, you access:

JavaScript rendering

99.99% success rate

HTML, Markdown, XHR, plus JSON, CSV, PNG where supported

One-click AI integrations

LLM-ready Markdown format

100+ pre-built templates

Single API key for all endpoints

/scrape, /search, /map, /crawl

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

What can I build with the /search endpoint?

Anything that needs current information an agent doesn't already have – a research assistant, a fact-checking layer, a RAG system that needs live grounding, or an agent that looks things up mid-task.

How is /search different from /scrape?

/scrape pulls one page you already have a URL for. Decodo's /search endpoint finds pages for you based on a query – useful when you don't have a URL yet.

What search results does this endpoint return?

Organic results, structured for easy parsing. No separate scraping step needed to make sense of the response.

Can I use /search and /scrape together?

Yes, a common pattern is finding a result with /search, then pulling its full content with /scrape, under the same key.

Is there a free plan?

Yes! You can activate your free plan with up to 10K recurring requests, no credit card required.

What is a web search API?

A web search API lets your code send a search query and get results back as structured data instead of a search results page. Decodo's /search endpoint returns the top organic results as JSON, including the title, URL, snippet, and position of each one, so an AI agent or RAG pipeline can put them to work right away.

Can I get results for a specific country or language?

Yes. Add the geo and language parameters to your request to get localized results from 195+ countries.

I use the Fast Search API. Do I need to change anything?

No. Your existing Fast Search API setup keeps working as is. New users get /search through the Web Data API, where a single API key also covers /scrape, /map, and /crawl. Switch to the Web Data API if you’d like to get access to all four endpoints.

Give Your Agents a Way to Look Things Up

/search brings live web search results into your agent's context under the same key as scrape, map, and crawl. Up to 10K free recurring requests included, no credit card required.

Start for free

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