What you can find here
Modern teams face two challenges when working with the web:
- Accessing websites reliably without blocks, CAPTCHAs, or geo-restrictions.
- Extracting clean, structured data for research, automation, or AI training.
This hub brings every use case together so you can quickly understand:
- Which solution fits your goal – anything from stable identities for browsing to automated data extraction for research and AI.
- How different industries use Decodo for eCommerce, SEO, social media, AI pipelines, mobile testing, and more.
- What real users are building, with links to our most popular scraping guides and proxy-driven workflows.
- How to scale reliably, avoid blocks, and reduce development time using Decodo's global IP network and Web Scraping API.
Access the web from any country and extract data with ease. This hub is your guide to building faster, more reliable, and scalable workflows with Decodo.
Popular proxy and web scraping use cases
Find out how we help brands win at SEO, social media, app testing, AI training, and more.
eCommerce & retail intelligence
Collect real-time pricing, product, and marketplace data to stay competitive and monitor brand presence across global eCommerce platforms:
SEO, SERP & digital marketing
Access accurate, location-specific search and ad data to power keyword tracking, SERP analysis, and campaign verification:
Social media & multi-accounting
Manage multiple accounts safely and gather public social data from major platforms without blocks or interruptions:
AI & data science workflows
Build clean, diverse datasets for AI, automation, and RAG systems with reliable large-scale data extraction:
Web scraping & automation
Extract structured public data from any website at scale with stable access and automated scraping infrastructure:
Developer, QA & testing workflows
Simulate real-user conditions for app testing, load testing, and browser automation across carriers, devices, and locations:
How Decodo powers these use cases
Proxy capabilities
Decodo's global proxy network ensures reliable access, stable identities, and precise geo-targeting for any workflow:
- Rotating & sticky sessions
- Residential, mobile, datacenter, ISP IPs
- 195+ locations, 700+ carriers
- High anonymity, stable identities
- Geo-blocking & restriction bypassing
Scraping capabilities
Decodo's Web Scraping API automates end-to-end extraction with browser-level rendering and structured outputs for scalable data collection:
- JavaScript rendering
- Automatic anti-bot bypass
- Structured JSON or Markdown output
- AI-ready parsing
- Designed for large-scale automation
Frequently asked questions
Do I need proxies or the Web Scraping API for my workflow?
If your workflow doesn’t involve web scraping or public web data collection, you don’t need proxies or the Web Scraping API.
However, if you are scraping or accessing public web data, here is how to choose:
- Choose proxies if you have your own scraping infrastructure but need to bypass IP blocks or require specific geographic targeting (e.g., viewing a site as if you are in France).
- Choose the Web Scraping API if you need a "hands-off" solution. The API automatically handles the heavy lifting like Javascript rendering, CAPTCHA solving, and managing anti-bot detection.
Which proxy type should I choose?
Start with your use case. For tasks requiring high IP diversity, precise geo-targeting, or accessing sites with advanced anti-bot measures, residential proxies are your best bet. If you're dealing with social media automation or mobile app testing, mobile proxies offer the hardest-to-detect IPs.
For traffic-intensive tasks where you need consistent identity and residential credibility at high speed, ISP proxies combine the best of both worlds. And if you're running high-volume web scraping on less protected sites where speed and cost efficiency matter most, datacenter proxies deliver fast performance at scale.
Does the Scraping API bypass CAPTCHAs?
Yes. Our Web Scraping API includes built-in anti-bot bypassing and CAPTCHA handling, so you don't need to worry about detection and CAPTCHAs. The API handles these challenges automatically as part of its core functionality, returning structured data without manual intervention.
Is web scraping legal?
Web scraping legality depends on how you use it and the jurisdiction you're operating in. Scraping publicly available data is generally legal in most situations, but you should always check the website's terms of service and comply with local data protection regulations like GDPR or CCPA.
Can proxies be used for AI data extraction?
Absolutely. Proxies are commonly used to collect web data for AI and machine learning training datasets. Residential and mobile proxies help you gather diverse, high-quality data from multiple sources without triggering blocks or rate limits, making them well-suited for large-scale data collection projects that feed AI models.
