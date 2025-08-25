Build AI that Reads The Web
Build AI workflows on real-time web data from high-volume scraping to RAG and agentic systems.
Trusted by:
Explore tools that bridge web data and AI performance
Web Scraping API
Automate structured data extraction from any site with built-in unblocking, rendering, and proxy rotation.
n8n integration
Build scraping → parsing → storage workflows with a no-code node for n8n – perfect for AI workflow automation.
Browser API (coming soon)
A remote headless browser powered by Decodo proxies and stealth rendering. Built for the next generation of agentic AI workflows.
AI use cases for real-world intelligence
Build smarter models, real-time retrieval systems, and self-operating agents – all powered by our scraping, proxy, and integration stack.
Large-scale data collection
Gather billions of public data points from across the web for model training, analytics, or continuous learning – powered by Decodo's global proxy network and Scraping API.
RAG (retrieval-augmented generation)
Stream structured, real-time web data into your vector database to ground your LLMs with up-to-date information. Connect Decodo's Web Scraping API with frameworks like LangChain or n8n for seamless retrieval pipelines.
AI agent enablement
Give AI agents real-world perception and control. Use Decodo's MCP Server, proxies, and AI Parser to let agents browse, extract, and act autonomously within safe, sandboxed environments.
Build your workflows with Decodo and n8n
Explore powerful workflows you can build with our integration.
- All
- SEO
- Price monitoring
- AI research
- Content analysis
AI-powered research
Pull web content into an LLM agent in n8n and have it analyze the data for you.
Content analysis
Extract article content, auto-generate summaries, and have them shared with you via Google Docs.
Price forecasting
CoinGecko crypto price forecasting pipeline with Gemini AI, Decodo, and Gmail.
Research assistant
Telegram research assistant for academic papers using Gemini AI and Decodo.
Sentiment summary
Analyze Trustpilot & Sitejabber sentiment with Decodo + Gemini to Sheets.
Trend monitoring
Scrape, structure, and store news data using Decodo, Gemini AI and Google Sheets.
Decodo powers your AI pipeline
Behind every grounded answer, autonomous agent, or high-performing model is a clean data pipeline. Decodo handles the messy parts – unblocking, rendering, parsing, structuring, and delivering fresh web data – so your AI stack can stay accurate, current, and scalable.
Each step plugs neatly into your RAG systems, agent frameworks, or dataset workflows.
Learn what people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 130K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Frequently asked questions
What can I build with Decodo's AI-ready infrastructure?
Everything from large-scale data pipelines to real-time agent systems. Teams use Decodo for dataset generation, RAG pipelines, autonomous agent actions, model evaluation, and any workflow that needs clean, structured, fresh public web data.
How does Decodo help me collect data for AI or LLM training?
Decodo provides residential, mobile, datacenter, and high-speed proxies plus a full Web Scraping API. Together, they help you bypass geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks while collecting billions of high-quality data points for training and fine-tuning.
How does Decodo support RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation)?
Decodo delivers structured, fresh web data directly into your vector store or storage layer. You can scrape → parse → store → query using integrations with LangChain, n8n, or MCP. It's a clean way to keep your RAG model grounded in current information.
Can I use Decodo with LangChain, n8n, or MCP?
Yes – we provide native integrations:
- LangChain for LLM pipelines and agent toolchains
- n8n for drag-and-drop automations
- MCP Server for agent-to-scraper communication
They're all available inside the Decodo dashboard. No heavy setup needed.
Bridge the Gap Between the Web and Your AI
Connect data, proxies, and integrations that help your models stay current, grounded, and capable of action.
14-day money-back option