Explore tools that bridge web data and AI performance

Web Scraping API

Automate structured data extraction from any site with built-in unblocking, rendering, and proxy rotation.

MCP server

Give your AI agents safe, controlled browser access with Decodo's Model Context Protocol server – designed for autonomous web tasks.

AI Parser

Transform raw HTML into clean JSON or Markdown instantly – ready for embeddings, fine-tuning, or LLM evaluations.

LangChain integration

Feed real-time web data directly into your RAG pipelines. Use ready-made connectors for structured input and context retrieval.

n8n integration

Build scraping → parsing → storage workflows with a no-code node for n8n – perfect for AI workflow automation.

Browser API (coming soon)

A remote headless browser powered by Decodo proxies and stealth rendering. Built for the next generation of agentic AI workflows.

AI use cases for real-world intelligence

Build smarter models, real-time retrieval systems, and self-operating agents – all powered by our scraping, proxy, and integration stack.

Large-scale data collection

Gather billions of public data points from across the web for model training, analytics, or continuous learning – powered by Decodo's global proxy network and Scraping API.

RAG (retrieval-augmented generation)

Stream structured, real-time web data into your vector database to ground your LLMs with up-to-date information. Connect Decodo's Web Scraping API with frameworks like LangChain or n8n for seamless retrieval pipelines.

AI agent enablement

Give AI agents real-world perception and control. Use Decodo's MCP Server, proxies, and AI Parser to let agents browse, extract, and act autonomously within safe, sandboxed environments.

Grab your free 5K request plan & explore our AI ecosystem

Build your workflows with Decodo and n8n

Explore powerful workflows you can build with our integration.

  • All
  • SEO
  • Price monitoring
  • AI research
  • Content analysis

Job listing tracking

Scrape job boards daily and send new roles as updates to Slack.

Price monitoring

Track product prices and auto-update them in a Google Sheet.

SEO watchlist

Scrape competitor pages and summarize changes with OpenAI.

AI-powered research

Pull web content into an LLM agent in n8n and have it analyze the data for you.

Content analysis

Extract article content, auto-generate summaries, and have them shared with you via Google Docs.

Review aggregation

Review sites and push updates into a Notion database.

Matching jobs to resumes

Match resumes to jobs automatically with Gemini AI and Decodo.

Price forecasting

CoinGecko crypto price forecasting pipeline with Gemini AI, Decodo, and Gmail.

Research assistant

Telegram research assistant for academic papers using Gemini AI and Decodo.

Sentiment summary

Analyze Trustpilot & Sitejabber sentiment with Decodo + Gemini to Sheets.

Trend monitoring

Scrape, structure, and store news data using Decodo, Gemini AI and Google Sheets.

SEO audit

Weekly SEO watchlist audit to Google Sheets with Gemini and Decodo.

Decodo powers your AI pipeline

Behind every grounded answer, autonomous agent, or high-performing model is a clean data pipeline. Decodo handles the messy parts – unblocking, rendering, parsing, structuring, and delivering fresh web data – so your AI stack can stay accurate, current, and scalable.

Each step plugs neatly into your RAG systems, agent frameworks, or dataset workflows.

Learn what people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 130K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What can I build with Decodo's AI-ready infrastructure?

Everything from large-scale data pipelines to real-time agent systems. Teams use Decodo for dataset generation, RAG pipelines, autonomous agent actions, model evaluation, and any workflow that needs clean, structured, fresh public web data.

How does Decodo help me collect data for AI or LLM training?

Decodo provides residential, mobile, datacenter, and high-speed proxies plus a full Web Scraping API. Together, they help you bypass geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks while collecting billions of high-quality data points for training and fine-tuning.

How does Decodo support RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation)?

Decodo delivers structured, fresh web data directly into your vector store or storage layer. You can scrape → parse → store → query using integrations with LangChain, n8n, or MCP. It's a clean way to keep your RAG model grounded in current information.

Can I use Decodo with LangChain, n8n, or MCP?

Yes – we provide native integrations:

  • LangChain for LLM pipelines and agent toolchains
  • n8n for drag-and-drop automations
  • MCP Server for agent-to-scraper communication

They're all available inside the Decodo dashboard. No heavy setup needed.

Bridge the Gap Between the Web and Your AI

Connect data, proxies, and integrations that help your models stay current, grounded, and capable of action.

