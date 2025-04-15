Video Downloader

Seamlessly download YouTube video and audio content at scale for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation. Just send a request with video IDs and your destination storage – we’ll handle the rest.

Built for high-volume content delivery

Need access to YouTube videos or audio without dealing with scraping logic or proxy setup? Our downloader is built for scale, simplicity, and secure, AI-ready data delivery.

Simple setup

Just send a request with your YouTube video IDs – we handle the download and delivery.

Built for scale

Supports bulk video/audio downloads and high-throughput performance.

Private, AI-ready output

All content is securely transferred to your preferred storage in formats optimized for downstream ML pipelines.

Build training-ready datasets with real-world content

Supercharge your LLMs and multimodal models with fresh, diverse YouTube data. Our Downloader simplifies dataset creation by delivering clean, high-volume video and audio files to your secure storage, prepped and formatted for AI workflows.

Extract speech, visuals, or audio signals for model fine-tuning

Capture high-quality YouTube video or audio to enrich speech, vision, or multimodal datasets for AI model training.

Receive MP4/MP3 content formatted for AI/ML pipelines

Get YouTube content delivered in structured MP4 or MP3 formats, ready to feed directly into your AI or machine learning workflows.

Control storage, formatting, and delivery to match your training stack

Customize where and how your data is delivered – from output format to storage destination – for seamless integration into your existing training environment.

From video IDs to storage – all handled for you

No unblocking logic, no download scripts. You tell us what you need — we fetch the video or audio and upload it directly to your preferred storage (AWS S3, Google Cloud, FTP, or any S3-compatible service) in formats optimized for machine learning.

Contact sales

Contact sales

Contact sales

Contact sales

Contact sales

Your content, delivered your way

Whether you're working with 10 or 100K videos, we tailor the delivery flow to match your storage stack and preferred formats. Reliable, scalable, and secure – just how enterprise teams like it.

Frequently asked questions

How does the YouTube Downloader work?

Our sales team will help set up the download to your preferred destination (S3, GCS, FTP, etc.) - you will only need to send a request with YouTube video IDs, and our Downloader will download and deliver the content directly.

Can I use the YouTube Downloader to collect data for AI or LLM training?

Absolutely. Many of our customers use this tool to build speech, video, or multimodal datasets for AI model development. You can extract video or audio in bulk, securely delivered to your training pipeline.

What formats are supported?

MP4 and MP3 by default, but other formats may be supported as well – speak with our sales team for any customizations.

Is there a limit to how many videos I can download?

No hard limit – our infrastructure supports batch processing and parallel downloads.

Is this product self-service?

No – our YouTube Downloader is available exclusively via our sales team for custom setup and delivery.

