Test drive Web Data API with up to 10K free monthly requests.

Build Web Data Pipelines for Apps, Agents, and AI

Explore APIs, proxies, SDKs, CLI tools, AI integrations, code examples, and documentation to build, test, and ship with Decodo.

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Single

API key

125M+

IPs globally

99.99%

success rate

Up to 10K

free requests

LLM

compatible

From sign-up to first request in 3 steps

Get an API key for the Web Data API or credentials for proxies and start collecting data in a few clicks.

Create a free account

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Sign up and get up to 10K free monthly requests for the Web Data API or a free trial for all proxy products.

Get your first results

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Copy your API key or credentials from your Decodo dashboard and plug them into your stack.

Power up your tools

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Install an SDK, run the CLI, or connect Decodo's MCP Server so your AI agent can call Decodo directly.

Everything your agent needs from the web

What is a proxy?

A proxy routes your requests through another IP address, so you can reach geo-specific content and scale data collection without getting blocked.

Residential proxies

from $2/GB

115M+ real-user IPs across 195+ locations for precise geo-targeting at scale. Learn more

Quick start guide

ISP proxies

from $0.27/IP

Residential credibility with datacenter speed for stable, long-running sessions. Learn more

Quick start guide

Mobile proxies

from $2.25/GB

10M+ mobile IPs across 160+ locations for mobile-first targets. Learn more

Quick start guide

Datacenter proxies

from $0.02/IP

500K+ fast datacenter IPs for high-volume tasks where speed matters most. Learn more

Quick start guide

Site Unblocker

from $0.95/1K req

Proxy-style access to protected sites with automatic rotation and CAPTCHA handling. Learn more

Quick start guide

Turn any URL into agent-ready data

Fetch a page, find a site's URLs, pull a whole site, or search the live web. One API key, with unblocking and JS rendering built in.

/scrape from

$0.15/1K req

Pull a single URL as Markdown, HTML, or JSON, even from sites with next-gen anti-bot protection. Learn more

Read docs

/map

from $0.15/1K req

Get up to 147K URLs from a site and its sitemap in one call, then choose what to pull. Learn more

Read docs

/crawl

from $0.15/1K req

Scrape up to 10K pages in one job, with automatic JS-render retries and callbacks. Learn more

Read docs

/search from

$0.15/1K req

Give your agent fresh search results as structured data, with the same API key. Learn more

Read docs

Already on /scrape?

Nothing breaks

Your current setup keeps working as it is. No migration and no code changes needed.

Read docs

Start from a real use case

Pick a workflow, copy the recipe, and adapt it to your data.

Turn a docs site into RAG context

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Crawl a docs site or help center into clean Markdown with /crawl, chunk it, and load it into your vector store. No custom crawler to maintain.

Try it free yourself

Give your coding agent live web search

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Connect the MCP Server, and your agent in Cursor or Claude Code can search the web and read pages mid-task, with no custom tool code.

Try it free yourself

Track a competitor's catalog every day

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Use /map to find product pages, then /crawl them on a schedule to watch prices, stock, and new listings.

Try it free yourself

Make your first request

Pick your language, paste your API key, and run it.



curl --request POST \
  --url 'https://data.decodo.com/v1/scrape' \
  --header 'Accept: application/json' \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{"url": "https://ip.decodo.com"}'
Try it in the Playground

Build with the tools you already use

Call Decodo from Python, TypeScript, Go, your terminal, or straight from your AI agent. Install in one line and get data back on your first run.

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Python SDK

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TypeScript SDK

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Go SDK

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Decodo CLI

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MCP Server

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Agent Skills

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Read more

Build with ready-made templates

Explore a library of over 100+ pre-built scraping templates for popular sites and data types. Each template is optimized for accuracy, structure, and scale, so you can start collecting clean, reliable data in minutes.

  • All
  • Amazon
  • Bing
  • Google
  • Target
  • TikTok
  • Walmart
  • YouTube
  • ...

Amazon

Scrape any Amazon page for pricing, availability, and product insights.

Learn more

Amazon Bestsellers

Track the top-selling products across all Amazon categories.

Learn more

Amazon Pricing

Track real-time price changes and historical pricing trends.

Learn more

Amazon Product

Extract product details, specs, and seller information.

Learn more

Amazon Search

Monitor search rankings, product listings, and categories.

Learn more

Amazon Sellers

Retrieve seller profiles, ratings, and product catalogs.

Learn more

Bing

Automate data extraction from Bing’s search and ad platforms.

Learn more

Bing Search

Collect search results, snippets, and rankings from Bing.

Learn more

Google

Access real-time Google search results for SEO and competitive research.

Learn more

Google Ads

Extract ad placements, competitor campaigns, and keyword data.

Learn more

Google Lens

Retrieve image search results and metadata from Google Lens.

Learn more
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Google Search

Retrieve accurate search results, rankings, and snippets.

Learn more

Google Travel Hotels

Gather hotel pricing, availability, and details from Google Travel.

Learn more

Target

Extract pricing, stock availability, and product details from Target.

Learn more

Target Search

Monitor search rankings and product listings on Target.

Learn more

Target Product

Get detailed product specs, descriptions, and pricing from Target.

Learn more
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TikTok

Collect TikTok post data, including likes, comments, and hashtags.

Learn more

Walmart

Collect product and pricing data from Walmart’s online store.

Learn more

Walmart Product

Scrape detailed product pages, including reviews and pricing.

Learn more

Walmart Search

Track search trends and product placements on Walmart.

Learn more

YouTube Transcript

Extract video transcripts for content analysis and accessibility.

Learn more

YouTube Metadata

Collect detailed video metadata including titles, durations, views, channel info, and more.

Learn more
Chat GPT logo

ChatGPT

Retrieve conversational responses, summaries, and structured data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Learn more

Google AI Mode

Extract AI-powered search results, summaries, and contextual insights from Google AI Mode.

Learn more
Preplexity logo

Perplexity

Collect AI-generated answers, citations, and related search insights from Perplexity AI.

Learn more

Kroger

Access real-time Kroger store and product data for retail analysis and price monitoring.

Learn more

Kroger Product

Collect complete product data from Kroger listings, including prices, descriptions, and offers.

Learn more

Kroger Search

Retrieve relevant product search results, availability, and promotions from Kroger.

Learn more

Lowe's

Access live Lowe’s product and catalog data for market and pricing insights.

Learn more

Lowe's Search

Retrieve accurate Lowe’s search results, rankings, and featured products.

Learn more

Lowe's Product

Extract detailed product information, pricing, and specifications from Lowe’s listings.

Learn more

YouTube Channel

Gather channel metadata, video lists, and engagement metrics for creator analysis.

Learn more

YouTube Search

Retrieve up to 20 YouTube search results for trend and content discovery.

Learn more

YouTube Search Max

Fetch YouTube search results for large-scale video and keyword research.

Learn more

YouTube Subtitles

Extract full video subtitles and captions for analysis or content indexing.

Learn more

Build with the Decodo community

Get help, share projects, and hear about releases first.

Star us on GitHub

Frequently asked questions

How do /scrape, /map, /crawl, and /search differ?

Decodo’s /scrape endpoint pulls one page, /map returns a site's URLs so you can plan what to fetch, /crawl scrapes many pages in one job, and /search returns live search results. All endpoints use the same API key.

I already use the Web Data API. Do I need to migrate?

No. Existing /scrape and /search setups keep working with no changes. New accounts are set up on the new endpoints and authentication.

Can I use Decodo with my stack?

Yes. We have official SDKs for Python, TypeScript, and Go, CLI, and an MCP Server for Claude, Cursor, Windsurf, and other MCP clients. Any language that can send HTTP requests works with the API.

How do I connect Decodo to my AI agent?

Add the hosted MCP Server to your MCP client, or install Agent Skills for coding agents like Claude Code and Cursor. LangChain and n8n integrations are also available.

Is there a free plan?

Yes. You get 10K free requests every month, with no credit card required.

See all FAQs

Build, Integrate, and Scale with Decodo

Power your AI agents and projects with real-time web data through APIs or proxies, integrate with your stack, and scale when you're ready.

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