Build Web Data Pipelines for Apps, Agents, and AI
Explore APIs, proxies, SDKs, CLI tools, AI integrations, code examples, and documentation to build, test, and ship with Decodo.
Single
API key
125M+
IPs globally
99.99%
success rate
Up to 10K
free requests
LLM
compatible
From sign-up to first request in 3 steps
Get an API key for the Web Data API or credentials for proxies and start collecting data in a few clicks.
Create a free account
Sign up and get up to 10K free monthly requests for the Web Data API or a free trial for all proxy products.
Get your first results
Copy your API key or credentials from your Decodo dashboard and plug them into your stack.
Power up your tools
Install an SDK, run the CLI, or connect Decodo's MCP Server so your AI agent can call Decodo directly.
Everything your agent needs from the web
What is a proxy?
A proxy routes your requests through another IP address, so you can reach geo-specific content and scale data collection without getting blocked.
Residential proxies
from $2/GB
115M+ real-user IPs across 195+ locations for precise geo-targeting at scale. Learn more
ISP proxies
from $0.27/IP
Residential credibility with datacenter speed for stable, long-running sessions. Learn more
Mobile proxies
from $2.25/GB
10M+ mobile IPs across 160+ locations for mobile-first targets. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
from $0.02/IP
500K+ fast datacenter IPs for high-volume tasks where speed matters most. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $0.95/1K req
Proxy-style access to protected sites with automatic rotation and CAPTCHA handling. Learn more
Turn any URL into agent-ready data
Fetch a page, find a site's URLs, pull a whole site, or search the live web. One API key, with unblocking and JS rendering built in.
/scrape from
$0.15/1K req
Pull a single URL as Markdown, HTML, or JSON, even from sites with next-gen anti-bot protection. Learn more
/map
from $0.15/1K req
Get up to 147K URLs from a site and its sitemap in one call, then choose what to pull. Learn more
/crawl
from $0.15/1K req
Scrape up to 10K pages in one job, with automatic JS-render retries and callbacks. Learn more
/search from
$0.15/1K req
Give your agent fresh search results as structured data, with the same API key. Learn more
Already on /scrape?
Nothing breaks
Your current setup keeps working as it is. No migration and no code changes needed.
Start from a real use case
Pick a workflow, copy the recipe, and adapt it to your data.
Turn a docs site into RAG context
Crawl a docs site or help center into clean Markdown with /crawl, chunk it, and load it into your vector store. No custom crawler to maintain.Try it free yourself
Give your coding agent live web search
Connect the MCP Server, and your agent in Cursor or Claude Code can search the web and read pages mid-task, with no custom tool code.Try it free yourself
Track a competitor's catalog every day
Use /map to find product pages, then /crawl them on a schedule to watch prices, stock, and new listings.Try it free yourself
Make your first request
Pick your language, paste your API key, and run it.
curl --request POST \
--url 'https://data.decodo.com/v1/scrape' \
--header 'Accept: application/json' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{"url": "https://ip.decodo.com"}'
Build with the tools you already use
Call Decodo from Python, TypeScript, Go, your terminal, or straight from your AI agent. Install in one line and get data back on your first run.
Latest releases
New things you can do with Decodo, shipped recently.
Decodo blog
Most recent
How AI Will Change Black Friday for Businesses?
This Black Friday, many shoppers will ask an AI assistant one question: is this deal real? Last year, the honest answer was often no. Decodo's data shows only 1 in 16 Black Friday 2025 prices were a new 90-day low. AI is changing how people shop online, and businesses will feel it this Black Friday. Here's what that means for retailers.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Nov 11, 2026
6 min read
Most popular
How to Save Your Scraped Data
Web scraping without proper data storage wastes your time and effort. You spend hours gathering valuable information, only to lose it when your terminal closes or your script crashes. This guide will teach you multiple storage methods, from CSV files to databases, with practical examples you can implement immediately to keep your data safe.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Aug 29, 2025
10 min read
How to Run Python Code in Terminal
The terminal might seem intimidating at first, but it's one of the most powerful tools for Python development. The terminal gives you direct control over your Python environment for such tasks as running scripts, managing packages, or debugging code. In this guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about using Python in the terminal, from basic commands to advanced troubleshooting techniques.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Jan 20, 2026
10 min read
Random IP Address: Examples, Use Cases, Risks, and Alternatives
From web scraping to getting around geo-blocks, IPs play a huge role in how the internet works behind the scenes. But there’s a flip side – using a free or random IP from a sketchy provider can cause way more trouble than you’d expect. It can break compliance rules, mess with your data, or even lead to bigger operational and reputational problems. Dive into this article to learn more about the risks of random IP addresses.
Kotryna Ragaišytė
Last updated: Aug 19, 2025
8 min read
10 Best MCP Servers for AI Workflows in 2026
Choosing the best MCP servers matters even more now that MCP has shifted from niche adoption to widespread use, with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google supporting it natively. This guide covers what MCP is, why it matters for real-world AI agents, which 10 MCP servers are currently most useful, and how to safely choose and combine MCPs for your setup.
Mykolas Juodis
Last updated: Sep 21, 2026
9 min read
What Is Janitor AI? Features, Pricing, and Use Cases Guide
Launched in June 2023, Janitor AI quickly became a standout in the conversational AI space. More than just a chatbot platform, it combines human creativity with AI flexibility, making it ideal for developers building dynamic tools and casual users seeking lifelike, role-play-ready companions. Time to meet your chiseled, charismatic AI partners and see what they’re really made of.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Aug 05, 2025
13 min read
How to Bypass Google CAPTCHA: Expert Scraping Guide 2026
Scraping Google can quickly turn frustrating when you're repeatedly met with CAPTCHA challenges. Google's CAPTCHA system is notoriously advanced, but it’s not impossible to avoid. In this guide, we’ll explain how to bypass Google CAPTCHA verification reliably, why steering clear of Selenium is critical, and what tools and techniques actually work in 2026.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Apr 08, 2026
10 min read
How to Scrape Google Lens: A Step-By-Step Guide
Google Lens has revolutionized how we interact with visual content – it allows users to search the web using images rather than text queries. This powerful visual search engine can identify objects, text, landmarks, products, and much more from uploaded images. In this guide, we'll explore the types of data that can be scraped from Google Lens, examine various methods for extracting this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect visual search results using our Web Data API.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Jul 24, 2025
10 min read
How to Leverage Claude for Effective Web Scraping
Web scraping has become increasingly complex as websites deploy sophisticated anti-bot measures and dynamic content loading. While traditional scraping approaches require extensive manual coding and maintenance, artificial intelligence offers a transformative solution. Claude, Anthropic's advanced language model, brings unique capabilities to the web scraping landscape that can dramatically improve both efficiency and effectiveness.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Jan 06, 2026
10 min read
Beautiful Soup Web Scraping: How to Parse Scraped HTML with Python
Web scraping with Python is a powerful technique for extracting valuable data from the web, enabling automation, analysis, and integration across various domains. Using libraries like Beautiful Soup and Requests, developers can efficiently parse HTML and XML documents, transforming unstructured web data into structured formats for further use. This guide explores essential tools and techniques to navigate the vast web and extract meaningful insights effortlessly.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Mar 25, 2025
14 min read
Build with ready-made templates
Explore a library of over 100+ pre-built scraping templates for popular sites and data types. Each template is optimized for accuracy, structure, and scale, so you can start collecting clean, reliable data in minutes.
- All
- Amazon
- Bing
- Target
- TikTok
- Walmart
- YouTube
- ...
YouTube Metadata
Collect detailed video metadata including titles, durations, views, channel info, and more.
ChatGPT
Retrieve conversational responses, summaries, and structured data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Google AI Mode
Extract AI-powered search results, summaries, and contextual insights from Google AI Mode.
Perplexity
Collect AI-generated answers, citations, and related search insights from Perplexity AI.
Kroger
Access real-time Kroger store and product data for retail analysis and price monitoring.
Kroger Product
Collect complete product data from Kroger listings, including prices, descriptions, and offers.
Kroger Search
Retrieve relevant product search results, availability, and promotions from Kroger.
Lowe's Product
Extract detailed product information, pricing, and specifications from Lowe’s listings.
YouTube Channel
Gather channel metadata, video lists, and engagement metrics for creator analysis.
YouTube Search Max
Fetch YouTube search results for large-scale video and keyword research.
Docs, reference, and support
Everything you need to build, debug, and ship.
Documentation
Find quick starts, parameters, API reference, and guides for the Web Data API, proxies, SDKs, and integrations.
Docs for your agent
Point Cursor, Claude Code, or any MCP client to our docs with the Help Docs MCP Server or llms.txt, so your agent writes Decodo code with current parameters.
Status and support
Check live service status at status.decodo.com, or get help from our support team in the dashboard or on Discord.
Build with the Decodo community
Get help, share projects, and hear about releases first.
Frequently asked questions
I already use the Web Data API. Do I need to migrate?
No. Existing /scrape and /search setups keep working with no changes. New accounts are set up on the new endpoints and authentication.
Can I use Decodo with my stack?
Yes. We have official SDKs for Python, TypeScript, and Go, CLI, and an MCP Server for Claude, Cursor, Windsurf, and other MCP clients. Any language that can send HTTP requests works with the API.
How do I connect Decodo to my AI agent?
Add the hosted MCP Server to your MCP client, or install Agent Skills for coding agents like Claude Code and Cursor. LangChain and n8n integrations are also available.
Build, Integrate, and Scale with Decodo
Power your AI agents and projects with real-time web data through APIs or proxies, integrate with your stack, and scale when you're ready.