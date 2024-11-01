Web Scraping From Your Terminal
Decodo CLI (@decodo/cli) is an open-source command-line interface for Decodo Web Scraping API. Scrape any URL, search Google and Bing, or extract structured data from Amazon, Reddit, TikTok, YouTube, and Walmart directly from your terminal. Zero to first result in under 60 seconds.
14-day money-back option
What can Decodo CLI do?
No HTTP clients, no boilerplate, no custom parsers. One command returns structured output ready for shell scripts, CI/CD pipelines, AI agents, or manual review.
Zero-install via npx
Full IDE autocomplete
SERP search
Target-specific commands
Pipeline-ready
Open-source
How do you install Decodo CLI?
Install globally or run instantly via npx. Authenticate once with your API token, then scrape.
# Zero-install – no global install requirednpx --yes @decodo/cli setup# Or install globallynpm install -g @decodo/clidecodo setup
How do you run your first Decodo CLI commands?
The examples below assume a global installation. For zero-install usage, replace decodo with npx --yes @decodo/cli:
# Scrape any URL – clean Markdown output by defaultdecodo scrape https://example.com# Search Google from the terminaldecodo search "best proxy providers 2026"# Pull structured Amazon product datadecodo amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09H74FXNW# Stream NDJSON directly into a pipelinedecodo scrape https://example.com --format ndjson | jq
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What can you use Decodo CLI for?
Decodo CLI slots into common use cases across developer tooling, data pipelines, and CI workflows without requiring a dedicated integration.
Quick content extraction
Scrape any URL and get clean Markdown output for LLM input, summarization, or manual review – one command, no setup.
SERP scraping for SEO
Competitor price monitoring
AI data pipelines
CI/CD integration
Granular exit codes (2-7) enable conditional logic in automated scraping workflows. Works in any shell or pipeline.
Prototyping
Test scraping behavior and validate targets in seconds before committing to a full SDK or API integration.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 130K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
What is Decodo CLI?
Decodo CLI (@decodo/cli) is an open-source command-line interface for the Decodo Web Scraping API. It lets developers scrape URLs, run SERP searches, and pull structured data from Amazon, Reddit, TikTok, YouTube, and Walmart directly from the terminal – without writing any HTTP client code or custom parsers. Built with Node.js and TypeScript. MIT-licensed.
Do I need to manage proxies or handle CAPTCHAs?
No. Decodo handles proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, JavaScript rendering, and retries behind the scenes – all backed by a 125M+ IP pool. You run a command and get structured results back.
What targets are supported?
How do I start using it?
Run npx @decodo/cli for zero-install usage – no global install, no version conflicts. Alternatively, install globally with npm install -g @decodo/cli.
Is the CLI open-source?
Yes. Decodo CLI is MIT-licensed and available at github.com/Decodo/cli. Free to evaluate, fork, and contribute.
Is there a free plan?
Yes. You can start with a free plan from the Decodo dashboard – enough requests to test integrations and validate your scraping workflows before committing to a plan.
How many requests does the free plan include?
The free plan includes enough requests to test Decodo CLI commands and validate your scraping workflow before committing to a paid plan – covering URL scraping, SERP search, and target-specific commands like Amazon and Walmart. No credit card is required to start. Full request limits and paid tier details are available on the pricing page.
Why use the CLI instead of calling the Web Scraping API directly?
The CLI is faster for ad hoc scrapes, testing target behavior, and prototyping – you get structured output in one command without writing an HTTP client, handling authentication headers, or building a parser.
For production systems with custom logic, webhook delivery, or SDK-level control, calling the Web Scraping API directly gives more flexibility. Many teams use both: the CLI for exploration and validation, the API for the production pipeline.
Start Scraping From Terminal in Under 60 Seconds
No HTTP clients, no boilerplate, no waiting. One command, clean output, production-ready infrastructure.
14-day money-back option