Web Scraping From Your Terminal

Decodo CLI (@decodo/cli) is an open-source command-line interface for Decodo Web Scraping API. Scrape any URL, search Google and Bing, or extract structured data from Amazon, Reddit, TikTok, YouTube, and Walmart directly from your terminal. Zero to first result in under 60 seconds.

Start for freeView on GitHub

14-day money-back option

What can Decodo CLI do?

No HTTP clients, no boilerplate, no custom parsers. One command returns structured output ready for shell scripts, CI/CD pipelines, AI agents, or manual review.

Zero-install via npx

No global install required – run instantly with npx @decodo/cli and start scraping in seconds.

Full IDE autocomplete

Use decodo scrape <url> to return clean Markdown by default. Pass --format json or --format ndjson for direct pipeline use.

SERP search

Run decodo search "<query>" to pull live Google or Bing results straight to the terminal – no browser, no API wrapper, no parsing.

Target-specific commands

Dedicated commands for Amazon, Reddit, TikTok, YouTube, and Walmart. Get structured output with no custom parsers required.

Pipeline-ready

NDJSON streaming (--format ndjson), granular exit codes (2-7), and TTY-aware output for CI/CD pipelines and automation scripts.

Open-source

No licensing cost, no evaluation gate. Fork it, contribute to it, or embed it into your workflows. Available at github.com/Decodo/cli.

How do you install Decodo CLI?

Install globally or run instantly via npx. Authenticate once with your API token, then scrape.

# Zero-install – no global install required
npx --yes @decodo/cli setup


# Or install globally
npm install -g @decodo/cli
decodo setup

How do you run your first Decodo CLI commands?

The examples below assume a global installation. For zero-install usage, replace decodo with npx --yes @decodo/cli:

# Scrape any URL – clean Markdown output by default
decodo scrape https://example.com




# Search Google from the terminal
decodo search "best proxy providers 2026"




# Pull structured Amazon product data
decodo amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09H74FXNW




# Stream NDJSON directly into a pipeline
decodo scrape https://example.com --format ndjson | jq
Developer documentation

Trusted by:

RTMP logo

What can you use Decodo CLI for?

Decodo CLI slots into common use cases across developer tooling, data pipelines, and CI workflows without requiring a dedicated integration.

Quick content extraction

Scrape any URL and get clean Markdown output for LLM input, summarization, or manual review – one command, no setup.

SERP scraping for SEO

Pull Google or Bing results directly into a pipeline or spreadsheet with decodo search "<query>". No browser, no API wrapper.

Competitor price monitoring

Use decodo amazon <url> and decodo walmart <url> to retrieve structured product data with no custom parsing required.

AI data pipelines

Stream real-time web content via NDJSON into LLM grounding, RAG pipelines, or training workflows with --format ndjson.

CI/CD integration

Granular exit codes (2-7) enable conditional logic in automated scraping workflows. Works in any shell or pipeline.

Prototyping

Test scraping behavior and validate targets in seconds before committing to a full SDK or API integration.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 130K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is Decodo CLI?

Decodo CLI (@decodo/cli) is an open-source command-line interface for the Decodo Web Scraping API. It lets developers scrape URLs, run SERP searches, and pull structured data from Amazon, Reddit, TikTok, YouTube, and Walmart directly from the terminal – without writing any HTTP client code or custom parsers. Built with Node.js and TypeScript. MIT-licensed.

Do I need to manage proxies or handle CAPTCHAs?

No. Decodo handles proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, JavaScript rendering, and retries behind the scenes – all backed by a 125M+ IP pool. You run a command and get structured results back.

What targets are supported?

Dedicated commands for Amazon, Reddit, YouTube, TikTok, and Walmart – each returning structured, platform-specific output. The decodo scrape command works on any URL. The decodo search command supports Google Search and Bing. All commands are backed by Decodo's full anti-detection infrastructure.

How do I start using it?

Run npx @decodo/cli for zero-install usage – no global install, no version conflicts. Alternatively, install globally with npm install -g @decodo/cli.

Is the CLI open-source?

Yes. Decodo CLI is MIT-licensed and available at github.com/Decodo/cli. Free to evaluate, fork, and contribute.

Is there a free plan?

Yes. You can start with a free plan from the Decodo dashboard – enough requests to test integrations and validate your scraping workflows before committing to a plan.

How many requests does the free plan include?

The free plan includes enough requests to test Decodo CLI commands and validate your scraping workflow before committing to a paid plan – covering URL scraping, SERP search, and target-specific commands like Amazon and Walmart. No credit card is required to start. Full request limits and paid tier details are available on the pricing page.

Why use the CLI instead of calling the Web Scraping API directly?

The CLI is faster for ad hoc scrapes, testing target behavior, and prototyping – you get structured output in one command without writing an HTTP client, handling authentication headers, or building a parser.

For production systems with custom logic, webhook delivery, or SDK-level control, calling the Web Scraping API directly gives more flexibility. Many teams use both: the CLI for exploration and validation, the API for the production pipeline.

Start Scraping From Terminal in Under 60 Seconds

No HTTP clients, no boilerplate, no waiting. One command, clean output, production-ready infrastructure.

Start for freeGitHub

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved