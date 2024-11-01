/scrape fetches one URL and returns its content as HTML, Markdown, or XHR output, plus JSON, CSV, or PNG for specific targets. /map returns the URLs it finds on a site, so you can see what's there before pulling anything. /crawl combines the two. It discovers pages across a site and scrapes each one, up to 10K pages per job.

In short, web crawling finds pages and web scraping extracts content from them. /map crawls, /scrape scrapes, and /crawl does both in one job.