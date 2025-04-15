HighSpeed Proxies for Video Scraping

Need reliable access to YouTube video data at scale? Supply your AI tools with the latest video and audio data using high-speed proxies. Fully compatible with yt-dlp and built for enterprise-grade performance.

Built to handle massive video and audio data at scale

Enterprise-grade reliability

Our advanced infrastructure is optimized to move large volumes of video data fast. Whether you're scraping, streaming, or training AI models, performance stays rock-solid, even at scale.


  • 200Gb/s dedicated bandwidth
  • Adaptive proxy infrastructure
Unmatched success rates

Get maximum performance without a single disruption – Decodo’s advanced IP handling guarantees your requests land where they should, no blocks, no timeouts, no replays. From diverse subnets to smart rotation and cooldown logic, we’ve got resilience built in.


  • 125M+ IPs in 195+ locations
  • Up to 100% success rate
  • Auto-recovery with advanced proxy rotation
  • Built-in cooldown system to prevent errors
Cost-efficient solution

Extract high-volume data without the premium price tag with smart IP allocation and built-in controls. Scale your AI projects with maximum reliability and minimal costs.


  • Pricing tailored to your business
  • Solution bundling options
  • Custom free trials available
Supercharge your AI training with high-speed proxies

Power your AI pipelines with high-speed proxy infrastructure built for scale. Collect massive volumes of video and audio data without throttling, blocks, or slowdowns. Perfect for video creation, model training, and data labelling.

Session stability

Maintain the connection during full-length data transfers, ideal for video-heavy, continuous scraping.

High-speed bandwidth

Perform large-scale video and audio scraping with a bandwidth of 200Gb/s.

Load balancing

Distribute proxy traffic across servers to maintain consistent, scalable performance.

IP cooldown

Pause overused IPs and reintroduce them later to maximize success rates.

Full compatibility

Plug into yt-dlp and other open-source tools with zero reconfiguration.

IP rotation

Automatically rotate IPs to avoid detection, CAPTCHAs, or rate limits.

24/7 tech support

Get a helping hand with your setup from a dedicated account manager or tech support via LiveChat.

Extensive documentation

Set up your proxies with quick start guides, code examples, and dev-friendly documentation.

99.99% uptime

Collect data without interruptions with infrastructure that’s built for maximum reliability.

Deploy in minutes and scale as you go

Plug in your dedicated HTTP proxy exit node, single or multi-node, and get straight to extracting video or audio data for your AI agents or tools. Fully compatible with yt-dlp for all your video and audio data needs.

Documentation GitHub
import random
import yt_dlp
def download_with_new_ip(url, username, password, endpoint):
    session_id = random.randint(1, 100000)
    proxy = f'http://{username}:{password}@{endpoint}'
    ydl_opts = {
        'proxy': proxy
    }
    
    with yt_dlp.YoutubeDL(ydl_opts) as ydl:
        try:
            print(f"Downloading {url} with new IP ({username}-{session_id})...")
            ydl.download([url])
            print(f"Successfully downloaded {url}")
        except Exception as e:
            print(f"Error downloading {url}: {str(e)}")
def main():
    username = 'YOUR_USERNAME'
    password = 'YOUR_PASSWORD'
    endpoint = 'YOUR_ENDPOINT:PORT'


    videos = [
        '1_URL_of_popular_video_platform',
        '2_URL_of_popular_video_platform',
    ]


    for video in videos:
        download_with_new_ip(video, username, password, endpoint)
if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

Unlock the full potential of your projects with flexible pricing

Power your training pipelines with fresh video and audio from YouTube and other video platforms, minus the inflated cost.

10 TB

$0.5

/GB

Total:$5000 + VAT billed monthly

25 TB

$0.25

/GB

Total:$6250 + VAT billed monthly

50 TB

$0.15

/GB

Total:$7500 + VAT billed monthly

Need more?

Chat with us and we’ll find the best solution for you

Get a tailored free trial and pricing for your business

Frequently asked questions

What are high‑speed proxies for video download?

High-speed proxies are built to handle large video or audio file transfers without slowing down or timing out. They’re ideal for high‑volume downloads from various video and audio platforms, including YouTube.

Where can I use the downloaded video and audio data?

Businesses have a range of use cases where video and audio data are vital:


  • AI training and analytics – companies use large video and audio datasets to train speech recognition, sentiment analysis, and video-insight models.
  • Generative media production – businesses leverage downloaded videos and audio data to create training modules, marketing ads, virtual spokespersons, and multilingual onboarding content.
  • Automation and scaling – using generative audio and video tech, businesses create hundreds of personalized clips, support videos, FAQ explainers, and customer-facing communications.

Are high-speed proxies legal to use for YouTube?

Using proxies is generally legal, but downloading or scraping YouTube content without permission may violate YouTube’s Terms of Service. Always check local laws, website’s Terms of Service, and consult legal professionals before proceeding with your scraping projects.

Can I download videos in bulk?

Absolutely! Our high-bandwidth proxies are designed to handle thousands or even millions of video download requests quickly and efficiently.

What kind of speeds should I expect?

You’re looking at enterprise‑scale speeds, supporting up to 200Gb/s, with individual session speeds varying based on server location and your setup

How do high‑speed proxies differ from regular proxies?

Compared to standard residential or datacenter proxies, they offer significantly higher speeds, better data capacity, and optimised infrastructure, making them best suited for large-scale video or audio tasks.

Train AI models, agents, and create content backed by real-time data.

