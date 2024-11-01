Web Scraping for AI Coding Agents
Decodo Agent Skills (@decodo/agent-skills) is an open-source set of skill files that teach AI coding agents when to use Decodo for web scraping and how to call it. When a plain fetch fails on a JS-heavy or anti-bot page, the agent loads the skill, bootstraps the CLI, and returns structured data. Add the skill, set a token, and the agent handles the rest.
14-day money-back option
What can Decodo Agent Skills do?
No HTTP client setup, no boilerplate, no manual fallback wiring. The agent detects web data tasks and failed fetches on its own, routes to the right Decodo surface, and returns clean structured output.
Self-triggering
The agent loads the skill when it detects a web data task or fetch failures, such as 403s, CAPTCHAs, or empty responses. No developer prompting required.
Zero-install bootstrapping
No CLI pre-installed? The skill runs npx -y @decodo/cli automatically. No global install or version management required.
Web-aware reasoning
Gives your coding agent access to live websites instead of relying on stale training data for research, search results, product data, or other real-time information.
Structured output
HTML is noisy for LLMs. Decodo returns clean Markdown or structured JSON – parsed SERP results, eCommerce product data, social media content, or rendered screenshots.
Anti-detection handling
JS rendering, CAPTCHA bypassing, proxy rotation, and retries managed server-side across 125M+ IPs. The agent focuses on reasoning, not request handling.
Custom workflow support
No licensing costs or evaluation gates. Fork it, extend it, or embed it into your workflows. MIT licensed and freely available on GitHub.
How do you set up Decodo Agent Skills?
Step 1: Add the skill, set a token
Install the plugin or copy the skill folder into your agent's config. Set DECODO_AUTH_TOKEN.
That's the full setup – no API wiring, no boilerplate.
Step 2: The agent self-triggers
When a task needs web data (or a plain fetch returns a 403 or CAPTCHA), the agent determines the relevant skill and loads it.
No developer prompting needed.
Step 3: Automatic surface routing
Shell available → uses the Decodo CLI, bootstrapped via npx -y @decodo/cli if not installed.
No shell → routes to the hosted MCP server.
Neither → falls back to the raw HTTP API.
All handled automatically.
Step 4: Structured data returned to the agent
Parsed SERP results, eCommerce product data, social media content, or rendered screenshots.
JS rendering, anti-bot handling, and proxy rotation are all managed server-side.
Trusted by:
Build on the full Decodo AI stack
Web Scraping API
Direct access to scraping websites, search engines, eCommerce targets, and more – full control over request parameters and output format.
MCP server
Connect Decodo to any MCP-compatible agent or IDE. The MCP server exposes scraping capabilities as tool calls – no CLI, no code, just a config entry.
TypeScript/Python SDK
A client for TypeScript and Python. Async support and full API coverage. Ideal for production pipelines where you need code-level control.
Native integrations
Decodo CLI
decodo scrape, decodo search, decodo amazon – one command for every scraping task, Markdown output by default. Zero-install via npx. Integrates into Claude, Cursor, and Codex via decodo mcp install.
Agent Skills
Open-source instruction files that teach AI coding agents when and how to use Decodo – self-triggering, self-bootstrapping, self-routing.
Works with the agents you already use
Decodo Agent Skills works with any agent or IDE that supports skill files – no custom integration or API wrappers.
Claude Code
Cursor
Codex
Gemini CLI
Claude Desktop
Devin.ai
Claude.ai
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What are users saying about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
What is Decodo Agent Skills?
Decodo Agent Skills (@decodo/agent-skills) is an open-source (MIT) set of skill files that teach AI coding agents when to use Decodo for web scraping – and how. The agent self-triggers on web data tasks or fetch failures, bootstraps the CLI via npx, routes to the right surface, and returns structured data. No integration code required.
What is an agent skill?
A skill is a Markdown instruction file (not code) that an AI coding agent loads on demand based on description match. It tells the agent when to reach for Decodo, how to call it, and how to handle the output. The developer installs it once; the agent uses it automatically.
What can you use Decodo Agent Skills for?
Any task where an agent needs current, structured web data:
- Research agents – pull full-page content from any URL and pass it into the agent's context for analysis, summarization, or fact-checking
- Competitive intelligence – monitor competitor pages, pricing, and product listings on a schedule without maintaining a custom scraper
- Price monitoring – track prices across Amazon, Walmart, and Target; detect drops; build time-series logs in NDJSON format
- SERP tracking – pull Google or Bing search results for a keyword set and feed rankings into reporting pipelines
- Social listening – scrape Reddit threads, TikTok posts, and YouTube comments for product mentions, sentiment, and trending topics
- LLM grounding – give your language model accurate, up-to-date source material instead of relying on training data alone
What AI coding agents are supported?
Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Gemini CLI, Devin.ai, Claude Desktop, and claude.ai.
How is this different from the Decodo CLI or SDK?
The CLI and SDK are tools developers use directly. Agent Skills is the instruction layer that makes the agent use those tools automatically. Under the hood, the skill bootstraps the CLI via npx and routes through it. You're not replacing the CLI – you're making the agent aware of it.
Do I need to manage proxies or handle CAPTCHAs?
No. Decodo handles proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, JavaScript rendering, and retries behind the scenes – all backed by a 125M+ IP pool. You install the skill and get structured results back.
Do I need a Decodo account?
Yes, you need a Decodo authentication token (DECODO_AUTH_TOKEN). Free tier available from the dashboard, enough to test before committing to a paid plan. No credit card required to start.
Add Reliable Web Scraping to Any Agent in Minutes
One skill file, one token. When a plain fetch fails, your agent automatically switches to Decodo.
14-day money-back option