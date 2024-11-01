Web Scraping for AI Coding Agents

Decodo Agent Skills (@decodo/agent-skills) is an open-source set of skill files that teach AI coding agents when to use Decodo for web scraping and how to call it. When a plain fetch fails on a JS-heavy or anti-bot page, the agent loads the skill, bootstraps the CLI, and returns structured data. Add the skill, set a token, and the agent handles the rest.

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14-day money-back option

What can Decodo Agent Skills do?

No HTTP client setup, no boilerplate, no manual fallback wiring. The agent detects web data tasks and failed fetches on its own, routes to the right Decodo surface, and returns clean structured output.

Self-triggering

The agent loads the skill when it detects a web data task or fetch failures, such as 403s, CAPTCHAs, or empty responses. No developer prompting required.

Zero-install bootstrapping

No CLI pre-installed? The skill runs npx -y @decodo/cli automatically. No global install or version management required.

Web-aware reasoning

Gives your coding agent access to live websites instead of relying on stale training data for research, search results, product data, or other real-time information.

Structured output

HTML is noisy for LLMs. Decodo returns clean Markdown or structured JSON – parsed SERP results, eCommerce product data, social media content, or rendered screenshots.

Anti-detection handling

JS rendering, CAPTCHA bypassing, proxy rotation, and retries managed server-side across 125M+ IPs. The agent focuses on reasoning, not request handling.

Custom workflow support

No licensing costs or evaluation gates. Fork it, extend it, or embed it into your workflows. MIT licensed and freely available on GitHub.

How do you set up Decodo Agent Skills?

Step 1: Add the skill, set a token

Decodo search summary

Install the plugin or copy the skill folder into your agent's config. Set DECODO_AUTH_TOKEN.

That's the full setup – no API wiring, no boilerplate.

Step 2: The agent self-triggers

Decodo search summary

When a task needs web data (or a plain fetch returns a 403 or CAPTCHA), the agent determines the relevant skill and loads it.

No developer prompting needed.

Step 3: Automatic surface routing

Decodo search summary

Shell available → uses the Decodo CLI, bootstrapped via npx -y @decodo/cli if not installed.

No shell → routes to the hosted MCP server.

Neither → falls back to the raw HTTP API.

All handled automatically.

Step 4: Structured data returned to the agent

Decodo search summary

Parsed SERP results, eCommerce product data, social media content, or rendered screenshots.

JS rendering, anti-bot handling, and proxy rotation are all managed server-side.

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Build on the full Decodo AI stack

Web Scraping API

Direct access to scraping websites, search engines, eCommerce targets, and more – full control over request parameters and output format.

Start free plan

MCP server

Connect Decodo to any MCP-compatible agent or IDE. The MCP server exposes scraping capabilities as tool calls – no CLI, no code, just a config entry.

Set up MCP

TypeScript/Python SDK

A client for TypeScript and Python. Async support and full API coverage. Ideal for production pipelines where you need code-level control.

View the SDK

Native integrations

Native support for n8n, OpenClaw, and LangChain. Use Decodo as a web data source in no-code workflows, open-source agent frameworks, and LLM orchestration pipelines.

Browse integrations

Decodo CLI

decodo scrape, decodo search, decodo amazon – one command for every scraping task, Markdown output by default. Zero-install via npx. Integrates into Claude, Cursor, and Codex via decodo mcp install.

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Agent Skills

Open-source instruction files that teach AI coding agents when and how to use Decodo – self-triggering, self-bootstrapping, self-routing.

Get started

Works with the agents you already use

Decodo Agent Skills works with any agent or IDE that supports skill files – no custom integration or API wrappers.

Claude Code

Cursor

Codex

Gemini CLI

Claude Desktop

Devin.ai

Claude.ai

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

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Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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Frequently asked questions

What is Decodo Agent Skills?

Decodo Agent Skills (@decodo/agent-skills) is an open-source (MIT) set of skill files that teach AI coding agents when to use Decodo for web scraping – and how. The agent self-triggers on web data tasks or fetch failures, bootstraps the CLI via npx, routes to the right surface, and returns structured data. No integration code required.

What is an agent skill?

A skill is a Markdown instruction file (not code) that an AI coding agent loads on demand based on description match. It tells the agent when to reach for Decodo, how to call it, and how to handle the output. The developer installs it once; the agent uses it automatically.

What can you use Decodo Agent Skills for?

Any task where an agent needs current, structured web data:

  • Research agents – pull full-page content from any URL and pass it into the agent's context for analysis, summarization, or fact-checking
  • Competitive intelligence – monitor competitor pages, pricing, and product listings on a schedule without maintaining a custom scraper
  • Price monitoring – track prices across Amazon, Walmart, and Target; detect drops; build time-series logs in NDJSON format
  • SERP tracking – pull Google or Bing search results for a keyword set and feed rankings into reporting pipelines
  • Social listening – scrape Reddit threads, TikTok posts, and YouTube comments for product mentions, sentiment, and trending topics
  • LLM grounding – give your language model accurate, up-to-date source material instead of relying on training data alone

What AI coding agents are supported?

Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Gemini CLI, Devin.ai, Claude Desktop, and claude.ai.

How is this different from the Decodo CLI or SDK?

The CLI and SDK are tools developers use directly. Agent Skills is the instruction layer that makes the agent use those tools automatically. Under the hood, the skill bootstraps the CLI via npx and routes through it. You're not replacing the CLI – you're making the agent aware of it.

Do I need to manage proxies or handle CAPTCHAs?

No. Decodo handles proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, JavaScript rendering, and retries behind the scenes – all backed by a 125M+ IP pool. You install the skill and get structured results back.

Do I need a Decodo account?

Yes, you need a Decodo authentication token (DECODO_AUTH_TOKEN). Free tier available from the dashboard, enough to test before committing to a paid plan. No credit card required to start.

Add Reliable Web Scraping to Any Agent in Minutes

One skill file, one token. When a plain fetch fails, your agent automatically switches to Decodo.

Start for free

14-day money-back option

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