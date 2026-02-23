Give Your AI Agent Real-Time Web Access with OpenClaw

Decodo’s OpenClaw Skill lets any OpenClaw-compatible AI agent run live Google searches and scrape websites into clean, LLM-ready Markdown output. No custom scraper, no maintenance, just structured data your agent can actually use.

Real web data for AI agents, no glue code required

Our Web Scraping API plugs directly into the OpenClaw ecosystem, so your agent can fetch live data without you building or hosting scraping infrastructure.

Google Search scraping

Extract real-time Google Search results programmatically, ready for analysis, summarization, or decision-making.

Universal website scraping

Turn any public webpage into clean Markdown output that LLMs can parse without choking on messy HTML.

Built for agent workflows

Designed for AI agents that need up-to-date context, research agents, monitoring tools, and autonomous systems.

Add live web access to your agent in 3 steps

  1. Install the Decodo Scraper Skill from OpenClaw
  2. Let your agent call Google Search or scrape a URL
  3. Receive structured output, ready for LLM reasoning

No proxy juggling. No anti-bot firefighting. Your agent focuses on thinking, we handle the fetching, and your AI gets the data it needs.

Trusted by:

What can your AI agent build with Decodo + OpenClaw?

Explore practical agent use cases powered by live web scraping.

  • All
  • AI
  • SEO
  • Price monitoring
  • Content analysis

AI research agent

Scrape multiple sources, consolidate findings, and generate structured reports.

Try this setup

SERP monitoring agent

Run automated Google searches and track ranking changes over time.

Try this setup

Price tracking agent

Scrape product pages daily and detect pricing changes in real time.

Try this setup

Competitive intelligence agent

Pull competitor landing pages and summarize positioning shifts.

Try this setup

Content analysis agent

Extract article content in Markdown and feed it directly into your LLM for summarization or classification.

Try this setup

Built for AI-native builders, from solo devs to data teams

Whether you’re building autonomous research agents, internal AI tools, or production-grade agent systems, Decodo’s OpenClaw Skill gives your models structured web access without complex interfaces.

Skip brittle scraping logic

No rotating IP scripts, CAPTCHA debugging, or rewriting parsers every time a DOM shifts.

Give LLMs structured input

HTML output is noisy, and it takes extra resources for AI to analyze it. Markdown output is model-friendly. Your token budget will thank you.

Scale without babysitting

Decodo handles infrastructure, rotation, and request handling so your agents can run continuously.

Explore our plans for every scraping task

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with our powerful Scraping API.

2.5K requests

FREE PLAN

$0

/1K req

Start free plan

23K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.25

$0.88

/1K req

Total:$20+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 30%

$1.2

$0.84

/1K req

Total:$69+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.15

$0.81

/1K req

Total:$179+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.1

$0.77

/1K req

Total:$349+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.05

$0.74

/1K req

Total:$699+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 30%

$1.0

$0.7

/1K req

Total:$1399+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - SCRAPE30

Buy now

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999+ VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999+ VAT billed monthly

Buy now

Need more?

Chat with us and we’ll find the best solution for you

Contact sales

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

Results in HTML, JSON, or CSV

n8n integration

LLM-ready markdown format

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 130K+ clients and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is OpenClaw?

OpenClaw is an open standard and skill registry that allows AI agents to use external tools. Think of it as a tool marketplace for autonomous systems.

Do I need a Decodo account?

Yes. You’ll need a Decodo API key to authenticate requests made by your agent.

What can the Skill do?

Two core capabilities:

– Scrape Google Search results
– Convert any public webpage into clean Markdown

Can I use this with my own LLM?

Yes. Any OpenClaw-compatible agent, whether powered by OpenAI, open-source models, or custom stacks, can call the Decodo Skill.

Is this compliant and safe to use?

We encourage lawful and ethical data collection. The Skill supports scraping of publicly accessible content only. When in doubt, we recommend consulting a legal professional regarding your use case.

Turn Your AI Agent Into a Real-Time Researcher

Stop training your model on stale data, give it live access to the web – structured, clean, and ready for reasoning.

Try now

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved