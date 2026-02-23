Real web data for AI agents, no glue code required
Our Web Scraping API plugs directly into the OpenClaw ecosystem, so your agent can fetch live data without you building or hosting scraping infrastructure.
Google Search scraping
Extract real-time Google Search results programmatically, ready for analysis, summarization, or decision-making.
Universal website scraping
Turn any public webpage into clean Markdown output that LLMs can parse without choking on messy HTML.
Built for agent workflows
Designed for AI agents that need up-to-date context, research agents, monitoring tools, and autonomous systems.
Add live web access to your agent in 3 steps
- Install the Decodo Scraper Skill from OpenClaw
- Let your agent call Google Search or scrape a URL
- Receive structured output, ready for LLM reasoning
No proxy juggling. No anti-bot firefighting. Your agent focuses on thinking, we handle the fetching, and your AI gets the data it needs.
What can your AI agent build with Decodo + OpenClaw?
Explore practical agent use cases powered by live web scraping.
- All
- AI
- SEO
- Price monitoring
- Content analysis
AI research agent
Scrape multiple sources, consolidate findings, and generate structured reports.
SERP monitoring agent
Run automated Google searches and track ranking changes over time.
Price tracking agent
Scrape product pages daily and detect pricing changes in real time.
Competitive intelligence agent
Pull competitor landing pages and summarize positioning shifts.
Built for AI-native builders, from solo devs to data teams
Whether you’re building autonomous research agents, internal AI tools, or production-grade agent systems, Decodo’s OpenClaw Skill gives your models structured web access without complex interfaces.
Skip brittle scraping logic
No rotating IP scripts, CAPTCHA debugging, or rewriting parsers every time a DOM shifts.
Give LLMs structured input
HTML output is noisy, and it takes extra resources for AI to analyze it. Markdown output is model-friendly. Your token budget will thank you.
Scale without babysitting
Decodo handles infrastructure, rotation, and request handling so your agents can run continuously.
2.5K requests
$0
/1K req
23K requests
$1.25
$0.88
/1K req
Total:$20+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
82K requests
$1.2
$0.84
/1K req
Total:$69+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
216K requests
$1.15
$0.81
/1K req
Total:$179+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
455K requests
$1.1
$0.77
/1K req
Total:$349+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
950K requests
$1.05
$0.74
/1K req
Total:$699+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
2M requests
$1.0
$0.7
/1K req
Total:$1399+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99+ VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249+ VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499+ VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999+ VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999+ VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999+ VAT billed monthly
Frequently asked questions
What is OpenClaw?
OpenClaw is an open standard and skill registry that allows AI agents to use external tools. Think of it as a tool marketplace for autonomous systems.
Do I need a Decodo account?
Yes. You’ll need a Decodo API key to authenticate requests made by your agent.
What can the Skill do?
Two core capabilities:
– Scrape Google Search results
– Convert any public webpage into clean Markdown
Can I use this with my own LLM?
Yes. Any OpenClaw-compatible agent, whether powered by OpenAI, open-source models, or custom stacks, can call the Decodo Skill.
Is this compliant and safe to use?
We encourage lawful and ethical data collection. The Skill supports scraping of publicly accessible content only. When in doubt, we recommend consulting a legal professional regarding your use case.
