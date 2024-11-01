High-Speed Ireland Proxy Network
Ad platforms decide what to show based on where a viewer seems to be. An Ireland proxy runs your checks from a local residential, mobile, or ISP IP. You'll see the ads, prices, and landing pages people in Ireland get.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Different types of Ireland proxies explained
Ad checks need IPs that look like real Irish viewers, which is where residential proxies shine. The table below compares each Ireland proxy option, so you can match speed, cost, and session length to every campaign.
Ireland residential proxy
Ireland datacenter proxy
Ireland mobile proxy
Ireland ISP proxy
Best for
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Market intelligence, cybersecurity, browsing.
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Multi-accounting, ad verification, market intelligence.
Features
Vast IP pools, <0.5s response time, 99.92% success rate, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared & dedicated IPs, 1500+ subnets, <0.3s response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, flexible pricing.
3G/4G/5G proxies, vast IP pool, #1 in response time, 99.94% success rate, OS filtering, reliable carriers, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared and dedicated IPs, premium ISP and ASN providers, <0.2s average response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, worldwide locations.
Pay for
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
Key features of our Ireland proxy solution
Ad verification only works if the check itself looks normal. Irish IPs on our network deliver quick responses, country-level targeting, and session control that keeps each audit clean.
Mask yourself with Ireland residential and mobile IPs
Irish sites expect visitors on local networks such as Eir, Vodafone, Three, or Virgin Media. Residential and mobile IPs from Ireland match that traffic, so ad servers show the creatives local viewers get.
Irish residential proxies
Requests return in <0.5s, with a 99.92% success rate. Use them for display ad audits, landing page QA, and euro price monitoring across Irish retail sites.
Irish mobile proxies
A 99.94% success rate on 3G/4G/5G IPs, with <0.8s response time. Built for in-app ad checks, app-install campaign reviews, and mobile search tracking.
Browse safely with our Ireland datacenter and ISP proxies
Some verification work needs the same IP every time, like rechecking a campaign after each change. That's the job for our ISP pool: static Irish addresses from premium ISP and ASN providers, answering in <0.2s on average. Every recheck then starts from a familiar address.
Shared ISP proxies
Static Irish IPs at a lower price point. They suit scheduled audits where you compare the same placements day after day.
Dedicated ISP proxies
Static IPs that only your team uses. Pick them for logged-in ad dashboards, publisher portals, or research panels that flag shifting addresses.
Billing on your terms
- Pay per GB – metered traffic on a shared pool, handy for audits that spike around launches
- Pay per IP – decide how many static IPs you need and add the traffic to match
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Scale without limits with Ireland proxies
From one campaign audit to ongoing market research, Ireland proxies grow with the work. Add IPs and traffic as projects expand, whether you're checking ad placements or seeing how portals like Daft.ie list rentals.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 work for Irish ad checks.
Reliable infrastructure
Connections stay up through long audit runs, so you won't miss a placement change.
Seamless integration
Drop Irish IPs into ad verification tools, browsers, or scripts.
Precise geo-targeting
Geo-target Ireland and every request shows up as a local Irish visit.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Each residential IP comes from an opted-in user.
Easy proxy management
See usage at a glance, spin up Irish endpoints quickly, and switch IPs from Chrome or Firefox.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Use one static IP to recheck a campaign, or rotate IPs to sample many placements.
Blazing-fast performance
Residential requests clear in under half a second.
24/7 tech support
Our support team answers chats and emails 24/7, Irish time included.
How do Ireland proxies work?
Running an ad check from Ireland takes three steps, from start to finish:
1. Choose your IP type – Residential and mobile IPs suit ad audits, while ISP keeps one static address for repeat checks.
2. Exit through Ireland – Requests leave from an Irish IP, and ad servers respond exactly as they would to a local viewer.
3. Capture the results – Screenshot creatives, log redirects, and record euro prices, then flag anything that doesn't match the campaign brief.
Common use cases for Ireland proxies
Ad audits lead the list, but Irish IPs cover research and testing work as well. Pick the use case that fits your team.
Access geo-restricted content
View .ie sites and Irish services as they load inside the country.
Web scraping and data collection
Build Irish market datasets at scale, from retail prices to property rents.
Ad verification
Catch misplaced creatives, broken landing pages, and ad fraud aimed at viewers in Ireland.
Social media management
Handle brand replies and posts from a fixed Irish IP for steady logins.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
See Irish search rankings and euro prices on local retail sites through a real Irish IP.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Cycle through Irish IPs so repeated ad checks don't get flagged or throttled.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
Free Irish proxies can quietly wreck an ad audit. Whoever runs them may log or rewrite your traffic, and the IPs often bring these limitations along:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Ireland proxy server?
An Ireland proxy server is a middleman that gives your requests an Irish IP address. Sites, ad servers, and search engines then respond as they would to someone in Ireland. Browse proxy options for residential, mobile, and ISP IPs.
How do I get a Ireland proxy?
Sign up, then head to Decodo's dashboard. Choose residential, mobile, or ISP proxies, set Ireland as the location in Proxy setup, and pick rotating or sticky sessions. The dashboard gives you a ready endpoint – paste it into your ad verification tool or browser and start checking.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Ireland proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Ireland proxy address?
Your IP tells websites roughly where you are. An Irish proxy address makes that location Ireland, so you get .ie storefronts, euro prices, and local ads. Need the same view elsewhere? See our Europe proxies.
Why shouldn't I use free Ireland proxies?
Who runs that free Irish proxy? Usually, nobody will say. The operator may log your requests, sell the data, or inject scripts into pages you load. For ad verification, there's a second problem: shared free IPs are often flagged, so the ads you see aren't the ads real viewers get. Our breakdown of the best proxy providers shows what to look for instead.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Ireland proxy providers?
Independent review sites publish proxy rankings, but a hands-on test tells you more. Measure how often requests succeed on Irish sites, how fast they return, mobile coverage, and session handling. Decodo's 3-day free trial lets you run real Irish checks before you commit.
What are dedicated Ireland proxies?
You get static ISP addresses in Ireland that nobody else can route traffic through. That makes them a safe choice for logged-in ad dashboards and long verification sessions.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast Ireland Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Ireland proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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