Fast, Reliable Poland Proxies
Shoppers in Poland see prices in złoty and search results ranked for the local market. A Poland proxy lets your scripts see the same thing. It routes requests through residential, mobile, or ISP IPs that look like ordinary local traffic.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Different types of Poland proxies explained
The right Poland proxy depends on the job, since speed, session length, and detection risk pull in different directions. Rotating residential IPs suit broad price monitoring, and static ISP IPs hold long sessions. Planning wider coverage? Compare proxies across Europe.
Poland residential proxy
Poland datacenter proxy
Poland mobile proxy
Poland ISP proxy
Best for
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Market intelligence, cybersecurity, browsing.
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Multi-accounting, ad verification, market intelligence.
Features
Vast IP pools, <0.5s response time, 99.92% success rate, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared & dedicated IPs, 1500+ subnets, <0.3s response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, flexible pricing.
3G/4G/5G proxies, vast IP pool, #1 in response time, 99.94% success rate, OS filtering, reliable carriers, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared and dedicated IPs, premium ISP and ASN providers, <0.2s average response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, worldwide locations.
Pay for
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
Key features of our Poland proxy solution
Every Polish IP in our network comes with the same toolkit. Expect fast responses, country-level targeting, and flexible sessions – plus support at 3 AM if your price tracker stalls.
Mask yourself with Poland residential and mobile IPs
Price comparison sites like Ceneo exist because złoty prices vary from shop to shop. To monitor those differences across Polish stores, route requests through residential proxies or mobile IPs in Poland.
Residential IPs in Poland
Sub-0.5s response time and a 99.92% success rate. A strong fit for price monitoring, SEO rank tracking, and large-scale public data collection.
Mobile IPs in Poland
3G/4G/5G IPs with <0.8s response time and a 99.94% success rate. Use them for mobile ad verification, app and mobile-site testing, and mobile search result checks.
Browse safely with our Poland datacenter and ISP proxies
Some jobs need an IP that stays put. A logged-in session or a week-long pricing test shouldn't hop between addresses midway. Our ISP proxies give you static IPs in Poland from premium ISP and ASN providers, with <0.2s average response time.
Shared ISP proxies
A cost-friendly pool of static Polish IPs. Good for steady monitoring runs where you need a fixed address but not an exclusive one.
Dedicated ISP proxies
IPs reserved for you alone, so their history is yours too. Pick these for logins, carts, and long sessions where a consistent reputation matters.
Flexible payment options
- Pay per GB – draw on a shared pool and get billed for traffic, not IPs
- Pay per IP – choose the exact number of static IPs and the traffic your setup needs
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Scale without limits with Poland proxies
Whether you track a few hundred SKUs or a whole category, Poland proxies scale with the job. Add IPs, traffic, or sessions as your monitoring grows, without rebuilding your stack.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5, whichever your scraper expects.
Reliable infrastructure
Long monitoring runs stay connected from the first request to the last.
Seamless integration
Plug Polish IPs into scrapers, headless browsers, or price-tracking tools.
Precise geo-targeting
Lock requests to Poland at the country level, with no extra setup.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Residential IPs come from transparent opt-in programs.
Easy proxy management
Watch traffic and manage Polish endpoints from one dashboard, or switch locations fast with our browser extensions.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Keep one static IP for logged-in sessions, or rotate per request for wide price sweeps.
Blazing-fast performance
Residential responses average under 0.5 seconds.
24/7 tech support
Live chat and email support run 24/7 for setup and troubleshooting.
How do Poland proxies work?
Setting up Polish IPs takes a few minutes. Here's the flow:
1. Pick a proxy type – Go residential for wide price sweeps, mobile for phone storefronts, or ISP when one address has to stay fixed.
2. Set Poland as the location – Your requests then exit through an IP registered in Poland, so sites treat you as a local visitor.
3. Collect what you came for – Pull złoty prices, Polish-language search results, or ad placements straight into your data pipeline.
Common use cases for Poland proxies
From złoty price tracking to ad checks, here's where teams plug Poland proxies into their workflows – no extra tooling needed.
Access geo-restricted content
Open Polish-only offers, local catalogs, and region-specific pages without hitting geo-blocks.
Web scraping and data collection
Collect public pricing and catalog data from Polish websites at any scale.
Ad verification
Confirm your campaigns reach Polish audiences with the right creatives, language, and landing pages.
Social media management
Post and moderate from a stable Polish IP so brand logins stay consistent.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
See złoty prices as Allegro shoppers do and check Polish search rankings locally.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Spread requests across rotating Polish IPs so rate limits don't stall long monitoring jobs.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
A free Polish IP list looks tempting until you check who runs it. Unknown operators can log traffic or inject code, and the IPs themselves often come with these problems:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Poland proxy server?
A Poland proxy server sits between your device and the sites you visit, swapping your IP for one in Poland. Sites then answer as they would a local visitor, showing złoty prices and Polish-language pages.
How do I get a Poland proxy?
Sign in to Decodo's dashboard and pick residential, mobile, or ISP proxies. In the Proxy setup tab, set Poland as the location, adjust session settings if needed, and copy the generated endpoint. Paste it into your scraper or browser, and your traffic exits through a Polish IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Poland proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Poland proxy address?
It's an IP address registered to a location in Poland. Sites treat it as a local connection. They serve Polish-language pages, złoty prices, and offers meant for people in the country. Use one whenever results from abroad would skew your data.
Why shouldn't I use free Poland proxies?
Nobody signs their name on a free Polish proxy list, and that's the first problem. Operators can log your requests, swap page content, or slip in malicious scripts. Speeds drop without warning, and the IPs are often blocked already. If your price data feeds real decisions, read our roundup of the best proxy providers before choosing one.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Poland proxy providers?
Compare providers on things you can measure: success rate on Polish shops and marketplaces, response time, session control, and support hours. Decodo publishes its figures openly, and a 3-day free trial lets you test them yourself. For an outside view, see Proxyway's ranking of Poland proxy providers.
What are dedicated Poland proxies?
Dedicated Poland proxies are static ISP IPs assigned to you alone. Nobody else's traffic touches them, so their reputation depends only on how you use them.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast Poland Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Poland proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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