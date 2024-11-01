Some jobs need an IP that stays put. A logged-in session or a week-long pricing test shouldn't hop between addresses midway. Our ISP proxies give you static IPs in Poland from premium ISP and ASN providers, with <0.2s average response time.

Shared ISP proxies

A cost-friendly pool of static Polish IPs. Good for steady monitoring runs where you need a fixed address but not an exclusive one.

Dedicated ISP proxies

IPs reserved for you alone, so their history is yours too. Pick these for logins, carts, and long sessions where a consistent reputation matters.

Flexible payment options