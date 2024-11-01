Premium Romania Proxy IPs
Search engines localize results, so a query run from Romania can return different rankings, local domains, and prices in lei. Romania proxies let your rank tracker see that version, through residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter IPs.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Different types of Romania proxies explained
All four proxy types are available for Romania, including datacenter IPs. For rank tracking, Romania proxies on residential IPs are the usual start. Bulk jobs that need raw speed can lean on datacenter or ISP options.
Romania residential proxy
Romania datacenter proxy
Romania mobile proxy
Romania ISP proxy
Best for
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Market intelligence, cybersecurity, browsing.
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Multi-accounting, ad verification, market intelligence.
Features
Vast IP pools, <0.5s response time, 99.92% success rate, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared & dedicated IPs, 1500+ subnets, <0.3s response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, flexible pricing.
3G/4G/5G proxies, vast IP pool, #1 in response time, 99.94% success rate, OS filtering, reliable carriers, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared and dedicated IPs, premium ISP and ASN providers, <0.2s average response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, worldwide locations.
Pay for
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
Key features of our Romania proxy solution
Rank tracking punishes flaky proxies with gaps in your data. Our Romanian IPs keep checks consistent through fast responses, country-level targeting, and full control over how sessions rotate.
Mask yourself with Romania residential and mobile IPs
Search engines and shopping sites read your IP before they show a single result. Romanian residential and mobile IPs make sure they read a local one.
Romanian residential proxies
<0.5s response time and a 99.92% success rate. Suited to daily rank tracking for Romanian keywords, competitor research, and reviewing how price comparison platforms like Compari.ro list offers.
Romanian mobile proxies
Mobile IPs on 3G/4G/5G networks, answering in <0.8s with a 99.94% success rate. They support mobile rank tracking, mobile ad verification, and app listing checks in Romania.
Browse safely with our Romania datacenter and ISP proxies
Romania is one of the locations where you can choose both datacenter proxies and ISP proxies. SEO teams get a fast lane for bulk jobs and a stable lane for work that needs a fixed address.
Datacenter IPs in Romania
Datacenter IPs with <0.3s response time, billed per GB or per IP. Built for high-volume tasks like large keyword sets or technical site audits, where speed matters more than blending in.
ISP IPs in Romania
Shared or dedicated static IPs, backed by premium ISP and ASN providers, with <0.2s average response time. Pick these when repeat checks must come from the same address.
Pick your billing model
- Pay per GB – billed on bandwidth, which suits fluctuating keyword volumes
- Pay per IP – set your own IP count and traffic for a fixed setup
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Scale without limits with Romania proxies
Start with a few hundred Romanian keywords and grow to thousands without switching providers. Romania proxies scale across residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter pools, so each job gets the right IP type.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Send SERP requests over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Reliable infrastructure
Consistent connections mean your daily rank snapshots line up, without gaps from dropped requests.
Seamless integration
Rank trackers, crawlers, and audit tools accept Romanian IPs as is.
Precise geo-targeting
Choose Romania at country level to get results Romanian users actually see.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Ethically-sourced residential IPs, all from opt-in programs.
Easy proxy management
Manage Romanian endpoints, usage, and IP types from one dashboard, with Chrome and Firefox extensions for quick switching.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Rotate on every query for SERP sampling, or hold a static IP for logged-in tools.
Blazing-fast performance
Datacenter IPs answer in under 0.3s.
24/7 tech support
Rankings look off at 2 AM? Our support team is awake too.
How do Romania proxies work?
Rank tracking from Romania follows three steps, and setup takes minutes:
1. Match the proxy to the job – Use residential or mobile for SERP checks, datacenter for bulk audits, and ISP for fixed IPs.
2. Send requests through Romania – Each query leaves from a Romanian IP, so search engines return the results local users get.
3. Log and compare – Store rankings, snippets, and prices in lei, then compare them over time to separate real movement from noise.
Common use cases for Romania proxies
SEO is the headline use, but Romanian IPs earn their keep in other workflows too. Here's where else they fit:
Access geo-restricted content
Get past regional restrictions on Romanian sites that treat foreign visitors differently.
Web scraping and data collection
Pull public data from Romanian sites for SEO audits, pricing research, and competitor analysis.
Ad verification
Verify that search and display ads show the right creative to people in Romania.
Social media management
Keep your brand's posting and replies on one consistent Romanian IP.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Monitor Romanian keyword rankings and see local prices in lei as shoppers do.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Rotate IPs between queries so high-volume rank checks run into fewer CAPTCHAs.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
Running rank checks through free Romanian proxies looks cheap. The catch: unknown operators can read or change your traffic, and your data suffers from these limits:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Romania proxy server?
Your connection runs through a Romanian IP when you use a Romania proxy server. Websites and search engines then treat you as a local user. That's how you see Romanian rankings and lei prices. Compare proxy plans for every IP type.
How do I get a Romania proxy?
In Decodo's dashboard, pick a product: residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter proxies. Under Proxy setup, select Romania as the location – the same menu lists our other proxy locations across Europe. Copy the endpoint it generates into your rank tracker or script, and test it with one query.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Romania proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Romania proxy address?
Romania proxies route your traffic through IPs that geolocate to Romania, and each of those IPs is a proxy address. Sites and search engines answer it as they'd answer a local visitor: Romanian-language pages, local rankings, and prices in lei.
Why shouldn't I use free Romania proxies?
Paying nothing for a Romanian proxy usually means paying with your data. Anonymous operators can log queries, resell traffic records, or inject scripts. Free IPs are also shared by countless users, so they're slow and often blocked, which leaves holes in rank history. See our overview of the best proxy providers for safer options.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Romania proxy providers?
The most useful comparison is the one you run on your own Romanian keywords. Measure success rates, response times, available IP types, and support hours side by side. Decodo offers datacenter IPs here alongside residential, mobile, and ISP, and a 3-day free trial covers the test.
What are dedicated Romania proxies?
In Romania, dedicated proxies come from our ISP pool: static IPs assigned to one account. They're the pick for rank-tracking tools that need the same address every day.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast Romania Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Romania proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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