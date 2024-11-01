Get Local Sweden Proxies
Market research on Sweden works best from inside the country, where sites show Swedish versions and prices in kronor. A Sweden proxy gives you that view from residential, mobile, or ISP IPs, without a plane ticket.
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IPs
195+
locations
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100%
uptime
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setup
Different types of Sweden proxies explained
Picking a Sweden proxy comes down to three questions. How long does each session last, how much traffic will you push, and how strict are the sites? The table below maps each proxy type to those trade-offs.
Sweden residential proxy
Sweden datacenter proxy
Sweden mobile proxy
Sweden ISP proxy
Best for
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Market intelligence, cybersecurity, browsing.
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Multi-accounting, ad verification, market intelligence.
Features
Vast IP pools, <0.5s response time, 99.92% success rate, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared & dedicated IPs, 1500+ subnets, <0.3s response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, flexible pricing.
3G/4G/5G proxies, vast IP pool, #1 in response time, 99.94% success rate, OS filtering, reliable carriers, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared and dedicated IPs, premium ISP and ASN providers, <0.2s average response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, worldwide locations.
Pay for
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
Key features of our Sweden proxy solution
Swedish IPs on our network share one standard: low latency, targeting locked to Sweden, and session length set by you. That holds whether a study runs for an afternoon or a quarter.
Mask yourself with Sweden residential and mobile IPs
Market research means seeing listings, prices, and search results exactly as people in Sweden do. Residential and mobile IPs provide that view with fewer blocks.
Swedish residential proxies
Response times under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Well suited to market research, competitor price tracking, and reviewing how property platforms like Hemnet present listings locally.
Swedish mobile proxies
3G/4G/5G connections that respond in under 0.8s and succeed 99.94% of the time. Ideal for mobile SERP tracking, checking mobile ad placements, and testing Swedish sites on mobile networks.
Browse safely with our Sweden datacenter and ISP proxies
Long research projects need addresses that don't change between visits. ISP proxies keep the same Swedish address across sessions. Each one is sourced from premium ISP and ASN providers, with <0.2s average response time. Sites see a steady visitor instead of a new one every hour.
Shared static IPs
A lower-cost pool of fixed Swedish addresses. They work well for recurring checks, like weekly snapshots of the same search results or category pages.
Dedicated static IPs
Addresses reserved for your team only. Choose them when a session must survive a login, a long survey flow, or repeated visits to one portal.
Two ways to pay
- Pay per GB – use shared IPs and pay for the gigabytes you consume
- Pay per IP – set the number of static addresses and the traffic you need, nothing more
Trusted by:
Scale without limits with Sweden proxies
Research rarely stops at one border. Scale Sweden proxies from a small pilot study to a full research panel. When your study spreads to neighboring markets, add Europe proxies.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Use HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 – both work with Swedish IPs.
Reliable infrastructure
Mobile IPs reach a 99.94% success rate, so long research runs finish on schedule.
Seamless integration
Works with crawlers, rank trackers, and your existing research tools.
Precise geo-targeting
Select Sweden once, and every request exits through a Swedish IP.
Ethically-sourced IPs
We source residential IPs through clear opt-in programs.
Easy proxy management
Track usage and set up Swedish endpoints in the dashboard, or switch IPs from Chrome and Firefox extensions.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Static IPs suit repeat visits to one portal; rotating IPs suit broad data collection.
Blazing-fast performance
ISP IPs average under 0.2s per response.
24/7 tech support
Questions about a Swedish setup? Our team answers by chat or email, 24/7.
How do Sweden proxies work?
Three steps take you from sign-up to Swedish data, and none of them needs extra software:
1. Choose the right IP type – Go residential or mobile for broad research, or ISP when repeat visits must come from one address.
2. Point traffic at Sweden – Requests leave through a Swedish IP, so sites show local versions, kronor prices, and Swedish-language content.
3. Run your study – Gather public listings, track search rankings, or review campaigns, then feed the results into your analysis or dashboards.
Common use cases for Sweden proxies
Research teams, SEOs, and analysts use Sweden proxies for jobs like these. Each works with the tools you already run.
Access geo-restricted content
Reach Swedish-only pages and services that hide or redirect visitors from abroad.
Web scraping and data collection
Build market datasets from public Swedish listings, catalogs, and reviews without stalling on blocks.
Ad verification
See which ads Swedish users get, in which language, and where each one sends them.
Social media management
Manage your brand's local presence from a Swedish IP that doesn't jump around.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Check rankings for Swedish-language queries and compare kronor prices across local shops.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Rotate through Swedish residential IPs so one blocked address never halts a crawl.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
That free Swedish proxy list costs nothing upfront, but your data may pay the price. Many come from unknown hosts that can watch or alter traffic, and they share the same weak spots:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Sweden proxy server?
Think of a Sweden proxy server as a relay with a Swedish address. Websites see that IP instead of yours, so they show Swedish content and kronor prices. You can buy proxies for this as residential, mobile, or ISP IPs.
How do I get a Sweden proxy?
Create an account, then open Decodo's dashboard and choose residential, mobile, or ISP proxies. Under Proxy setup, pick Sweden from the location list and set your session type. The dashboard generates an endpoint you can drop into code, a browser, or any tool that accepts proxies.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Sweden proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Sweden proxy address?
Sites check your IP to decide which version to serve. A Swedish proxy address geolocates to Sweden, so you get Swedish-language pages, kronor pricing, and local search results. That's the same view a local visitor gets.
Why shouldn't I use free Sweden proxies?
Hidden costs come with every free Swedish proxy. The operator is usually anonymous, so you can't know whether requests are logged, sold, or altered on the way. Shared free IPs also get blocked fast, which leaves gaps in research data. Before you trust any provider, check our comparison of top proxy providers for what to look for.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Sweden proxy providers?
Start with numbers that affect your research, like success rates on Swedish sites and response times. Session control and support hours matter too. Then test them – Decodo's 3-day free trial covers that. For an independent shortlist, Proxyway reviews proxy providers for Sweden.
What are dedicated Sweden proxies?
These are static ISP IPs in Sweden that only your account can use. Because no one else shares them, they suit repeat logins and long sessions on the same Swedish portals.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast Sweden Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Sweden proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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