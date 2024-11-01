Get Local Sweden Proxies

Market research on Sweden works best from inside the country, where sites show Swedish versions and prices in kronor. A Sweden proxy gives you that view from residential, mobile, or ISP IPs, without a plane ticket.

Start free trialSign in with Google

14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs

195+

locations

24/7

tech support

100%

uptime

Easy

setup

Different types of Sweden proxies explained

Picking a Sweden proxy comes down to three questions. How long does each session last, how much traffic will you push, and how strict are the sites? The table below maps each proxy type to those trade-offs.

Sweden residential proxy

Sweden datacenter proxy

Sweden mobile proxy

Sweden ISP proxy

Best for

Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.

Market intelligence, cybersecurity, browsing.

Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.

Multi-accounting, ad verification, market intelligence.

Features

Vast IP pools, <0.5s response time, 99.92% success rate, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.

Shared & dedicated IPs, 1500+ subnets, <0.3s response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, flexible pricing.

3G/4G/5G proxies, vast IP pool, #1 in response time, 99.94% success rate, OS filtering, reliable carriers, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.

Shared and dedicated IPs, premium ISP and ASN providers, <0.2s average response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, worldwide locations.

Pay for

GBs

GBs, shared or dedicated IPs

GBs

GBs, shared or dedicated IPs

From $2/GB
From $0.020/IP
From $2.25/GB
From $0.27/IP

Key features of our Sweden proxy solution

Swedish IPs on our network share one standard: low latency, targeting locked to Sweden, and session length set by you. That holds whether a study runs for an afternoon or a quarter.

Concentric colored semicircular arcs nesting into a pointed teardrop shape on a white background

Mask yourself with Sweden residential and mobile IPs

Market research means seeing listings, prices, and search results exactly as people in Sweden do. Residential and mobile IPs provide that view with fewer blocks.

Swedish residential proxies

Response times under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Well suited to market research, competitor price tracking, and reviewing how property platforms like Hemnet present listings locally.

Swedish mobile proxies

3G/4G/5G connections that respond in under 0.8s and succeed 99.94% of the time. Ideal for mobile SERP tracking, checking mobile ad placements, and testing Swedish sites on mobile networks.

Try Sweden proxies
Central circle emitting colored and black radial lines in a symmetrical starburst on white background

Browse safely with our Sweden datacenter and ISP proxies

Long research projects need addresses that don't change between visits. ISP proxies keep the same Swedish address across sessions. Each one is sourced from premium ISP and ASN providers, with <0.2s average response time. Sites see a steady visitor instead of a new one every hour.

Shared static IPs

A lower-cost pool of fixed Swedish addresses. They work well for recurring checks, like weekly snapshots of the same search results or category pages.

Dedicated static IPs

Addresses reserved for your team only. Choose them when a session must survive a login, a long survey flow, or repeated visits to one portal.

Two ways to pay

  • Pay per GB – use shared IPs and pay for the gigabytes you consume
  • Pay per IP – set the number of static addresses and the traffic you need, nothing more
Get Sweden proxies

Trusted by:

Incogni-logo
Infoprice-logo
RTMP-logo
GobbleCube-logo
Roidynamic-logo
Insites-logo
Osint-logo
ExoClick-logo
Adsecure-logo
NovaBeyond-logo
hehemobi-logo

Scale without limits with Sweden proxies

Research rarely stops at one border. Scale Sweden proxies from a small pilot study to a full research panel. When your study spreads to neighboring markets, add Europe proxies.

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5

Use HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 – both work with Swedish IPs.

Reliable infrastructure

Mobile IPs reach a 99.94% success rate, so long research runs finish on schedule.

Seamless integration

Works with crawlers, rank trackers, and your existing research tools.

Precise geo-targeting

Select Sweden once, and every request exits through a Swedish IP.

Ethically-sourced IPs

We source residential IPs through clear opt-in programs.

Easy proxy management

Track usage and set up Swedish endpoints in the dashboard, or switch IPs from Chrome and Firefox extensions.

Dedicated & rotating IPs

Static IPs suit repeat visits to one portal; rotating IPs suit broad data collection.

Blazing-fast performance

ISP IPs average under 0.2s per response.

24/7 tech support

Questions about a Swedish setup? Our team answers by chat or email, 24/7.

Start 3-day free trial
Magnifying glass revealing concentric multicolored partial circles on white background

How do Sweden proxies work?

Three steps take you from sign-up to Swedish data, and none of them needs extra software:

1. Choose the right IP type – Go residential or mobile for broad research, or ISP when repeat visits must come from one address.

2. Point traffic at Sweden – Requests leave through a Swedish IP, so sites show local versions, kronor prices, and Swedish-language content.

3. Run your study – Gather public listings, track search rankings, or review campaigns, then feed the results into your analysis or dashboards.

Get Sweden proxies

Common use cases for Sweden proxies

Research teams, SEOs, and analysts use Sweden proxies for jobs like these. Each works with the tools you already run.

Access geo-restricted content

Reach Swedish-only pages and services that hide or redirect visitors from abroad.

Price-intelligence-icon

Web scraping and data collection

Build market datasets from public Swedish listings, catalogs, and reviews without stalling on blocks.

Ad verification

See which ads Swedish users get, in which language, and where each one sends them.

Social media management

Manage your brand's local presence from a Swedish IP that doesn't jump around.

eCommerce and SEO monitoring

Check rankings for Swedish-language queries and compare kronor prices across local shops.

Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks

Rotate through Swedish residential IPs so one blocked address never halts a crawl.

Start 3-day free trial
DECODO dashboard showing 'Residential proxies' stats – 32.5 GB last 7 days, left sidebar menu and purple 'Proxy setup' button

Why you shouldn't use free proxies

That free Swedish proxy list costs nothing upfront, but your data may pay the price. Many come from unknown hosts that can watch or alter traffic, and they share the same weak spots:

Get Sweden proxies

Why people choose Decodo

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

G2 badge displaying 'Best Usability' with 'SPRING 2025' header and G2 logo

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Badge 'Highest User Adoption' displaying award label, SPRING 2025 with G2 logo in corner

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Round badge displaying 'BEST VALUE' with five stars and 'PROXYWAY 2025' inside a double-ring border.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

TechRadar logo displaying 'tech radar' text with pink radar waves on a dark navy background

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag logo with PCMAG.COM text displayed in white on a red rectangular background

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Not sure which solution is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.

Contact us

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
Techradar
yahoo

Frequently asked questions

What is a Sweden proxy server?

Think of a Sweden proxy server as a relay with a Swedish address. Websites see that IP instead of yours, so they show Swedish content and kronor prices. You can buy proxies for this as residential, mobile, or ISP IPs.

How do I get a Sweden proxy?

Create an account, then open Decodo's dashboard and choose residential, mobile, or ISP proxies. Under Proxy setup, pick Sweden from the location list and set your session type. The dashboard generates an endpoint you can drop into code, a browser, or any tool that accepts proxies.

How can I check my proxy?

To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Sweden proxy settings.

You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.

What is a Sweden proxy address?

Sites check your IP to decide which version to serve. A Swedish proxy address geolocates to Sweden, so you get Swedish-language pages, kronor pricing, and local search results. That's the same view a local visitor gets.

Why shouldn't I use free Sweden proxies?

Hidden costs come with every free Swedish proxy. The operator is usually anonymous, so you can't know whether requests are logged, sold, or altered on the way. Shared free IPs also get blocked fast, which leaves gaps in research data. Before you trust any provider, check our comparison of top proxy providers for what to look for.

What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?

Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.

Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.

Where can I find a detailed comparison of Sweden proxy providers?

Start with numbers that affect your research, like success rates on Swedish sites and response times. Session control and support hours matter too. Then test them – Decodo's 3-day free trial covers that. For an independent shortlist, Proxyway reviews proxy providers for Sweden.

What are dedicated Sweden proxies?

These are static ISP IPs in Sweden that only your account can use. Because no one else shares them, they suit repeat logins and long sessions on the same Swedish portals.

Do you offer technical support?

Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.

Buy Fast Sweden Proxies

Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Sweden proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.

Start free trial

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved