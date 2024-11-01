Market research means seeing listings, prices, and search results exactly as people in Sweden do. Residential and mobile IPs provide that view with fewer blocks.

Swedish residential proxies

Response times under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Well suited to market research, competitor price tracking, and reviewing how property platforms like Hemnet present listings locally.

Swedish mobile proxies

3G/4G/5G connections that respond in under 0.8s and succeed 99.94% of the time. Ideal for mobile SERP tracking, checking mobile ad placements, and testing Swedish sites on mobile networks.